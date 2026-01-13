Year of the Horse celebrated with island-inspired festivities at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is inviting guests and visitors to welcome the Lunar New Year with a curated programme of celebrations from 16 to 19 February 2026, marking the Year of the Horse through cultural performances, signature dining experiences, wellness rituals and family-focused festivities.

Set against the natural beauty of Raa Atoll, the resort’s Lunar New Year programme blends cultural tradition with contemporary island living, offering moments of togetherness, creativity and indulgence across the four-day celebration.

Festivities begin on 16 February with a Lunar New Year Cocktail at Café Umi Beach, followed by the resort’s signature Lunar New Year Gala Beach Dinner. This elegant evening will include festive dishes, fresh seafood and live performances such as a Lion Dance and Fire Show under the Maldivian night sky.

Culinary experiences form the core of the programme, with themed dinners and tastings crafted to reflect the spirit of the season. Highlights include wine-led dining journeys, a reunion dinner, a seafood-focused evening at Fish Market and an Asian BBQ pop-up buffet, offering guests meaningful opportunities to come together and celebrate through food.

Wellness will also feature prominently, with restorative experiences encouraging balance and renewal. Guests may enjoy signature spa rituals inspired by local traditions, immersive sound healing sessions and energising fitness activities. A visiting integrative somatic practitioner will be present throughout the festive period to support mind-body wellbeing.

Daily entertainment and cultural performances will enrich the celebrations, including ribbon and fan dances, umbrella performances, fire shows and a full day dedicated to Olympic-style island games suitable for all ages. Younger guests will have access to creative workshops, festive crafts and outdoor activities, while art enthusiasts may join resin art sessions led by the resort’s resident artist.

In addition, the resort will offer relaxed seasonal experiences available throughout the festival period, such as a Lunar New Year signature cocktail and shisha offerings at select venues, allowing guests to enjoy the celebrations at a leisurely pace.

With its combination of cultural expression, refined dining, wellness and island-inspired entertainment, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort’s Lunar New Year celebrations promise a meaningful and memorable beginning to the Year of the Horse.