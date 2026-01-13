Featured
Year of the Horse celebrated with island-inspired festivities at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is inviting guests and visitors to welcome the Lunar New Year with a curated programme of celebrations from 16 to 19 February 2026, marking the Year of the Horse through cultural performances, signature dining experiences, wellness rituals and family-focused festivities.
Set against the natural beauty of Raa Atoll, the resort’s Lunar New Year programme blends cultural tradition with contemporary island living, offering moments of togetherness, creativity and indulgence across the four-day celebration.
Festivities begin on 16 February with a Lunar New Year Cocktail at Café Umi Beach, followed by the resort’s signature Lunar New Year Gala Beach Dinner. This elegant evening will include festive dishes, fresh seafood and live performances such as a Lion Dance and Fire Show under the Maldivian night sky.
Culinary experiences form the core of the programme, with themed dinners and tastings crafted to reflect the spirit of the season. Highlights include wine-led dining journeys, a reunion dinner, a seafood-focused evening at Fish Market and an Asian BBQ pop-up buffet, offering guests meaningful opportunities to come together and celebrate through food.
Wellness will also feature prominently, with restorative experiences encouraging balance and renewal. Guests may enjoy signature spa rituals inspired by local traditions, immersive sound healing sessions and energising fitness activities. A visiting integrative somatic practitioner will be present throughout the festive period to support mind-body wellbeing.
Daily entertainment and cultural performances will enrich the celebrations, including ribbon and fan dances, umbrella performances, fire shows and a full day dedicated to Olympic-style island games suitable for all ages. Younger guests will have access to creative workshops, festive crafts and outdoor activities, while art enthusiasts may join resin art sessions led by the resort’s resident artist.
In addition, the resort will offer relaxed seasonal experiences available throughout the festival period, such as a Lunar New Year signature cocktail and shisha offerings at select venues, allowing guests to enjoy the celebrations at a leisurely pace.
With its combination of cultural expression, refined dining, wellness and island-inspired entertainment, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort’s Lunar New Year celebrations promise a meaningful and memorable beginning to the Year of the Horse.
New era in reef conservation: Six Senses Kanuhura launches data-led Coral Census
Six Senses Kanuhura has announced a pioneering initiative that positions the resort at the forefront of marine conservation in the Maldives: the Kanuhura Coral Census, the world’s first long-term, 3D reef-monitoring programme implemented by a resort. Developed in collaboration with leading scientists from Newcastle University and University College London (UCL), this advanced methodology delivers an unprecedented level of accuracy, data integrity and ecological insight. The launch arrives at a critical moment, as global research indicates that up to 90% of the world’s coral reefs could be lost by 2050.
For decades, coral-reef monitoring worldwide has relied on clipboards, tape measures and diver observations—methods that, while valuable, only capture small portions of a reef and leave significant gaps. Traditional surveys remain slow, highly subjective and limited in scale, typically assessing less than 0.01% of any given site.
The Kanuhura Coral Census removes these long-standing limitations. Using 3D modelling and advanced AI analysis techniques, including Gaussian splatting, the system maps more than 100 square metres of reef at each site, capturing detail down to half a millimetre. The result is a hyper-accurate, fully repeatable digital reconstruction of the reef—something no other resort has achieved to date.
The new methodology resolves the constraints of conventional surveys in several transformative ways:
- Large-scale digital reef mapping: Entire reef sections are recorded in ultra-high resolution instead of limited snapshots.
- Rapid fieldwork: Only 20 minutes of diving is required to collect all images needed for each 3D model.
- Removal of human bias: AI-driven analysis ensures consistent, objective coral data regardless of the researcher.
- Unmatched ecological detail: Indicators such as rugosity, coral-canopy height, overhangs and habitat complexity—often overlooked in traditional surveys—are fully captured.
- Perfect repeatability: The same reef sections can be re-surveyed every few months, producing the Maldives’ most accurate time-series coral dataset.
- Visual storytelling: Immersive 3D models allow clear communication with guests, researchers and the public, transforming scientific data into intuitive visual insights.
Alicia Graham, General Manager of Six Senses Kanuhura, said: “The Kanuhura Coral Census represents a major step forward for reef science within the hospitality sector. By introducing advanced reef mapping, we are not only elevating how reefs are monitored but redefining what is possible. It allows us to track the smallest changes with scientific precision, share findings transparently and make data-driven decisions that directly support reef recovery. This project signals a new era of accountable and impact-driven conservation for the Maldives.”
