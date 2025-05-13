Game on! Upcoming Meyyafushi unveils Maldives’ first overwater padel court

Get ready for a unique sporting experience in paradise! Meyyafushi Maldives, the highly anticipated new resort from the owners and operators of Fushifaru Maldives, has teased an extraordinary amenity on its social media channels: an overwater padel tennis court. Set to open in October 2025, Meyyafushi Maldives is already generating buzz, and this innovative addition is sure to elevate its appeal.

Building on the established success of Fushifaru Maldives, known for its intimate atmosphere and stunning natural beauty in Lhaviyani Atoll, Meyyafushi Maldives promises a similar commitment to exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences. While details about the new resort have been gradually unfolding, the recent reveal of the overwater padel tennis court marks a significant and exciting development.

Padel tennis, a popular racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, squash, and badminton, is gaining traction globally. However, Meyyafushi Maldives is taking the game to a whole new level – literally. Imagine the thrill of a friendly (or perhaps a fiercely competitive!) match with the breathtaking backdrop of the turquoise Maldivian waters stretching out beneath the court. The social media post showcasing the court hints at a truly exceptional spot to engage in some active fun with loved ones while soaking in the unparalleled scenery.

This pioneering amenity underscores Meyyafushi Maldives’ dedication to offering distinctive and memorable experiences for its guests. It signals a resort that is not only focused on relaxation and natural beauty but also on providing unique and engaging activities. The overwater padel tennis court is poised to become a signature feature, attracting sports enthusiasts and those seeking novel ways to enjoy their Maldivian getaway.

As Meyyafushi Maldives gears up for its October 2025 opening, the introduction of the first overwater padel tennis court in the Maldives adds another compelling reason to anticipate its arrival. This innovative amenity promises a memorable and picturesque sporting experience, further solidifying the resort’s position as a noteworthy addition to the Maldivian hospitality landscape.