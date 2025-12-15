Action
Denise Höfer returns to The Nautilus Maldives for four-day padel programme in March 2026
The Nautilus Maldives is set to welcome back Denise Höfer, Germany’s No. 1 padel player and a leading global ambassador of the sport, for a renewed edition of its Masters for Masters series, taking place from 25 to 28 March 2026. This four-day programme invites families, couples and players of every level to discover Padel as a joyful shared adventure, guided by one of the world’s most inspiring Padel athletes.
Padel has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, celebrated for its accessibility and its ability to bring people together. Fast, intuitive and inherently social, it is the perfect sport for parents and children, partners and friends. With its playful nature and quick learning curve, Padel creates rare moments where beginners and seasoned players can genuinely enjoy the game side by side.
In this spirit, The Nautilus presents a Padel Masterclass shaped by connection. Whether learning your first rally with your partner, watching your children gain confidence on the court, or joining a spirited group session with fellow travellers, the programme transforms play into an experience of shared joy and discovery.
Guests will train with Denise Höfer across a curated line up of classes. Tailored, on-demand experiences including Couples Escape, Family Fun, Cardio Padel and Padel × Wellness invite guests to hyper-personalise their journey, blending movement with mindfulness, and performance with light hearted enjoyment. Complimentary daily sessions feature a Group Masterclass and a Children’s Masterclass, each thoughtfully crafted to suit different learning styles and skill levels.
After energising mornings on the court, guests can retreat to Solasta Spa for treatments inspired by natural flow and deep release. Personalised massages, stretching rituals and ocean-influenced therapies provide a gentle counterbalance to the day’s activities, inviting both body and mind to settle into a state of restoration. The experience becomes a soothing rhythm of movement, rest and reconnection, perfectly aligned with the private island’s unhurried philosophy.
With just 26 ultra-luxury houses and residences in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Nautilus offers the ideal setting for meaningful time together. Days unfold freely, guided not by schedules but by the simple desire to savour each moment. Whether learning a new skill as a family, sharing a playful match at sunset, or cheering one another from the sidelines, every experience becomes part of a memory shaped by spontaneity and warmth.
The Padel Masterclass with Denise Höfer invites guests to discover more than technique. It offers a chance to bond, to grow and to reconnect with the joy of learning something new together. At The Nautilus, this journey is shaped not by rules, but by the freedom to follow your own rhythm.
Denise Höfer, Germany’s No. 1 Padel Player, shares: “I’m thrilled to be returning to The Nautilus for this special edition of its Masters for Masters series. The Nautilus’s Padel court is truly one of my favourites in the world: it’s incredible setting and stunning lagoon views create an atmosphere unlike anywhere else. I can’t wait to share this unique experience with The Nautilus guests once again.”
Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, adds: “We are delighted to welcome Denise Höfer back to our shores. Having an athlete of her talent and success return to our island is a true honour and offering our guests the rare opportunity to train with her makes this event genuinely exceptional.”
Event Details:
- Dates: 25 to 28 March 2026
- Location: The Nautilus Maldives
To learn more about Denise Höfer and this exclusive experience, please visit the resort’s website. To book your stay, please contact hello@thenautilusmaldives.com
Siyam World achieves snorkelling world record with 307 participants
Siyam World Maldives has officially made global history. On December 5th, the island pulled off one of its boldest ideas yet, becoming the first resort on the planet to earn a Guinness World Records title for The Most People Snorkeling Simultaneously at a Single Venue. In partnership with Freedive Maldives, Siyam World rallied an incredible 307 snorkelers from guests, neighbors, and ocean lovers across the region, diving past the required 250 participant mark and turning the house reef into a spectacular sea of fins and fun. Guinness World Records officials flew in to verify every detail, and for the first time ever in the Maldives, every participant received an official Guinness World Records medal, making “Snorkel World 300” a milestone etched not only in record books but also in everyone’s memories.
The energy of the day embodied everything Siyam World stands for — a big, bold, anything-is-possible playground where imagination meets island life. The event was more than a record attempt; it was a celebration of marine life, community connection, and Siyam World’s adventurous DNA. The event aligned with Sun Siyam Resorts’ ongoing sustainability initiatives, encouraging guests and locals alike to appreciate and protect the natural beauty of the Maldives’ underwater world. It also served as a proud moment for the destination. As the first Guinness World Records medal ceremony ever held in the Maldives, the event spotlighted Maldivian hospitality, creativity, and ocean culture on a global stage.
