Featured
.Here Maldives to redefine ultra-luxury with dual-island concept
Set to open in December 2025, the new ultra-bespoke private islands of .Here aim to redefine luxury travel in the Maldives. Envisioned as the pinnacle of modern hospitality, the retreat promises an elevated guest experience through intuitive service, transformative encounters and complete seclusion. Spanning two natural islands named Somewhere and Nowhere, .Here is designed to appeal to the world’s most discerning travellers, combining understated luxury with a sense of playfulness, all while placing the guest at the heart of the experience.
Nestled within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for vibrant marine life and outstanding snorkelling and diving, the islands will feature just nine exclusive residences. A dedicated restaurant and bar will serve imaginative fusion cuisine inspired by global flavours. Guests of .Here will also have access to the amenities of the nearby Finolhu Baa Atoll, offering the opportunity to blend peaceful retreat with more lively diversions.
The project has been conceived by architectural firm KulörGroup, whose design respects and accentuates the slender shape of the islands. The concept balances immersive natural beauty with tailored luxury, catering to today’s elite travellers. Each residence will offer views of both sunrise and sunset and a unique mix of jungle canopy and vibrant turquoise waters—an embodiment of the duality that lies at the core of the brand’s identity.
On the island of Somewhere, expansive villas are positioned across both beach and sea, creating a hybrid of overwater and beachfront living for those unwilling to choose between the two. Each villa includes a 47-metre sky infinity pool complete with a cascading waterfall, and the interiors span over 1,200 square metres. Five residences comprise three en-suite bedrooms for up to eight adults, while two larger villas offer four bedrooms and over 1,400 square metres of space, accommodating up to eleven adults. Amenities include a bar, kitchen, indoor and outdoor living areas, water sports centre, 24-hour in-villa dining, and a dedicated Roohu (butler).
Nowhere, the second island, is intended as a fully private booking, exemplifying a new standard in exclusivity. It consists of a three-bedroom overwater villa of 1,000 square metres with a 15-metre private pool, and a five-bedroom Presidential Villa set across 2,400 square metres with a 28-metre pool and a private beach. Designed to accommodate up to 24 adults, Nowhere also houses the Fehi Spa and the resort’s fitness facilities.
Fehi Wellness, named after the Dhivehi word for ‘green,’ is reserved for guests staying on Nowhere, although treatments can also be arranged in-villa for those on Somewhere. The spa’s bespoke treatments merge ancient healing traditions with modern science, offering options such as salt stone and jade stone massages and aquatic reflexology. Each programme is tailored to individual preferences, further reflecting the island’s theme of duality.
Service across the island is elevated by the presence of a dedicated Roohu—meaning ‘soul’ in Dhivehi—assigned to each residence. These butlers are tasked with curating deeply personal and entirely unique guest experiences, operating with discretion and precision.
The dining experience is centred around the restaurant and bar, Safar, meaning ‘journey’ in Dhivehi. Open around the clock, resident chefs craft bespoke menus for guests to enjoy in-residence or at the overwater venue. From fine dining to relaxed beach picnics and villa-side barbecues, each meal is an invitation to discover new flavours.
Design elements across .Here have been conceived by the award-winning British studio Muza Lab, led by Inge Moore and Nathan Hutchins. Their interiors draw from the textures and tones of the natural environment, incorporating carved timbers, stones, and marbles that pay homage to Maldivian craft and culture, such as Dhoni boats and traditional Feyli sarongs.
Access to .Here is via a 30-minute scenic seaplane flight from Velana International Airport in Malé, completing the journey to a destination that promises to be unlike any other in the Maldives.
Featured
SAii Lagoon Maldives introduces brand signatures in wellness-led evolution
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton – part of the SAii Hotels & Resorts portfolio under S Hotels & Resorts – has officially relaunched with a refreshed brand identity built around the philosophy that ‘Peace of Mind is the Ultimate Luxury.’ In this renewed chapter, the resort positions itself not merely as a destination, but as a sanctuary of calm where personalised service, nature-inspired design, meaningful encounters, and sustainability are central to the guest experience.
The relaunch arrives at a moment when international travellers are placing increasing value on mindful journeys — prioritising not only physical comfort, but emotional clarity, genuine connection, and thoughtful care. SAii Lagoon Maldives’ new identity has been crafted in response to this shift, embracing slower, more intentional travel with a focus on wellbeing and cultural resonance.
This evolution signals more than just a visual rebrand. The introduction of Brand Signatures — a collection of curated experiences offered across the resort — marks a fundamental transformation. Designed to foster joy and tranquillity, these initiatives include:
- SAii Gurus, a team of friendly local experts who provide a warm welcome and help guests uncover authentic experiences and hidden gems;
- SAii Wellness Gurus, wellness specialists who deliver tailored care through yoga, guided meditation and spa therapies;
- Sensory Reception, an arrival experience that soothes with natural elements, calming aromas, and serene lighting;
- Digital Detox, an invitation to disconnect from screens and reconnect with self, nature, and companions, with electronic devices securely stored and charged;
- Fresh, Healthy, Happy, a dining philosophy that champions sustainably sourced ingredients and wholesome preparation across its signature outlets: Terra & Mar, Mr. Tomyam, Miss Olive Oyl, and the SAii Beach Club.
