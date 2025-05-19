Culture
Maldives unveiled: Khalid Al Ameri’s off-resort exploration
The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), known as Visit Maldives, recently collaborated with popular Emirati content creator and digital storyteller Khalid Al Ameri for an exclusive familiarisation (FAM) trip held from March 22 to 26, 2025. The result: a heartfelt and engaging YouTube video that has already begun resonating with viewers across the globe.
Known for his authentic storytelling and ability to connect deeply with different cultures, Khalid’s visit captured the Maldives from a refreshingly local perspective—beyond the five-star resorts and crystal-clear lagoons that dominate travel brochures. The trip offered a deep dive into the culture, history, food, and way of life of the Maldivian people.
A Journey into the Heart of the Maldives
The video begins with Khalid journeying to Paree Fengandu—the mysterious “Fairy Pond.” With a sense of humor and wonder, Khalid narrates legends surrounding the lake’s reddish waters, rumored to be a gateway to the spiritual world. As he climbs into a canoe for the first time, Khalid embodies the spirit of exploration that threads through the entire video.
From there, viewers are taken to a traditional Maldivian home—“Relax Home”—for a dinner hosted by a local family. Khalid learns to prepare baiy mas, a traditional fish ball curry, alongside warm and welcoming hosts. His attempt at flaking fish may have been clumsy, but the scene was full of joy, laughter, and appreciation for Maldivian home cooking. A tasting session of local delicacies, including riha folhi (crepes) and mas huni, added a layer of culinary discovery to the experience.
Tracing History Through Mosques and Markets
Day two brought a deeper exploration of the country’s religious and architectural heritage. Khalid visits the historic Jumma Mosque, a 332-year-old structure known for its coral-stone architecture and wooden panels inscribed with Qur’anic verses. He reflects on the historical and cultural significance of the site, describing it as “hundreds of years of lessons” preserved through careful conservation.
He later visits the King Salman Mosque, the largest mosque in Malé, which was officially opened in 2024 and can accommodate up to 10,000 worshippers. Khalid admires the blend of modern design with island culture, noting the mosque’s woodwork and glass detailing. The segment subtly highlights the Maldives’ connections to the broader Islamic world while grounding them in local identity.
In between mosque visits, Khalid explores the vibrant local market in Malé. With his signature charm, he engages in friendly haggling with vendors—unsuccessfully, but humorously—while taking in the colours and sounds of everyday Maldivian life.
A Cultural Celebration and a Lesson in Patience
In a lighthearted moment, Khalid joins a group of performers from Rhythm Boduberu, a traditional Maldivian drumming troupe, in a high-energy beach performance. The scene is filled with laughter, clapping, and dancing—an authentic portrayal of Maldivian cultural expression.
The journey concludes with a fishing trip off the coast of Malé, where Khalid reflects on life’s simple lessons after a mostly fishless outing. “Sometimes we have to lose to win,” he remarks, as the group eventually enjoys a seafood buffet prepared by local chefs.
More Than Just a Vacation
The final moments of the video capture the essence of Khalid’s experience. “Not the Maldives that everyone shows on Instagram. The Maldives that the people live every day,” he says, offering a powerful reminder that behind every postcard-perfect beach lies a community, a culture, and a story worth telling.
This collaboration between Visit Maldives and Khalid Al Ameri marks a significant step in diversifying the global perception of the Maldives. By spotlighting its heritage, traditions, and people, the video invites travellers to look beyond the water villas and instead connect with the soul of the islands.
The full video is now available on Khalid Al Ameri’s YouTube channel, providing a heartfelt window into an unseen side of the Maldives.
Cruise liner makes first stop at HDh. Makunudhoo
A cruise liner docked at HDh. Makunudhoo for the first time Monday, marking a new tourism milestone for the island. Passengers from the MS Hebridean Sky were welcomed by the island’s residents with cultural displays reflecting Maldivian heritage.
According to the Makunudhoo Island Council, 94 tourists disembarked from the vessel. The islanders gathered at the harbour in traditional attire to greet them.
As part of the visit, the tourists were divided into groups, each guided by local residents dressed in traditional clothing. They were taken on a tour of the island, visiting historical and significant sites. A festival was also held at the harbour, where islanders demonstrated traditional crafts, sports, and dances. A marketplace was set up as part of the event, where visitors could purchase local products.
The tourists, who arrived in the morning, departed at 1pm. Before leaving, they donated sports equipment to the island’s school.
“They were pleased with the welcome and the opportunity to explore the island,” said Auzam Adam, President of the Makunudhoo Council.
The MS Hebridean Sky visited Makunudhoo after stops at islands in Addu and Alif Alif Atoll. The vessel is now en route to another country.
