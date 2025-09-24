News
OUTRIGGER Maldives unveils family villas and enchanting kids retreat
OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has introduced spacious new Beach Family Villas and unveiled the whimsical Treehouse Kids Retreat, where imagination and island charm come to life.
“The Maldives will always be a place for romance, but it can also be a place where families feel they truly belong,” said John Allanson, General Manager of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort. “At OUTRIGGER, we’ve created a setting where couples can find seclusion while children discover adventure, a balance that allows every guest to feel at home on the island.”
Set directly on the island’s powder-soft sands, the new Beach Family Villas (116 sqm) are designed for effortless island living. With room for up to five, each villa opens onto a wide terrace that flows straight to the beach. Light-filled interiors pair contemporary design with natural Maldivian textures; it’s the perfect backdrop for family time, whether sharing a sunset, stargazing, or opening a treasure chest delivered to the room, brimming with classic board games to enjoy together.
At the heart of the island, beneath the canopy of a centuries-old Banyan tree, the new Treehouse Kids Retreat is a whimsical haven just for little explorers. Secret doors, lookout windows and hidden corners spark curiosity, while zones for soft play, arts and crafts, LEGO creations, story time and games provide endless fun.
Guided by the resort’s Marine Biologist and Sustainability Manager, children also get the chance to dive into the wonders of the Maldives’ marine world. From learning about vibrant reef life to understanding delicate ecosystems, the retreat blends play with purpose – nurturing creativity, discovery and care for the ocean.
Open daily for children ages 4–12, the Treehouse Kids Retreat offers a daily programme under the themes Create, Play, Explore – plus optional evening babysitting for family peace of mind.
While children embark on their own island adventures, parents can indulge in overwater spa rituals, sample world-class dining across the resort’s six restaurants and bars, or swim alongside manta rays and whale sharks in the South Ari Atoll. From serene wellness to high-energy watersports, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort now offers a seamless balance of sophistication and family-friendly experiences.
To celebrate the launch of the new family experiences, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has introduced a Kids Stay & Eat Free promotion in which two children under 12 can stay and dine at no extra cost as part of their parents’ meal plan. Young guests can enjoy fresh flavors from the kids’ menu or dine from the buffet across the resort’s six restaurants.
The Maldives is a year-round paradise. The dry season from December to April promises cloudless skies and crystal-clear waters, while the green season from May to November offers quieter shores, lush tropical landscapes, and thrilling marine encounters. OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru is a convenient 25-minute seaplane ride from Male international airport.
Featured
Maldives secures top honour at World Spa Awards 2025
The Maldives has once again been recognised as the leading spa destination in the region, having secured the title of Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination 2025 at the World Spa Awards.
The award reaffirms the Maldives’ standing as a wellness and spa destination, offering experiences that combine natural surroundings, luxury hospitality and holistic wellbeing. Alongside the national accolade, several Maldivian resorts were also honoured in various categories at this year’s ceremony.
The Maldives has a strong record at the World Spa Awards. In 2016, the country was named World’s Best Spa Destination for the first time, and regained the global title in 2018. In the same year, it was also awarded Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination, a title it has retained on multiple occasions, most recently in 2024 at the 10th Annual World Spa Awards. These consistent achievements highlight the Maldives’ role in leading wellness tourism, as it continues to attract visitors seeking relaxation and rejuvenation in a distinctive natural setting.
With wellness and experiential travel among the fastest-growing tourism segments worldwide, the Maldives continues to integrate wellness into its resorts, retreats and cultural experiences, further strengthening its global appeal.
Featured
Barceló Nasandhura highlights holistic living during World Wellness Weekend
Barceló Nasandhura marked World Wellness Weekend 2025 with a programme of rejuvenating experiences in collaboration with Wellness by Mandara. The celebration, held on Saturday, welcomed guests and visitors to a day centred on relaxation and self-care.
The schedule included a range of wellness-focused activities, from welcome drinks and skincare consultations to interactive sessions, product demonstrations, and giveaways, creating an engaging and restorative atmosphere for participants.
The event reflected Barceló Nasandhura’s commitment to encouraging a holistic lifestyle, providing both guests and the wider community with opportunities to take part in wellness-oriented experiences.
Wellness by Mandara, located within Barceló Nasandhura, is open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The spa offers a wide selection of treatments and therapies designed to relax, rejuvenate, and restore balance, alongside monthly promotions that provide exclusive offers on treatments and wellness experiences throughout the year.
Cooking
Michelin-starred dining experience with Alexander Herrmann at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to host two-Michelin-starred Chef Alexander Herrmann for an exclusive residency from 12 to 14 November, during which he will present his distinctive creativity, passion, and culinary expertise on the island’s pristine shores. Known for his innovative approach to modern gastronomy and his charismatic presence on German television, Herrmann has established himself as one of Europe’s most acclaimed chefs.
With a career spanning several decades, Herrmann has redefined fine dining at his eponymous restaurants in Bavaria, earning two Michelin stars and widespread recognition for his ability to balance culinary tradition with bold innovation. His refined techniques and narrative style of cooking are expected to deliver a memorable gastronomic journey for guests at The St. Regis Maldives.
During the residency, Herrmann will curate two six-course dinners at the resort’s signature venues, showcasing his celebrated culinary style. Guests will also be offered the rare opportunity to take part in an exclusive cooking masterclass, where the chef will share insights, techniques, and inspirations behind his award-winning creations.
The residency forms part of The Tastemaker Series, a newly launched initiative by The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, designed to provide guests with exclusive encounters with global figures from gastronomy, fashion, art, and design. The series celebrates creativity and culture, offering immersive experiences that allow guests to engage with the artistry and vision of leading international talents.
Situated on a private island in the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to uphold a reputation for sophistication through bespoke experiences and world-class culinary offerings. Chef Herrmann’s visit underscores the resort’s commitment to excellence, giving guests the chance to savour the craft of one of Europe’s most prominent chefs in a setting of unparalleled natural beauty.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa welcomes Dr Jyoti Kodwani for festive wellness programme
-
Cooking1 week ago
Flavours Unscripted: W Maldives welcomes Bali’s culinary masters
-
Featured1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru weaves wellbeing into World Wellness Weekend celebrations
-
Honeymoon1 week ago
Honeymoon in style: Exclusive romantic benefits at Ayada Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll marks Golden Week with special activities for all ages
-
Featured1 week ago
Soneva Fushi awarded SeiBellissimi Art of Hospitality 2025
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Halloween and Autumn celebrations at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
-
News1 week ago
InterContinental Maldives marks World Wellness Weekend with curated experiences, new spa partnership