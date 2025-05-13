News
The Nautilus Maldives presents month-long June Wellness Awakening journeys
The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island hideaway, launches June Wellness Awakening festival—a month-long invitation to reconnect with your inner rhythm and embrace well-being in its purest form. Set within the tranquil surroundings of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort’s private island sanctuary becomes a canvas for spontaneous healing and soulful renewal.
At the heart of this seasonal celebration is The Wellness Reset, a deeply restorative detox experience crafted by the Solasta Spa to purify body, mind, and spirit. Available throughout June, this wellness escape can be completed over one, two, or three days at each guest’s chosen pace, featuring breath-led detox yoga, a lymphatic drainage massage, and a signature Tao’an tea bath ritual. A brand-new addition to the Solasta Spa offering, this royal ritual draws on ancient Eastern traditions to encourage natural healing, inner clarity, and deep calm.
Throughout the month, The Nautilus will also host a curated calendar of wellness offerings in celebration of Global Wellness Day on 14 June and International Yoga Day on 21 June. Guests are invited to take part in massage workshops, guided meditations, beach and aerial yoga sessions, and sound healing rituals— each designed to restore presence and balance in gentle, meaningful ways.
Signature gatherings will mark the Full Moon and New Moon phases, while creative art sessions led by local Maldivian artists offer space for introspection and expression through art and storytelling. In collaboration with Maison Caulières and Omorovicza, guests are also invited to indulge in Solasta Spa treatments rooted in French sensoriality and Hungarian mineral-rich traditions — a refined union of nature and nurture. “At The Nautilus, we believe that true wellness begins with freedom — the freedom to pause, to feel, and to follow one’s own rhythm. Our June Wellness Awakening is not a programme to follow, but a gentle space to rediscover what well-being means to you,” said Meena Grung, Solasta Spa Manager.
With just 26 houses and residences, The Nautilus offers one of the most bespoke private island experiences in the world. Thoughtfully designed with exceptional facilities and serene spa rituals, it embodies a rare form of ultra-luxury, defined by timeless freedom and deeply personalised moments. Here, wellness unfolds as an intuitive rhythm — felt, not forced. June Wellness Awakening is a gentle invitation to pause, to breathe, and simply be — by the ocean, in your own time, on your own terms.
To book, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or visit the resort’s website for more information here.
Cooking
Gluten-free, vegan baking takes centre stage in Maldives with BBM, IREKS
Renowned Master Baker Steven Selvamuthu from IREKS is currently in the Maldives, leading a specialised baking demo tour focused on gluten-free and vegan baked goods. The initiative, organised by Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), is running from May 3rd to 15th and is covering over 10 leading resorts along with professional bakers in Malé.
Through hands-on sessions and live demonstrations, Chef Steven is sharing innovative techniques and versatile recipes tailored to modern dietary trends, while also addressing real-world challenges faced by professional kitchens.
Sharing his experience so far, Chef Steven said: “The growing interest in gluten-free and vegan baking here is truly inspiring. Maldivian chefs are open-minded, eager to learn, and ready to embrace global trends without compromising on quality or flavour.”
This ongoing collaboration between IREKS and BBM reflects a shared commitment to professional development in the region’s foodservice industry. By introducing modern baking solutions and supporting skill-building at the grassroots level, the initiative is adding value to both local talent and resort kitchens.
A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer at BBM, added: “As consumer preferences evolve, we want to ensure that Maldivian chefs are equipped to meet those expectations with confidence. Our partnership with IREKS reflects BBM’s mission to bring world-class expertise and ingredients closer to the local culinary community.”
With rising demand for inclusive and health-conscious bakery options, the ongoing tour is playing a key role in empowering chefs across the Maldives to stay ahead in a rapidly shifting global food landscape.
Featured
Float & Flow Yoga debuts at Holiday Inn Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives now offers guests a unique wellness activity: Float & Flow Yoga. Set amidst the picturesque surroundings of crystal-clear waters, this innovative session blends balance, movement, and mindfulness on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP), fostering a joyful connection with nature.
Designed to accommodate both experienced yogis and beginners, Float & Flow Yoga provides a 60-minute session on the resort’s SUP Yoga Dock. This specially designed floating platform, shaped like a flower, features eight “petals,” each securing a SUP board around a central space designated for the instructor. Participants are guided through gentle yoga sequences that emphasise balance, breath, and flow.
