Seaside Collection opens .Here, an ultra-private two-island resort in Maldives
Designed to reimagine luxury travel within the Maldives, the new, ultra-bespoke private islands of .Here is now open and welcoming guests. The luxurious private island retreat will set new, unmatched standards in the world of travel and redefine hospitality for the contemporary luxury traveler with intuitive service, transformative experiences, and total seclusion. Set across two natural islands, Somewhere and Nowhere, .Here will attract the world’s most incisive travellers, offering understated luxury, with a touch of fun – where each guest is at the very heart of everything.
Located in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, known for its exceptional snorkel and dive offerings and home to a plethora of diverse sea life, the two islands will comprise nine residences with a dedicated bar and restaurant providing inventive fusion flavours from around the world.
The amenities of neighbouring property, Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort will also be available to guests staying at .Here – perfect for those seeking freedom of movement and a chance to balance tranquil seclusion with vibrant adventure.
“.Here embodies a refined vision of exclusivity in the Maldives,” says Gregor Gerlach, Co-owner of Seaside Collection. “By seamlessly integrating bespoke hospitality with thoughtful sustainable design, we have created a sanctuary that invites discerning travelers to engage deeply with the natural beauty and tranquility that define this extraordinary destination.”
Designed by Kulör Group, .Here’s innovative architecture gracefully follows the island’s natural contours, offering breathtaking sunrise and sunset views from every residence. From the outset, eco-conscious luxury has been a guiding principle, with passive cooling systems, minimal site disturbance, responsibly sourced materials, and reef-safe construction practices woven into the design. The seamless fusion of beachfront and overwater living creates expansive decks, panoramic ocean vistas, and an immersive connection with nature. Signature elements include natural materials, dynamic circulation flows, and sightlines carefully curated to trace the sun’s path, resulting in spaces that are as intuitive to inhabit as they are visually stunning.
“.Here started as a very personal idea—we wanted to create something that felt both imaginative and deeply intimate,” says Anouchka Gerlach, Co-owner of Seaside Collection. “From the way the islands are laid out to the shape and flow of the residences, everything was designed to stir emotion and spark a sense of discovery. It’s less about simply getting away, and more about finding a real connection – with the surroundings, with yourself, and with the moment.”
Steven Phillips, General Manager of .Here and sister luxury Resort, Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, shares “.Here is not about scale or spectacle; it is about intimacy, intention, and genuine emotional connection. With just nine extraordinary residences spread across two pristine islands, we have created a sanctuary where every detail is personal, every experience thoughtfully curated, and every guest feels truly understood. Our team takes immense pride in delivering bespoke service that allows guests to simply arrive, breathe deeply, and feel completely at home in one of the world’s most remarkable natural settings.”
Somewhere
Stretching across the entire width of the island, the vast residences will straddle both land and sea and deliver the very best of Indian Ocean living with an overwater and beach residence concept all in one, designed to cater to those who do not want to choose. Hugging the two-storey residences and taking center stage are the expansive 45 to 47 metres suspended sky infinity pools complete with waterfalls. Five of the residences feature three splendid en-suite bedrooms, sleeping up to eight adults, indoor and outdoor living area, a bar, a fully equipped kitchen, an outdoor Big Green Egg, and more than 1,200 square metres of living space. The remaining two residences are larger, offering an additional bedroom (four) for up to 11 adults. Alongside the 1,400 square metres of space, guests can enjoy a dedicated Roohu (butler), the island’s water sports centre offering motorised and non-motorised activities, a Dyson hairdryer and airwrap, and 24-hour in-residence dining.
Nowhere
Comprising two main residences, is intended to be booked as a whole private experience – fortifying a new era of exclusivity and privacy. The first is an exceptional over-water villa spanning more than 1,000 square metres, three bedrooms and a 15 metres private swimming pool. Undoubtedly, it will be the five-bedroom Presidential Residence boasting more than 2,400 square metres of space, a 28 metres swimming pool, and its own private beach that will be the most impressive and distinguishing property at .Here. With ample space for up to 24 adults, Nowhere is also home to Fehi Wellness, the resort’s fitness centre, and a water sports centre.
Wellness
Located on Nowhere, Fehi Wellness, which takes its name from the local Dhivehi word for “green”, features multiple treatment rooms and a yoga chamber and is accessible only to those staying on Nowhere. For those staying on Somewhere, all treatments can be carried out from the comfort of their residence.
