The Nautilus Maldives presents month-long June Wellness Awakening journeys

The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island hideaway, launches June Wellness Awakening festival—a month-long invitation to reconnect with your inner rhythm and embrace well-being in its purest form. Set within the tranquil surroundings of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort’s private island sanctuary becomes a canvas for spontaneous healing and soulful renewal.

At the heart of this seasonal celebration is The Wellness Reset, a deeply restorative detox experience crafted by the Solasta Spa to purify body, mind, and spirit. Available throughout June, this wellness escape can be completed over one, two, or three days at each guest’s chosen pace, featuring breath-led detox yoga, a lymphatic drainage massage, and a signature Tao’an tea bath ritual. A brand-new addition to the Solasta Spa offering, this royal ritual draws on ancient Eastern traditions to encourage natural healing, inner clarity, and deep calm.

Throughout the month, The Nautilus will also host a curated calendar of wellness offerings in celebration of Global Wellness Day on 14 June and International Yoga Day on 21 June. Guests are invited to take part in massage workshops, guided meditations, beach and aerial yoga sessions, and sound healing rituals— each designed to restore presence and balance in gentle, meaningful ways.

Signature gatherings will mark the Full Moon and New Moon phases, while creative art sessions led by local Maldivian artists offer space for introspection and expression through art and storytelling. In collaboration with Maison Caulières and Omorovicza, guests are also invited to indulge in Solasta Spa treatments rooted in French sensoriality and Hungarian mineral-rich traditions — a refined union of nature and nurture. “At The Nautilus, we believe that true wellness begins with freedom — the freedom to pause, to feel, and to follow one’s own rhythm. Our June Wellness Awakening is not a programme to follow, but a gentle space to rediscover what well-being means to you,” said Meena Grung, Solasta Spa Manager.

With just 26 houses and residences, The Nautilus offers one of the most bespoke private island experiences in the world. Thoughtfully designed with exceptional facilities and serene spa rituals, it embodies a rare form of ultra-luxury, defined by timeless freedom and deeply personalised moments. Here, wellness unfolds as an intuitive rhythm — felt, not forced. June Wellness Awakening is a gentle invitation to pause, to breathe, and simply be — by the ocean, in your own time, on your own terms.

To book, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or visit the resort’s website for more information here.