Courtney Chambers, the resident Yoga Instructor at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, describes the activity as a joyful and liberating experience. She notes that SUP yoga encourages participants to embrace the playful side of the practice while reconnecting with nature.
Classes take place every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 10:00 am, with a maximum of eight participants per session to maintain an intimate and supportive atmosphere. A minimum of three guests is required for each session. The class fee is priced at US$45 per person, inclusive of taxes and service charges.
Additionally, a professional drone photo and video package is available for US$25 per person, providing guests with a memorable keepsake of their experience.
Participants are advised to wear comfortable swimwear or yoga attire and to arrive 10 minutes early at the Perfect Wave Surf Shop for a pre-session briefing.
Whether the goal is mindfulness, gentle movement, or simply a splash of fun, Float & Flow Yoga at Kandooma offers an unforgettable opportunity to reconnect with both self and sea.
Featured
Five-course Indian fine dining by Atrangi to feature at Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s June pop-up
Jumeirah Olhahali Island has announced an exclusive culinary pop-up in collaboration with Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, the renowned Indian restaurant located at Jumeirah Al Qasr in Dubai. Scheduled from 7 to 12 June 2025, this special event will feature Atrangi’s Head Chef, Aniket Chatterjee, who will partner with the resort’s culinary team to present a refined five-course dining experience. This unique collaboration aims to reinterpret regional Indian dishes through a contemporary perspective.
Atrangi, inspired by the vision of acclaimed chef and restaurateur Ritu Dalmia, is celebrated for its bold and eclectic approach to Indian cuisine. Ritu Dalmia, a self-taught chef, began her culinary journey by launching Delhi’s first standalone Italian restaurant at just twenty-two. Over the years, she has established a portfolio of acclaimed restaurants across India and Europe, earning her widespread recognition in the culinary world. Representing her creative vision in the Maldives, Chef Aniket Chatterjee brings a modern sensibility and a profound respect for Indian culinary traditions, promising a dining experience that is both sophisticated and soulful.
For this special occasion, Chef Aniket has curated a bespoke menu that masterfully blends traditional Indian techniques with global influences. Guests will be treated to intimate oceanfront dinners and relaxed beach grills under the stars, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian tasting menus available.
The dining journey will commence with a playful twist on the nostalgic chilli cheese toast, followed by pickled doodhi and smoked dahi. Main course offerings include Malvani chicken tikka with confit garlic, or for vegetarians, paneer peeli mirch tikka accompanied by spring onion curry. A whipped butter board will serve as a palate cleanser before guests savour dishes such as kappa meen curry or satu pulao with dalma, parwal, and burnt tomato chutney, celebrating the rich diversity of Indian flavours. The meal will conclude with an indulgent Indian sweet, followed by mignardise featuring pistachio soan papdi and a mini jalebi with rabri.
Chef Ritu Dalmia expressed her excitement about the event, stating, “The Maldives has always been a special country for me, having visited several times. It is a thrill to bring Atrangi to Jumeirah Olhahali Island, where we can showcase community-inspired dishes while celebrating the best produce the Maldives has to offer.”
The beach grill dinner at Shimmers Beach on 10 June will be priced at USD 225 plus taxes per person. On other evenings, the five-course set menu will be served at a designated ocean-view location for USD 195 plus taxes per person.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Nova Maldives wins global acclaim with 2025 Travellers’ Choice Award
-
Featured7 days ago
Ayada Maldives earns elite recognition in 2025 Travellers’ Choice Awards
-
Featured1 week ago
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort hosts five-day yoga retreat for International Yoga Day
-
Family1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives redefines children’s spaces with ecoBirdy
-
Featured1 week ago
Whispers of love by the sea: say ‘yes’ at Angsana Velavaru
-
Featured6 days ago
Summer Island Maldives named among top 10% of hotels worldwide by TripAdvisor
-
Featured7 days ago
Tripadvisor honours Constance Moofushi among Best of the Best Luxury Hotels in Asia
-
Cooking5 days ago
Exquisite culinary journey awaits at Cinnamon Velifushi’s Marlin