At Fehi, utterly bespoke treatments and wellness programs are personalised for every guest. The concept of duality is also reflected within the spa offering, where ancient traditional therapies are combined with cutting-edge technologies and world-class experts. Example treatments include heated salt stone and cold jade nephrite stone massage, and aquatic plantar reflexology.
Roohu
The island’s unparalleled and intimate hospitality is brought to life with their dedicated Roohu – meaning soul in Dhivehi – butler service for every residence, there to curate personalised, one-of-a-kind, and rare experiences. At the heart of Roohu’s ethos lies the power of discretion and customisation, acknowledging the uniqueness of every guest’s wishes.
Epicurean Experiences
At the island’s restaurant and bar, Safar, meaning “journey” in Dhivehi, extensive dining options have been thoughtfully curated to ensure every palate is satisfied at any given moment of the day. Resident chefs are on hand 24 hours a day to curate bespoke menus which can be enjoyed in the privacy of their residence or at the overwater restaurant. From fine dining to casual fare such as picnics on the beach and barbecues on the residence deck, each culinary experience is a sensory exploration.
Design
The island’s design and interiors have been meticulously chosen by the award-winning British design studio, Muza Lab. Duo Inge Moore and Nathan Hutchins are responsible for creating some of the world’s most incredible spaces, and this project will be no exception. Taking inspiration from the textures, shapes, and colors of the natural world, interiors such as natural carved timbers, stone, and marble, all nod to Maldivian local treasures like the Dhoni boats and the Feyli sarongs.
.Here can be reached via a scenic 30-minute seaplane flight direct from Velana International Airport in Malé. To find out more, please visit: here-maldives.com.
Madifushi Private Island launches ‘Tales of Rays’ festive season celebrations
Madifushi Private Island invites guests to immerse themselves in the magic of the festive season with “Tales of Rays”, a thoughtfully curated celebration inspired by the island’s identity as the Island of Rays. The festivities will take place from 21 December 2025 through 6 January 2026, promising an enchanting blend of luxury, culture, family experiences, and unforgettable moments.
Set against the pristine beauty of the Maldives, Tales of Rays offers a festive programme designed to delight guests of all ages. Culinary experiences take centre stage, featuring exceptional fine dining and wine pairings, alongside specially curated children’s festive buffets, ensuring every palate is celebrated.
Guests can look forward to a host of joyful holiday activities, including Christmas card making, Christmas tree decorating, and a magical tree lighting ceremony, creating meaningful moments for families and loved ones. The festivities also embrace Maldivian heritage, with vibrant Boduberu, Langiri performances and more, offering an authentic cultural touch to the season.
Young guests are treated to an array of specially designed experiences, from festive pool parties and creative workshops to mini manicures and playful celebrations, ensuring a truly inclusive festive escape.
Adding to the excitement, internationally acclaimed band ‘2ofUs’ will perform live concerts, elevating the celebratory atmosphere with unforgettable musical moments. The festivities culminate on New Year’s Eve with a spectacular countdown and fireworks display, welcoming 2026 in true Madifushi style.
“Festive season at Madifushi Private Island is always about creating meaningful moments for our guests, and this year’s ‘Tales of Rays’ celebrations truly embody the soul of our island,” said Mohamed Hilmy, General Manager of Madifushi Private Island. “From immersive cultural experiences and refined festive dining to thoughtfully curated activities for families and children, every detail has been designed to bring joy, connection, and a sense of wonder. We are especially excited to welcome live performances by 2ofus and to ring in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display, ensuring our guests experience the magic of the season in true Madifushi style.”
With Tales of Rays, Madifushi Private Island presents a festive journey where luxury, culture, family, and celebration come together — offering guests an experience filled with warmth, wonder, and island magic that only the island of serene wonders can offer.
TAPASAKE Maldives marks first anniversary with Luca Cinalli guest mixology night
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination restaurant set in the private island of One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming internationally renowned mixologist Luca Cinalli to celebrate its 1 Year Anniversary with an exclusive dining experience. On 20th December, Cinalli joins the restaurant’s resident Chef Ahmed Jameel for an immersive cocktail experience, elevated by a one-night five-course anniversary menu.