Guests can also enjoy refreshed spaces and an updated visual identity, with the newly imagined SAii Beach Club and SAii Spa anchoring the resort’s wellness-centric transformation. These enhancements aim to reflect SAii’s vibrant, relaxed spirit.
Alongside its guest-centred innovations, the resort maintains a strong commitment to environmental and community stewardship. SAii Lagoon Maldives has achieved Green Globe certification for three consecutive years and recently earned Gold Certification from the Environmental Impact Certification (EIC) by The Events Industry Council. Its sustainability efforts span the elimination of single-use plastics, carbon footprint reduction, marine conservation, and partnerships with local artisans and producers to support the regional economy.
Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Crossroads Marina, remarked, “At SAii Lagoon Maldives, peace of mind begins the moment your toes touch our sun-kissed sands. More than just a stay, it’s a multi-island escape where ease, connection and purpose converge. From overwater serenity to underwater discovery, our refreshed identity and Brand Signatures ensure every moment is crafted with care — for our guests, the planet, and the communities around us.”
Featured
Ocean-led healing: Blue Prescription returns to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, embraced by the tranquil waters of the Indian Ocean, has enhanced its acclaimed Blue Prescription wellness journey, first introduced in 2024. This elevated offering expands the resort’s commitment to promoting wellbeing through the healing power of water, with experiences designed to help guests reconnect with themselves and the world around them. Drawing on the calming effects of the ocean and inspired by the science of the ‘blue mind’ state, the reimagined Blue Prescription package brings together expert-led encounters, restorative landscapes and daily rituals, all under a new ‘Blue Rate’ that highlights the mental and emotional benefits of aquatic environments.
Mounting scientific evidence continues to underscore the importance of water-based landscapes, or ‘blue spaces’, in supporting mental health. Time spent near or in water has been shown to lower stress levels, ease anxiety, and promote feelings of calm, joy and connection. The rhythmic presence of water encourages a shift away from the overstimulated ‘red mind’ state into a more relaxed, creative and focused frame of mind. This connection between human wellbeing and the natural world is central to the philosophy behind the Blue Prescription.
For those seeking a reprieve from stress or looking to embed long-term wellness practices into their daily lives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, offers the ideal setting. Surrounded by panoramic ocean views and carefully designed to reflect the flow of the sea, the resort’s iconic Ocean Pool Villas serve as calming sanctuaries. With uninterrupted views, private sun decks, plunge pools, and Bamford’s organic amenities, these villas provide a space to soothe the nervous system and encourage restorative sleep.
Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the ocean’s influence from morning to evening. Each stay begins with a welcome from the resort’s naturalists, offering an introduction to the island’s reef and marine life. Guided meditation takes place on the villa’s private deck, followed by a floating breakfast ceremony. Throughout the day, guests may explore floating sound baths, barefoot myofascial massage with Sarga Bodywork beside the sea, and guided snorkelling sessions that offer transformative encounters with vibrant marine ecosystems, including eagle rays and hawksbill turtles.
At the heart of the wellness experience is the B Balanced treatment at the resort’s spa, set above the shimmering lagoon. This 90-minute Bamford ritual uses breathwork, bamboo tapping and gua sha massage to recalibrate hormonal and energy imbalances. Surrounded by the gentle rhythm of the ocean, the treatment is designed to restore both body and mind.
A luxury yacht cruise invites guests to witness the natural joy of dolphins in the open sea, while the resort’s signature Defining Moment marks the day’s end with a sunset ritual featuring traditional Boduberu drumming and the blowing of the Sangu shell. These moments of natural ceremony are intended to honour the cycles of nature and reinforce a sense of presence.
As part of the Deep Blue Boost, guests may take part in the Masters of Crafts and Visiting Heroes programme, featuring leaders in wellness, conservation and adventure. From 19th to 22nd September, National Geographic Explorer and Kenyan shark scientist Gibbs Kuguru will visit the resort in collaboration with the Olive Ridley Project, offering guided snorkelling, conservation workshops and reflective sessions. Bamford’s wellness expert CJ Jones-Leake and breathwork coach Anthony Mullally will lead sessions on mindful movement, stress relief and holistic recovery, with a focus on improving vitality and mental clarity.
Even indirect exposure to water — such as listening to waves or visualising aquatic scenes — has been shown to activate calming neural pathways. To encourage this practice beyond the resort, each guest will receive a piece of artwork by resident Maldivian artist Shimha Shakeeb, alongside a wearable blue bangle made from ghost nets recovered through the resort’s Eye in the Sky conservation programme.
For those seeking a shorter or more simplified immersion, the Blue Rate Blue Rituals daily rate includes accommodation in an Ocean Pool Villa, a welcome session with resort naturalists, a floating breakfast ceremony and daily in-villa meditation.
