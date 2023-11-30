Gastronomy
Rashid Ahmadzada appointed as Executive Sous Chef at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Rashid Ahmadzada as the new Executive Sous Chef. With an impressive fifteen years of culinary expertise, Rashid brings a wealth of experience and a passion for creating exceptional dishes that reflect culinary excellence.
Before joining, Rashid served as Chef De Cuisine at JW Marriott Absheron in Azerbaijan and held various positions in well-established properties across Kazakhstan and Montenegro, consistently delivering outstanding service throughout his career. He is also known for his leadership in the kitchen, embracing his culinary team to achieve collective goals as a team. He is committed to continuously improving through active participation in various training programs and exposures. His dedication to culinary arts aligns seamlessly with Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa’s promises to provide unparalleled dining experiences with Back to Basic twist boasting across seven dining outlets, In Villa Dining, the curated Destination Dining, as well as banquet and catering.
Beyond the kitchen, Rashid enjoys playing chess, curling himself in good books, and maintaining his fitness through regular exercise. Despite being away from his family, he is excited to embark on this new chapter in the Maldives, captivated by the beauty of the beach and its sunny weather.
Rashid Ahmadzada will be working alongside Executive Chef Riccardo Pinna, and both chefs are enthusiastic about elevating the culinary offerings at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. Together, they aim to bring innovative and delectable dining experiences to guests, making the resort the preferred destination for not only the beauty of its island but also its culinary excellence.
Food
Renowned Michelin Star Chef Jeno Racz to enchant Lily with exclusive VIP dinner this December
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced the arrival of Michelin Star awarded Chef Jeno Racz this December. Chef Racz hailing from Hungary, is celebrated for his innovative approach to gastronomy and unparalleled culinary artistry and will be at Lily Beach from 16th until 26th December.
During his stay, Chef Racz will be crafting a special VIP dinner together with the Executive Chef Michel Antonio Totaro and team at Lily Beach, for a select number of guests at one of the resort’s exquisite venues.
Chef Jeno Racz has earned international acclaim for his dedication to culinary perfection and unique flavour profiles. With a stellar career marked by prestigious awards and accolades, Chef Racz continues to push the boundaries of culinary creativity, delighting palates around the world. He is also the founder and creator of famous restaurant Rumour located in Budapest. Chef Racz was the youngest Michelin Star- awarded chef in Hungary when he initially received the prestigious title in 2017.
The exclusive VIP dinner at Lily promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience, with Chef Racz showcasing his culinary mastery through a carefully curated menu featuring the finest ingredients and flavours. Limited to an intimate group of guests, this event offers a rare opportunity to indulge in a culinary journey guided by one of the world’s most distinguished chefs.
Lily Beach, the first All-Inclusive resort in the Maldives has always proudly led the helm in introducing and bringing new experiences for guests. With The resort offers a plethora of restaurants and bars that weekly themed dinners, and entertainment.
Guests can anticipate an evening of refined elegance, exceptional service, and, of course, the extraordinary flavours that Chef Jeno Racz is known for. Guests should also keep a look out for the date of this special dinner to pre-book in advance, so they don’t miss this unique opportunity.
Gastronomy
Oaga Art Resort congratulates Chef Ibrahim Zuhair for achievements at 1st Indonesian Halal Chef Competition 2023
Chef Ibrahim Zuhair, fondly known as ‘Zuzu,’ Executive Sous Chef at Oaga Art Resort, has made his team proud with his recent achievements at the 1st Indonesian Halal Chef Competition 2023.
The competition was held in conjunction with the Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), from October 25th to 29th, 2023. The event brought together top talents from various countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Jordan, the Maldives and Indonesia.
Chef Zuhair, representing the Chef’s Guild of Maldives, showcased his culinary expertise in two categories: The International Individual and the Black Box challenge. In the International Individual Category, Chef Zuzu secured the second place, earning a silver medal for his impeccable skills and creativity. He also achieved fourth place in the Black Box category, a testament to his composure under pressure and the depth of his culinary knowledge.
Guests of Oaga Art Resort are in for a treat, as Chef Zuzu’s culinary magic weaves the flavours of the Maldives with international techniques, from the theatrical dining experience at the resort’s specialty restaurant, Samaasaa, to the vibrant street food stalls at Kaa Kada, the main restaurant. Chef Ibrahim Zuhair’s journey is a culinary adventure that’s just begun, and we can’t wait to see what he cooks up next.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.comto book your stay, don’t miss out!
Gastronomy
Simon Joublanc takes the helm as Executive Chef at Baglioni Maldives
Baglioni Maldives Luxury has announced the appointment of Simon Joublanc as its new Executive Chef. With a culinary career spanning over two decades and a diverse portfolio that includes renowned establishments such as Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-Starred restaurants, Hilton, Marriott, InterContinental, and Six Senses, Joublanc brings a wealth of experience and innovation to his new role.
Originally hailing from France, Joublanc discovered his passion for the culinary arts early on. His journey began with formal education in Hospitality Administration and Management at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, setting the stage for a remarkable career trajectory.
Joublanc’s dedication to his craft became evident during his tenure as Sous Chef at Gordon Ramsay’s esteemed establishments, where he honed his skills and developed a keen understanding of the finer aspects of culinary excellence. His culinary journey has taken him across continents, leaving an indelible mark on some of the world’s most renowned luxury hospitality brands.
In his new role as Executive Chef at Baglioni Maldives, Joublanc will spearhead menu designs and introduce innovative concepts aimed at elevating the overall guest experience. His responsibilities extend to providing strategic direction for all culinary operations within the resort, ensuring a seamless fusion of flavors that resonate with the resort’s commitment to luxury and excellence.
Known for fostering high-performance teams and a commitment to unique food presentation, Joublanc brings a distinctive touch to every culinary endeavor. His previous role as Executive Chef at Six Senses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia showcased his ability to seamlessly integrate local flavors with international culinary trends, creating a harmonious culinary experience for guests.
Baglioni Maldives is poised to benefit significantly from Joublanc’s culinary expertise, as the resort continues to position itself as a premier destination for luxury, relaxation, and gastronomic indulgence. Guests can anticipate an array of meticulously crafted dishes that reflect Joublanc’s dedication to culinary innovation and excellence.
The appointment of Simon Joublanc reflects Baglioni Maldives’ commitment to providing guests with an unparalleled dining experience, reaffirming its status as a top-tier luxury destination in the Maldives.
