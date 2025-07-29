Ocean-led healing: Blue Prescription returns to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, embraced by the tranquil waters of the Indian Ocean, has enhanced its acclaimed Blue Prescription wellness journey, first introduced in 2024. This elevated offering expands the resort’s commitment to promoting wellbeing through the healing power of water, with experiences designed to help guests reconnect with themselves and the world around them. Drawing on the calming effects of the ocean and inspired by the science of the ‘blue mind’ state, the reimagined Blue Prescription package brings together expert-led encounters, restorative landscapes and daily rituals, all under a new ‘Blue Rate’ that highlights the mental and emotional benefits of aquatic environments.

Mounting scientific evidence continues to underscore the importance of water-based landscapes, or ‘blue spaces’, in supporting mental health. Time spent near or in water has been shown to lower stress levels, ease anxiety, and promote feelings of calm, joy and connection. The rhythmic presence of water encourages a shift away from the overstimulated ‘red mind’ state into a more relaxed, creative and focused frame of mind. This connection between human wellbeing and the natural world is central to the philosophy behind the Blue Prescription.

For those seeking a reprieve from stress or looking to embed long-term wellness practices into their daily lives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, offers the ideal setting. Surrounded by panoramic ocean views and carefully designed to reflect the flow of the sea, the resort’s iconic Ocean Pool Villas serve as calming sanctuaries. With uninterrupted views, private sun decks, plunge pools, and Bamford’s organic amenities, these villas provide a space to soothe the nervous system and encourage restorative sleep.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the ocean’s influence from morning to evening. Each stay begins with a welcome from the resort’s naturalists, offering an introduction to the island’s reef and marine life. Guided meditation takes place on the villa’s private deck, followed by a floating breakfast ceremony. Throughout the day, guests may explore floating sound baths, barefoot myofascial massage with Sarga Bodywork beside the sea, and guided snorkelling sessions that offer transformative encounters with vibrant marine ecosystems, including eagle rays and hawksbill turtles.

At the heart of the wellness experience is the B Balanced treatment at the resort’s spa, set above the shimmering lagoon. This 90-minute Bamford ritual uses breathwork, bamboo tapping and gua sha massage to recalibrate hormonal and energy imbalances. Surrounded by the gentle rhythm of the ocean, the treatment is designed to restore both body and mind.

A luxury yacht cruise invites guests to witness the natural joy of dolphins in the open sea, while the resort’s signature Defining Moment marks the day’s end with a sunset ritual featuring traditional Boduberu drumming and the blowing of the Sangu shell. These moments of natural ceremony are intended to honour the cycles of nature and reinforce a sense of presence.

As part of the Deep Blue Boost, guests may take part in the Masters of Crafts and Visiting Heroes programme, featuring leaders in wellness, conservation and adventure. From 19th to 22nd September, National Geographic Explorer and Kenyan shark scientist Gibbs Kuguru will visit the resort in collaboration with the Olive Ridley Project, offering guided snorkelling, conservation workshops and reflective sessions. Bamford’s wellness expert CJ Jones-Leake and breathwork coach Anthony Mullally will lead sessions on mindful movement, stress relief and holistic recovery, with a focus on improving vitality and mental clarity.

Even indirect exposure to water — such as listening to waves or visualising aquatic scenes — has been shown to activate calming neural pathways. To encourage this practice beyond the resort, each guest will receive a piece of artwork by resident Maldivian artist Shimha Shakeeb, alongside a wearable blue bangle made from ghost nets recovered through the resort’s Eye in the Sky conservation programme.

For those seeking a shorter or more simplified immersion, the Blue Rate Blue Rituals daily rate includes accommodation in an Ocean Pool Villa, a welcome session with resort naturalists, a floating breakfast ceremony and daily in-villa meditation.

The 2025 Blue Prescription includes a minimum four-night stay in an Ocean Pool Villa, a welcome by the resort’s naturalist team, one floating breakfast, daily poolside meditation, a 90-minute Bamford B Balanced treatment, a private coral regeneration session, guided snorkelling or diving with a naturalist, a Sarga Bodywork session on the villa’s deck, a luxury sunset yacht cruise, and mindful departure gifts including a painting by Shimha Shakeeb and a bracelet made from ghost nets. Prices start at USD 24,000 per person based on two adults sharing, and USD 20,500 for single occupancy, inclusive of all taxes and subject to availability.

Participation in Deep Blue Boost activities with visiting experts is subject to schedule and individually priced. The Blue Rate Blue Rituals daily rate is priced at USD 6,000 per person per night for double occupancy and USD 5,500 for single occupancy, including all taxes and subject to availability.