The 2025 Blue Prescription includes a minimum four-night stay in an Ocean Pool Villa, a welcome by the resort’s naturalist team, one floating breakfast, daily poolside meditation, a 90-minute Bamford B Balanced treatment, a private coral regeneration session, guided snorkelling or diving with a naturalist, a Sarga Bodywork session on the villa’s deck, a luxury sunset yacht cruise, and mindful departure gifts including a painting by Shimha Shakeeb and a bracelet made from ghost nets. Prices start at USD 24,000 per person based on two adults sharing, and USD 20,500 for single occupancy, inclusive of all taxes and subject to availability.
Participation in Deep Blue Boost activities with visiting experts is subject to schedule and individually priced. The Blue Rate Blue Rituals daily rate is priced at USD 6,000 per person per night for double occupancy and USD 5,500 for single occupancy, including all taxes and subject to availability.
Featured
Inner shifts and island rhythms: mindful August at Vakkaru Maldives
This season at Vakkaru Maldives, transformation begins from within. Set against the ever-changing light, tides, and natural rhythms of the island, the resort is launching a series of immersive programmes and curated stays throughout August. These initiatives are designed to guide guests towards reconnection—with themselves, with each other, and with the sea.
The island’s atmosphere is one of intention and exploration, shaped by three visiting specialists whose presence brings depth and meaning to the resort’s wellness offerings. Among them is Executive Coach and Psychologist Dr Jonathan Marshall, who will be in residence from 6 to 16 August. His arrival signals a unique opportunity for guests to explore authenticity, purpose, and mindful awareness.
A psychologist trained at Stanford with post-doctoral studies at Harvard, Dr Marshall’s methodology draws on the work of leading thinkers such as Irvin Yalom, Daniel Goleman, Ron Heifetz, and Otto Scharmer. His coaching style is far from formulaic, offering instead a measured and reflective process that weaves psychological insight, narrative reframing, and presence-led practices to support meaningful inner shifts.
During his time at the resort, Dr Marshall will host one-on-one coaching and small group sessions that touch on leadership, resilience, and mindfulness. His experience—spanning elite athletes, Silicon Valley innovators, and academic institutions—finds a more intimate expression at Vakkaru, where the tranquillity of the island amplifies personal reflection.
Rather than encouraging guests to simply disconnect, Dr Marshall views the setting as an invitation to tune in. His residency will include three complimentary group sessions: Knowing Your Mind, which delves into emotional wellbeing and psychological safety; Purpose, Passion, and Direction, which guides participants through values-based realignment; and Hypnosis: Myth, Magic, or Medicine?, a practical exploration of how hypnosis can support performance, manage anxiety, and shift habits. Guests may also opt for a guided experience of hypnosis if they wish.
Private coaching sessions, available for individuals or couples, can be tailored to specific personal or relational goals, with some incorporating guided hypnosis upon request. Rates begin at US$575++ per hour or US$850++ for 90-minute sessions, inclusive of a personalised consultation.
Complementing Dr Marshall’s inward-facing work is the return of Daria Gudkova, a therapist trained in Himalayan traditions, whose approach combines intuitive touch, breath, and energy for a deeply grounding experience. Her residency continues until 24 August.
Joining the wellness team is Dr Thilini Madushani Kularathna, an Ayurvedic doctor from Sri Lanka who blends classical methods with contemporary insights. Her treatments and consultations are designed to support guests in rediscovering their body’s natural rhythms, often overlooked in the pace of modern life.
For guests seeking more structured pathways to reconnection, the resort has introduced two curated experiences. Wellness Your Way is a three-night minimum stay that includes a Signature Spa Treatment at Merana Spa, a personalised Ayurvedic consultation and follow-up treatment with Dr Thilini, a private yoga session, and a floating breakfast served in the privacy of one’s pool. It is crafted for those who wish to restore their wellbeing on their own terms.
Ocean Journeys, spanning five nights, is ideal for those who find renewal in water and wilderness. Guests begin with a guided snorkel or dive at the Blue Hole alongside the resort’s marine biologist, followed by a new off-island experience that includes traditional line fishing with a local crew and dining on their freshly grilled catch beneath the stars. The journey continues with a full day on a remote sandbank, where snorkelling, picnicking, and immersion in the raw beauty of the Baa Atoll offer a sense of freedom and simplicity.
For those arriving during these radiant weeks, Vakkaru Maldives offers not just a luxury escape, but an invitation: to pause, reflect, and reconnect—with self, with loved ones, and with the natural world.
Trending
-
Excursions1 week ago
Baros Maldives hosts special events in honour of PADI Women’s Dive Day
-
Featured1 week ago
Luminara sets sail to Maldives in luxe collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton Fari Islands
-
Featured6 days ago
Renowned holistic practitioner Ranjith Saj brings healing expertise to NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort
-
Action1 week ago
Tribute to tradition: Milaidhoo Maldives introduces ‘Set Sail with Captain Ibbe’
-
Featured1 week ago
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO celebrates Women’s Dive Month with captivating underwater exhibition
-
Family6 days ago
Island living redefined: Le Méridien Maldives offers enriching family retreat
-
Featured6 days ago
Milaidhoo Maldives celebrated for culturally immersive stays by Wanderlust
-
Drink6 days ago
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s Nautilus Bar returns: An icon reimagined