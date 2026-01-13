Milaidhoo Maldives introduces high-end wellness residency led by Dr Lim Xiang Jun

Milaidhoo, an intimate island retreat located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, has announced a once-in-a-season wellness residency with internationally renowned integrative medicine specialist Dr Lim Xiang Jun, taking place from 22 to 28 February 2026.

For the first time, guests will have the opportunity to experience Dr Lim’s integrative approach to wellbeing in a private island setting. The founder of a leading modern Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practice in Singapore, Dr Lim brings more than 20 years of experience and a rare mastery of both Eastern and Western healing traditions, including acupuncture, TCM, energy medicine, yoga, Ayurveda, meditation and metaphysics Bazi astrology.

During her residency, Dr Lim will offer bespoke one-on-one consultations and signature therapies aimed at restoring vitality, balancing energy and supporting transformation of mind, body and spirit. Guests will have access to her globally recognised treatments, including facial acupuncture, gua sha, reflexology and Chi Nei Tsang, as well as immersive sessions in meditation, qigong, yoga, sound healing and energy therapy. The residency’s distinctiveness lies in its integration of ancient wisdom, modern clinical practice and metaphysical insight, creating a personalised journey for every guest.

“Milaidhoo is an ideal sanctuary for guests seeking to reset, recharge and reconnect with themselves,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager of Milaidhoo. “By pairing the island’s serene, barefoot elegance with Dr Lim’s transformative expertise, this residency delivers an experience that is intimate, exceptional and truly unique.”

Dr Lim Xiang Jun added: “I am honoured to bring my holistic practices to Milaidhoo Maldives for the first time. The island’s natural tranquillity and energy provide an ideal environment for guests to embark on a personalised wellbeing journey. I look forward to guiding each guest through integrative traditional therapies, meditation and energy healing to help them reconnect with their vitality.”

With a limited number of consultations and treatments available, the residency is designed for guests seeking a holistic reset and a deeply personalised wellness experience within Milaidhoo’s peaceful island surroundings.

Guests wishing to secure their stay for this exclusive residency may visit the resort’s Special Offers page to reserve their wellness journey.