“What a moment. Being the first resort in the world to set a Guinness World Records title is something we will always carry with pride, not just for Siyam World and Sun Siyam Resorts, but for the Maldives as well. We have never been the type to follow the usual path; doing the unexpected has always been our style. A huge thank you to everyone from the nearby islands who came together to make this possible,” said Ausy Waseem, Resort Manager, Siyam World.
If any resort was going to break a world record, it was always going to be Siyam World. From adrenaline-fueled adventures to quirky island experiences that spark global attention, Siyam World has earned its reputation as the Maldives’ most unrestrained, maximalist playground. This Guinness World Records title adds yet another chapter to its growing list of “only-at-Siyam” moments, proof that the resort is not just a place to stay, but a destination where the extraordinary is the everyday.
Siyam World now stands proudly as a Guinness World Records titleholder, an extraordinary accomplishment shared with the Maldives and the global travel community.
World-first overwater padel tennis court launched at Meyyafushi Maldives
Meyyafushi Maldives, a new five-star premium all-inclusive boutique resort, has introduced what it describes as a world-first in resort recreation: a fixed overwater padel tennis court. Positioned above clear lagoons and framed by sweeping sunset views, the court offers guests an opportunity to play and unwind in a distinctive setting surrounded by panoramic ocean vistas.
Located in the Lhaviyani Atoll, the overwater court allows players to take part in a match while immersed in the natural calm of the surrounding seascape. Guests staying at the resort are offered one hour of complimentary padel tennis as part of the premium all-inclusive package. The setting provides a secluded and tranquil space for both beginners and experienced players to practise with the sound of the ocean beneath.
“Padel tennis has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and we wanted to bring it to life in the most spectacular way possible,” said Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager of BeKind Hotels & Resorts. “Playing on water, surrounded by endless blues, transforms the game into something transcendent – it’s active luxury at its finest.”
The overwater court forms part of Meyyafushi’s wider range of facilities, which include an underwater dining restaurant, an overwater wine cellar, water pool suites with slides, a mini bowling lane, and an adults-only sky bar featuring a glass-bottom infinity pool. Each facility has been created to offer experiences that encourage connection, exploration and wellbeing.
With uninterrupted sunset views and a distinctive overwater location, Meyyafushi Maldives’ padel tennis court marks a global first for the sport, bringing together physical activity, landscape and design in a single setting.
Kuramathi Maldives to host 2-week Campioni football experience in 2026
Kuramathi Maldives, available exclusively through Kuoni in the United Kingdom, has announced the return of the Campioni Soccer Academy next summer. The two-week programme, set once again against the turquoise expanse of the Indian Ocean, will transform the island’s football pitch into a world-class training ground for young players aged 4 to 16.
The 2026 edition will welcome two celebrated English football legends: Stuart Pearce MBE and Wes Brown, as well as UEFA ‘A’ licensed coach Adrian Whitbread. Together, they will lead two consecutive weeks of training sessions designed to inspire, challenge, and uplift children of all abilities.
- Week One: 27 July – 1 August 2026: Led by Stuart Pearce MBE and Adrian Whitbread
- Week Two: 3 – 8 August 2026: Led by Wes Brown and Adrian Whitbread
The experience begins with a beachfront welcome reception where families meet the visiting football icons, collect their bespoke training gear, and prepare for the week ahead. From Monday to Saturday, daily sessions will focus on essential skills, teamwork, strategy, and sportsmanship. Participants will receive consistent personal feedback from the professionals, offering a rare chance to learn directly from top-level athletes in an unforgettable setting.
Parents may use the opportunity to relax around the resort, confident that their children are safe, active, and engaged, or they may join the popular mid-week Parents’ Game — a light-hearted fixture that brings all ages together on the pitch.
Reflecting on the 2025 edition, Stuart Pearce MBE commented: “This year’s Campioni Soccer Academy at Kuramathi was fantastic, and I can’t wait to return in Summer 2026 to meet a new group of families. The work we get to do with Campioni is always inspiring, in every training session I see potential. Campioni isn’t just about learning new football skills; it’s about inspiring young minds to dream big and work hard.”
Wes Brown added: “Seeing kids improve through the week of coaching is always what I enjoy most about Campioni. I can’t wait to be at Kuramathi next summer; the Maldives feels like the perfect destination for kids and families to have a great experience.”
The 2025 programme also welcomed young players from local Maldivian academies in Thoddoo and Rasdhoo for a special session with John Barnes MBE and Adrian Whitbread. Kuramathi and Campioni intend to continue this initiative in 2026, offering young Maldivian talents the chance to train with football greats.
More than a training camp, Campioni at Kuramathi is positioned as an immersive island experience. It is a place where childhood ambitions are nurtured, evening matches unfold under tropical skies, and young athletes are inspired by the magic of the Maldives.
