OUTRIGGER Maldives unveils family villas and enchanting kids retreat

OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has introduced spacious new Beach Family Villas and unveiled the whimsical Treehouse Kids Retreat, where imagination and island charm come to life.

“The Maldives will always be a place for romance, but it can also be a place where families feel they truly belong,” said John Allanson, General Manager of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort. “At OUTRIGGER, we’ve created a setting where couples can find seclusion while children discover adventure, a balance that allows every guest to feel at home on the island.”

Set directly on the island’s powder-soft sands, the new Beach Family Villas (116 sqm) are designed for effortless island living. With room for up to five, each villa opens onto a wide terrace that flows straight to the beach. Light-filled interiors pair contemporary design with natural Maldivian textures; it’s the perfect backdrop for family time, whether sharing a sunset, stargazing, or opening a treasure chest delivered to the room, brimming with classic board games to enjoy together.

At the heart of the island, beneath the canopy of a centuries-old Banyan tree, the new Treehouse Kids Retreat is a whimsical haven just for little explorers. Secret doors, lookout windows and hidden corners spark curiosity, while zones for soft play, arts and crafts, LEGO creations, story time and games provide endless fun.

Guided by the resort’s Marine Biologist and Sustainability Manager, children also get the chance to dive into the wonders of the Maldives’ marine world. From learning about vibrant reef life to understanding delicate ecosystems, the retreat blends play with purpose – nurturing creativity, discovery and care for the ocean.

Open daily for children ages 4–12, the Treehouse Kids Retreat offers a daily programme under the themes Create, Play, Explore – plus optional evening babysitting for family peace of mind.

While children embark on their own island adventures, parents can indulge in overwater spa rituals, sample world-class dining across the resort’s six restaurants and bars, or swim alongside manta rays and whale sharks in the South Ari Atoll. From serene wellness to high-energy watersports, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort now offers a seamless balance of sophistication and family-friendly experiences.

To celebrate the launch of the new family experiences, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has introduced a Kids Stay & Eat Free promotion in which two children under 12 can stay and dine at no extra cost as part of their parents’ meal plan. Young guests can enjoy fresh flavors from the kids’ menu or dine from the buffet across the resort’s six restaurants.

The Maldives is a year-round paradise. The dry season from December to April promises cloudless skies and crystal-clear waters, while the green season from May to November offers quieter shores, lush tropical landscapes, and thrilling marine encounters. OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru is a convenient 25-minute seaplane ride from Male international airport.