.Here Maldives to redefine ultra-luxury with dual-island concept

Set to open in December 2025, the new ultra-bespoke private islands of .Here aim to redefine luxury travel in the Maldives. Envisioned as the pinnacle of modern hospitality, the retreat promises an elevated guest experience through intuitive service, transformative encounters and complete seclusion. Spanning two natural islands named Somewhere and Nowhere, .Here is designed to appeal to the world’s most discerning travellers, combining understated luxury with a sense of playfulness, all while placing the guest at the heart of the experience.

Nestled within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for vibrant marine life and outstanding snorkelling and diving, the islands will feature just nine exclusive residences. A dedicated restaurant and bar will serve imaginative fusion cuisine inspired by global flavours. Guests of .Here will also have access to the amenities of the nearby Finolhu Baa Atoll, offering the opportunity to blend peaceful retreat with more lively diversions.

The project has been conceived by architectural firm KulörGroup, whose design respects and accentuates the slender shape of the islands. The concept balances immersive natural beauty with tailored luxury, catering to today’s elite travellers. Each residence will offer views of both sunrise and sunset and a unique mix of jungle canopy and vibrant turquoise waters—an embodiment of the duality that lies at the core of the brand’s identity.

On the island of Somewhere, expansive villas are positioned across both beach and sea, creating a hybrid of overwater and beachfront living for those unwilling to choose between the two. Each villa includes a 47-metre sky infinity pool complete with a cascading waterfall, and the interiors span over 1,200 square metres. Five residences comprise three en-suite bedrooms for up to eight adults, while two larger villas offer four bedrooms and over 1,400 square metres of space, accommodating up to eleven adults. Amenities include a bar, kitchen, indoor and outdoor living areas, water sports centre, 24-hour in-villa dining, and a dedicated Roohu (butler).

Nowhere, the second island, is intended as a fully private booking, exemplifying a new standard in exclusivity. It consists of a three-bedroom overwater villa of 1,000 square metres with a 15-metre private pool, and a five-bedroom Presidential Villa set across 2,400 square metres with a 28-metre pool and a private beach. Designed to accommodate up to 24 adults, Nowhere also houses the Fehi Spa and the resort’s fitness facilities.

Fehi Wellness, named after the Dhivehi word for ‘green,’ is reserved for guests staying on Nowhere, although treatments can also be arranged in-villa for those on Somewhere. The spa’s bespoke treatments merge ancient healing traditions with modern science, offering options such as salt stone and jade stone massages and aquatic reflexology. Each programme is tailored to individual preferences, further reflecting the island’s theme of duality.

Service across the island is elevated by the presence of a dedicated Roohu—meaning ‘soul’ in Dhivehi—assigned to each residence. These butlers are tasked with curating deeply personal and entirely unique guest experiences, operating with discretion and precision.

The dining experience is centred around the restaurant and bar, Safar, meaning ‘journey’ in Dhivehi. Open around the clock, resident chefs craft bespoke menus for guests to enjoy in-residence or at the overwater venue. From fine dining to relaxed beach picnics and villa-side barbecues, each meal is an invitation to discover new flavours.

Design elements across .Here have been conceived by the award-winning British studio Muza Lab, led by Inge Moore and Nathan Hutchins. Their interiors draw from the textures and tones of the natural environment, incorporating carved timbers, stones, and marbles that pay homage to Maldivian craft and culture, such as Dhoni boats and traditional Feyli sarongs.

Access to .Here is via a 30-minute scenic seaplane flight from Velana International Airport in Malé, completing the journey to a destination that promises to be unlike any other in the Maldives.