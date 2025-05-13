BBM: Stronger hospitality platform via Hotelier Maldives Awards, culinary development

Since 1990, Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) has been at the core of the Maldives’ hospitality supply chain. More than a distributor, BBM has become a trusted partner in shaping talent, raising standards, and building long-term capacity across the industry.

That commitment continues in 2025 through its title sponsorship of the Hotelier Maldives Awards, and its growing investment in culinary development and cross-industry collaboration.

Supporting the Ecosystem, Not Just the Event

BBM is the preferred partner for over 60 international brands. However, its true value lies in how it supports the people behind the brands. From chefs and service staff to back-of-house professionals, BBM works across the sector to create real impact.

This year, the Hotelier Maldives Awards 2025 expands its recognition with four new categories:

Watersports Personality of the Year

Diving Personality of the Year

Airport Representative of the Year

Resort Manager of the Year

These additions reflect a simple belief. Everyone who shapes the guest experience deserves to be seen. Not just the visible few. Everyone.

Hotel Asia and the Rise of Culinary Confidence

For more than two decades, BBM has served as the main sponsor of the Hotel Asia Exhibition and International Culinary Challenge, endorsed by the World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS).

This platform has consistently raised the bar by bringing over 25 WACS A-Grade international jurors to the Maldives each year. Through this effort, local chefs get to test their skills on a global scale.

To further encourage excellence, BBM launched the Chairman’s Trophy, awarded annually to the most promising Maldivian chef:

2023 — Chef Mohamed Adhil

2024 — Chef Ahmed Mazim

Each name marks a growing movement. Maldivian chefs no longer compete to participate. They compete to win.

Backing Global Exposure for Local Talent

BBM has directly sponsored Maldivian chefs to represent the country at global events, including:

HOFEX 2017 in Hong Kong, where Chef Ahmed Fatheen and Chef Ismail Naseer earned silver

La Sial 2018 in Abu Dhabi, where Chef Mohamed Adhil won both gold and silver

FHA 2018 in Singapore, supporting emerging talent

Asian Pastry Cup 2018, where Chef Aminath Hameed was recognized as a pioneering female chef

Chinese Cuisine World Championship 2019, where Chef Ahmed Mazim won bronze

World Chefs Congress and Expo 2022, where BBM sponsored six MNU students under its Building Young Talent initiative

Creating Spaces for Knowledge Transfer

Beyond competitions, BBM hosts world-class chefs to lead pro bono Masterclasses, including:

Chef Bruno Ménard, holder of three Michelin stars

Chef Edwin Leow, gold medalist at the IKA Culinary Olympics

These sessions are designed to be open, practical, and rooted in the everyday reality of resort kitchens.

Recognition with Purpose

BBM’s sponsorship of the Hotelier Maldives Awards 2025 is part of a larger support system. These awards are not marketing. They are memories. They capture the faces, names, and efforts of those who make the Maldives one of the most admired hospitality destinations in the world.

“When people are seen, they rise,” said Ali Afrah Hassan, Head of HR, Admin, and Corporate Affairs at BBM. “This platform is our way of saying you matter. Not just once a year, but every day you show up to serve.”

Whether through product support, recognition, training, or infrastructure, BBM is building something larger than supply chains. It is helping shape the culture of Maldivian hospitality.