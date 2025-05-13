Action
Game on! Upcoming Meyyafushi unveils Maldives’ first overwater padel court
Get ready for a unique sporting experience in paradise! Meyyafushi Maldives, the highly anticipated new resort from the owners and operators of Fushifaru Maldives, has teased an extraordinary amenity on its social media channels: an overwater padel tennis court. Set to open in October 2025, Meyyafushi Maldives is already generating buzz, and this innovative addition is sure to elevate its appeal.
Building on the established success of Fushifaru Maldives, known for its intimate atmosphere and stunning natural beauty in Lhaviyani Atoll, Meyyafushi Maldives promises a similar commitment to exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences. While details about the new resort have been gradually unfolding, the recent reveal of the overwater padel tennis court marks a significant and exciting development.
Padel tennis, a popular racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, squash, and badminton, is gaining traction globally. However, Meyyafushi Maldives is taking the game to a whole new level – literally. Imagine the thrill of a friendly (or perhaps a fiercely competitive!) match with the breathtaking backdrop of the turquoise Maldivian waters stretching out beneath the court. The social media post showcasing the court hints at a truly exceptional spot to engage in some active fun with loved ones while soaking in the unparalleled scenery.
This pioneering amenity underscores Meyyafushi Maldives’ dedication to offering distinctive and memorable experiences for its guests. It signals a resort that is not only focused on relaxation and natural beauty but also on providing unique and engaging activities. The overwater padel tennis court is poised to become a signature feature, attracting sports enthusiasts and those seeking novel ways to enjoy their Maldivian getaway.
As Meyyafushi Maldives gears up for its October 2025 opening, the introduction of the first overwater padel tennis court in the Maldives adds another compelling reason to anticipate its arrival. This innovative amenity promises a memorable and picturesque sporting experience, further solidifying the resort’s position as a noteworthy addition to the Maldivian hospitality landscape.
Ifuru Island Maldives takes part in Burunu Boma sport fishing tournament
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced its participation in the inaugural Burunu Boma Sport Fishing Tournament, taking place from 2 to 4 May 2025. Organized by the Visit Maldives Club (VMC), this premier event aims to position the Maldives as a leading destination for sustainable sport fishing.
As one of the select resorts competing in this prestigious tournament, Team Ifuru Maldives will showcase its commitment to marine conservation and responsible tourism. The competition emphasizes “catch and release” practices, aligning with global efforts to preserve marine biodiversity.
Participants will target species such as marlin, sailfish, mahi-mahi, yellowfin tuna, wahoo, swordfish, and bigeye tuna, with a grand prize of USD 25,000 awarded to the top-performing team. The event also features live entertainment and a festive atmosphere, celebrating the Maldives’ rich fishing heritage.
“We are thrilled to be part of Burunu Boma and to represent Ifuru Island Maldives in this landmark event,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager at Ifuru Island Maldives. “Our participation underscores our dedication to sustainable practices and our passion for the ocean that surrounds us.”
Sirru Fen Fushi to host ‘One Ocean, One Breath’ with Freedive Maldives to mark World Oceans Day
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, invites ocean lovers and adventure seekers to a purposeful World Oceans Day celebration in partnership with Freedive Maldives, Guinness World Record Holder for the Most People Performing Static Apnea held last October 2022.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of one of the largest natural lagoons and house reefs in the Maldives, the event promises a deep connection to the ocean through expert-led PADI Freediving courses, ranging from basic to advanced levels. Participants will have the opportunity to earn their freediving certification, explore Sirru’s 9-kilometer-long house reef, and admire vibrant marine biodiversity, including manta ray cleaning stations, nurse shark points, flourishing coral gardens, and turtle habitats, home to 93 resident turtles and 11 successful hatchings this year alone.
“Our house reef, one of the longest and most vibrant in the Maldives, is a sanctuary for marine life and a symbol of our deep commitment to ocean conservation,” said Lukasz Prendke, General Manager of Sirru Fen Fushi. “We are honoured to collaborate with Freedive Maldives in celebrating World Oceans Day, not only to offer our guests an unforgettable underwater journey, but also to empower local talents and inspire our community to protect what lies beneath the surface.”
The initiative aligns with the resort’s ongoing sustainability commitments, including regular lagoon cleaning programs and support for local marine conservation efforts. This collaboration further emphasizes a shared mission to preserve the Maldives’ rich underwater heritage and engage the local community in meaningful environmental action.
In a broader commitment to sustainable tourism, Freedive Maldives has also signed a partnership agreement with the Baa Atoll Council to host another record-breaking freediving event in October 2025, coinciding with World Tourism Day, reinforcing Baa Atoll’s position as a leader in eco-conscious marine tourism.
Napoli back on top of Serie A as De Laurentiis celebrates in Maldives
Aurelio De Laurentiis, owner and chairman of SSC Napoli and one of Italy’s leading film producers, is celebrating his club’s return to the top of Serie A while holidaying in the Maldives.
Napoli secured a crucial 2–0 victory over Torino in the 34th round of the league, taking full advantage of Inter Milan’s 1–0 loss to Roma. With the win, Napoli now lead the table with 74 points, three points clear of Inter, with four matches remaining in the season.
Many had expected De Laurentiis to be present at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for such a pivotal match. However, according to Italian media reports, he remained in the Maldives. After the match, the Napoli president posted a message from afar, encouraging his team to stay composed during the decisive final stretch of the season: “Cool heads. Calm and steady. Forza Napoli Sempre!”
The radio station Kiss Kiss Napoli suggested that De Laurentiis’ decision to stay in the Maldives, distant from Italy, reflects his strategy of giving space to the team and coaching staff while firmly maintaining control over the club’s direction.
Following Napoli’s historic league triumph in 2023, their first in over three decades, the club endured a turbulent season marked by coaching changes and management instability. Many attributed last season’s struggles to the lack of continuity.
Determined to rebuild, De Laurentiis appointed Antonio Conte, a proven winner, as head coach ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, a move that is already delivering results.
As the race for the Scudetto intensifies, Napoli’s dream of winning a second title in three years remains very much alive, with De Laurentiis steering the course even from thousands of miles away.