The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives re-opened on 20th December 2024 and features breathtaking ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences and a beverage program that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the original restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.
The exclusive event features the creativity of Luca Cinalli, originally from Lanciano, a small fishing town in Italy, and now globally acclaimed for his work with The World’s 50 Best Bars, including Nightjar and Oriole in London. Guests can experience his inventive and masterful flavours, honed by over 20 years of experience in the hospitality, food and beverage, and bar industries. Cinalli will be collaborating with the restaurant’s Chef de Cuisine, Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary work is rooted in balancing both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques.
Set against the soothing vistas of the azure Indian Ocean, the exclusive cocktail pairing is the leading attraction of the evening’s anniversary celebrations, where expertly paired signature cocktails curated by Cinalli and the TAPASAKE team pair beautifully with dishes like Black Cod Medallion and Sakura Tea-Smoked Wagyu Short Rib. Each cocktail draws inspiration from different elements of TAPASAKE – from its diverse culinary influences and contemporary overwater design to the iconic golden sunsets that have become synonymous with the restaurant. Wave Kiss, for example, is reminiscent of watching waves break over the reef, recreated as an umami-rich liquid foam. TAPASAKE Chocolate, on the other hand, bridges the sweet yet distinctive palates of Japan, the Mediterranean, and the Maldives, blending sake chocolate liqueur and pistachio.
“We are excited to celebrate this momentous occasion with Luca Cinalli at TAPASAKE Maldives,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “With Luca’s creative flair influenced by his years working with The World’s 50 Best Bars paired with our team’s unrivalled service and deep connection with the island, this evening promises a truly special celebration of a remarkable first year.”
The dinner will be held exclusively on 20 December at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.00pm to 10.30pm.
For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
Award-winning singer Nicole Scherzinger to appear at One&Only Reethi Rah’s New Year’s Eve celebrations
One&Only Reethi Rah, the all-villa resort in the Maldives, has announced the international star and award-winning singer Nicole Scherzinger will make an exclusive live appearance during the resort’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations, welcoming guests into 2026 with a special musical performance as part of the countdown.
Renowned for her magnetic stage presence and powerhouse vocals, Nicole Scherzinger originally rose to fame as a member of one of the best-selling female groups of all time, the Pussycat Dolls, before pursuing her career as a solo musician, a judge on various television shows, and a stage actress in theatrical work such as in Cats and Sunset Boulevard. Throughout her career, Scherzinger has received numerous nominations and awards, including the 2024 Laurence Olivier Award and the 2025 Tony Award, both for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Sunset Boulevard.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s annual New Year’s Eve celebrations take place on 31st December 2025 at the Believe Ball, the Festive program’s main event featuring a refined beachside cocktail reception before unfolding into a joyous evening of epicurean discovery and thrilling entertainment. As the year draws to a close, Scherzinger will take the stage for a highlight live performance as part of the countdown, bringing the New Year’s celebrations to new heights with glamour, energy, and musical prowess.
“We are thrilled and honoured to welcome Nicole Scherzinger to One&Only Reethi Rah for our New Year’s Eve celebrations,” said Jan Tibaldi, General Manager of the resort. “Her global appeal, extraordinary talent, and dynamic energy make her the perfect artist to be part of our most iconic evening of the year, setting the scene for a remarkable welcome to 2026.”
The Festive season at One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to embrace the spirit of the season with this year’s theme of Believe, centered on celebrating the joy, wonder, and magic of the holidays. From Christmas family traditions and world-class culinary experiences to quiet moments of deep wellbeing and exciting sports tournaments, the resort’s Festive program promises an array of unforgettable moments designed to delight guests of all ages and interests. Scherzinger’s special live appearance will be the highlight of the program, culminating with an exciting countdown to welcome the New Year.
The Festive season at One&Only Reethi Rah commences on 20th December 2025 with the traditional Tree Lighting Ceremony & Cocktail and ends on 13th January 2026 with the Orthodox New Year Gala Dinner.
Reservations and pre-bookings are recommended for most of the Festive events. For inquiries and bookings, please contact the VIP Services team at reethirah.festive@oneandonlyreethirah.com. For bookings, please call +960 664 8800 or contact the Reservations team at reservations@oneandonlyreethirah.com.
