Maldives secures top honour at World Spa Awards 2025

The Maldives has once again been recognised as the leading spa destination in the region, having secured the title of Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination 2025 at the World Spa Awards.

The award reaffirms the Maldives’ standing as a wellness and spa destination, offering experiences that combine natural surroundings, luxury hospitality and holistic wellbeing. Alongside the national accolade, several Maldivian resorts were also honoured in various categories at this year’s ceremony.

The Maldives has a strong record at the World Spa Awards. In 2016, the country was named World’s Best Spa Destination for the first time, and regained the global title in 2018. In the same year, it was also awarded Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination, a title it has retained on multiple occasions, most recently in 2024 at the 10th Annual World Spa Awards. These consistent achievements highlight the Maldives’ role in leading wellness tourism, as it continues to attract visitors seeking relaxation and rejuvenation in a distinctive natural setting.

With wellness and experiential travel among the fastest-growing tourism segments worldwide, the Maldives continues to integrate wellness into its resorts, retreats and cultural experiences, further strengthening its global appeal.