Echoes of tradition: timeless rhythm of Boduberu at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
Steeped in history and rhythm, the Boduberu drummers have echoed for centuries, carrying with them stories of seafarers, islanders, and a culture deeply connected to the ocean. Among the drummers at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is Naseem, whose grandfather was a renowned Boduberu performer in his home island of Lhaviyani Atoll. As a child, Hassan would sit by the beach, mesmerised by the powerful drumbeats that seemed to summon the sea breeze itself. His grandfather would recount a time when Boduberu was not merely music but a tradition passed down through generations, binding communities through song, dance, and shared history.
Boduberu, meaning “big drums” in Dhivehi, originated as a form of communal entertainment where islanders gathered to celebrate, sing, and dance in unison. Over time, it evolved into a cherished national art form, performed during festivals, ceremonies, and as a warm welcome to visitors. The music is driven by the deep, resonant beats of large drums, accompanied by rhythmic clapping, powerful chanting, and synchronised movements. As the tempo builds, the energy becomes infectious, culminating in an exhilarating crescendo where dancers lose themselves in the rhythm, embodying the true spirit of the Maldives.
At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Boduberu remains a living tradition, offering an invitation to step into the heartbeat of Maldivian culture. Whether performed under the starlit sky by the ocean or woven into intimate celebrations, each performance brings authenticity and excitement, creating a profound connection between guests and the island way of life. Recently, a couple celebrating a birthday at the resort received a heartfelt surprise when the resort’s team arrived with a beautifully crafted cake, accompanied by the powerful beats of Naseem and his fellow drummers. The rhythmic melodies filled the air as staff and performers joined together to sing in Dhivehi, transforming the occasion into an experience far beyond an ordinary birthday celebration.
For Naseem, every performance serves as a tribute to his grandfather, preserving the stories, songs, and rhythms of his ancestors. For the guests of Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Boduberu is more than just entertainment; it is an invitation to experience the Maldives as it has been for generations—alive with music, tradition, and the enduring spirit of its people.
Guests can now enjoy exclusive benefits through Cinnamon DISCOVERY, the brand’s loyalty program in collaboration with Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), which connects them to a portfolio of over 800 hotels across 40 brands in 100 countries. As the first Sri Lankan hospitality brand to join GHA DISCOVERY, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts offers members meaningful rewards, personalised experiences, and access to exceptional stays at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, and Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives celebrates Maldivian heritage
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives showcases the archipelago nation’s rich Maldivian heritage to holidaymakers through specially curated guest experiences centred on exploration and learning.
Guests are invited to experience the “Spirit of the Maldives” Tuesday weekly event, which features a lavish buffet dinner with all the traditional favourites. Local Maldivian cuisine is influenced by the familiar flavours and spices used in Indian and Arabic cuisine. It has a particular emphasis on readily available foods such as fresh Tuna fish, chilli and coconut. The evening also includes a lively cultural performance of dance, song, music and light by the Kandooma Bodu Beru dance troupe, where rhythmic drumming, graceful movement and soulful singing tell stories of the islands’ history and folklore captivating the audience with their artistry. US $69++ for Adults and complimentary for Children (U12).
For those eager to delve deeper into the culinary traditions, “Maldivian Masterclasses” are held twice each week (3 pm to 4 pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays) and offer a group cooking class experience where participants can learn the secrets to the flavours and food combinations from the resort’s talented chefs. The experience is completed with a tasting session and recipes to recreate the dishes when they return home to share with family and friends. The classes are limited to 8 people. US $80 per person, adults only.
Discover your rhythm and beat in a complimentary “Bodu Beru Drumming Class” held each Saturday morning at the Resort. Learn about the relevance of Bodu Beru and the
large drums (traditionally made from coconut wood and covered with goat or manta ray skin) that provide a robust and captivating beat that often starts with a slow, steady rhythm that builds intensity and is accompanied by chanted lyrics. Complimentary for everyone.
“Our cultural showcase is a terrific opportunity for visitors to learn about the Maldives while staying with us. Whether they learn to play Bodu Beru, savour local delicacies, or enjoy a captivating performance, the experiences provide an unforgettable journey into the heart of island culture and make memories to last a lifetime,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“It makes a big difference to the guest experience to have an international staff where foreign visitors can minimise language barriers, and we’re proud to do that for our key markets. But what guests remark on the most is how lovely it is to see Maldivian people working at Kandooma and sharing their stories and bright smiles. Our Maldivian team members have a special warmth about them, and when guests feel it too, it gives me that warm, fuzzy feeling. It’s very special.” he added.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives proudly aims to have a team comprised of more than 40% local Maldivian people. A key element of the resort’s Sustainability commitment is to support local communities and economies and promote the culture. In doing so, Mark Eletr says the team intends for guests to leave with special memories of their time in the Maldives and a deep sense of connection through the showcased activities and the experiences that will stay with them long beyond their visit.
Kandooma Maldives creates an atmosphere of warmth and hospitality while reflecting the genuine spirit of the Maldivian people.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.
