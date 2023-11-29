OUTRIGGER Maldives introduces exclusive private island retreat for discerning guests

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the launch of ‘Eco-licious: Fresh & Healthy Eats,’ a new garden-to-table dining experience that combines culinary delight with environmental consciousness.

This innovative pop-up venue nestled within a vibrant garden setting, invites guests on an inspired journey of sustainable gastronomy every Monday from 6:30PM. With an offering that extends beyond fresh greens and herbs to include locally-sourced seafood and fishes, Eco-licious reflects the ethos of Travel with Purpose by Hilton. An affirmation of the resort’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and increasing social impact in the near future.

“Each dish we present embodies the relationship between the earth’s bounty and our culinary artistry,” says Dwayne Krisko, Culinary Director of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. “Growing up in a family farm, I understand the profound connection between soil and plate. This launch isn’t just about showcasing exquisite flavours; it’s about returning to our roots, honouring local agriculture, and celebrating the simplicity of ingredients transformed into culinary wonders. I’m thrilled to invite our guests to a table where every meal is a journey” he adds.

Culinary Director Dwayne Krisko

The experience begins with a visit to the banana plantation at Rangali-Finolhu Island, where guests enjoy the tangible aspects of the resort’s sustainable food sourcing. Guests are then escorted to the state-of-the-art hydroponic garden, where they will discover a diverse array of vegetation and are invited to select their own herbs, with the culinary experts providing knowledgeable assistance throughout the process. The menu showcases the best of the Maldives, which includes seared local tuna with Kunamanda nuts and curried local lobster. The dining experience concludes on a sweet note with caramelised local banana, leaving guests with a heart full of memories and renewed understanding to sustainability.

The gastronomic adventure is offered at US$270 per person, with an additional option for wine enthusiasts to select from a range of curated vintages.

Eco-licious goes beyond the pleasure of dining; it embodies Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s dedication to crafting extraordinary experiences that harmonize luxury with ecological responsibility. Conrad Maldives Rangali Island invites you to a unique evening where each course is a pledge to protect and enhance the pristine beauty of our island home.

For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.