The long-term objective of the Kanuhura Coral Census is to develop a next-generation restoration programme that moves away from traditional metal frames and towards sustainable, ecologically informed solutions. With highly detailed insights into which corals are thriving, struggling, recruiting or bleaching—and where—Six Senses Kanuhura will design a restoration blueprint that sets a new benchmark for the region.
Discover Raa Atoll: Ifuru Island Maldives adds new dive packages for 2026
Ifuru Island Maldives has introduced a new collection of curated dive packages, inviting guests to explore the exceptional underwater world of the Maldives through programmes designed for beginners, aspiring divers and certified enthusiasts alike.
Located in the pristine waters of Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives provides access to vibrant house reefs, calm lagoon conditions and several of the region’s most celebrated dive sites, including the renowned Ifuru Thila. The newly launched dive packages are crafted to combine professional training, guided exploration and the convenience of a premium island stay.
The collection begins with an introductory diving experience tailored for first-time divers seeking to discover the underwater world in a safe and relaxed setting. Guests undergo lagoon-based training before progressing to the house reef, offering an ideal entry point into scuba diving with no prior experience required.
For guests ready to advance further, the resort offers a globally recognised scuba certification course. Designed for confident swimmers and snorkellers, the programme includes professional instruction, open water dives and an internationally valid certification, opening access to dive destinations worldwide.
Certified divers can choose a three-day dive escape that highlights the best sites in Raa Atoll. Featuring guided morning dives across renowned locations, the experience showcases the atoll’s rich marine biodiversity, striking reef structures and clear waters.
“Diving is an essential part of the Maldivian experience, and we wanted to create a collection that feels both accessible and exceptional,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Whether it marks a guest’s first dive or their next significant underwater journey, these packages are crafted to offer confidence, comfort and memorable experiences beneath the surface.”
All dive packages may be booked alongside the resort’s premium accommodation offerings, including the Exclusively Yours Premium All-Inclusive meal plan, daily resort touches, complimentary non-motorised water sports, snorkelling equipment and return domestic flight transfers for qualifying stays.
The dive packages are available for booking and travel throughout 2026 and must be confirmed ahead of arrival. Package rates apply in addition to accommodation and are subject to availability.
Niyama Private Islands enhances surf lifestyle with stylish new surf venue
Niyama Private Islands Maldives now offers what is considered the most luxurious surf experience in the Maldives, enhanced by the introduction of its new Surf Shack — a stylish beachfront hangout serving gourmet bites, drinks, sunset views and lively parties.
Known as Nature’s Playground, the resort has long attracted surf professionals from around the globe. Located in the southern Maldives, where swells are at their strongest, it is a preferred base during peak surf season. Waves break directly on shore, with additional surf spots accessible within minutes by speedboat.
Niyama’s signature waves roll in at Vodi Point, situated on the westernmost tip of its twin islands. It is here that the resort has unveiled the new Surf Shack, designed to make time off the waves equally appealing. The thatched-roof venue encourages a barefoot, relaxed atmosphere, offering an upper deck for sunset viewing and picnic-style seating below. Reflecting Niyama’s sustainability ethos, Area Chief of Engineering Michael Patrick Slevin notes that 75 per cent of construction materials were repurposed, blending beach casual with environmentally conscious design.
Guests can enjoy gourmet dishes served from service windows, with a menu inspired by iconic surf destinations worldwide: Australian fish and chips, Indonesian satay, Mexican nachos and Japanese takoyaki. The drinks list pays tribute to rum, featuring an extensive collection and signature cocktails inspired by renowned surf breaks.
While the Surf Shack maintains a laidback feel during the day, the beachfront transforms at dusk as the tides shift and the DJ elevates the atmosphere. The resort’s rum and reggae Sundays have already become a celebrated weekly event.
Surfers at Niyama can design their days as they wish — chasing waves or relaxing ashore. The Surf Centre offers equipment and guidance, while Drift by Niyama provides recovery treatments to soothe muscles, repair sun-exposed skin and restore energy. Resident professional surfers remain available to advise on technique and wave conditions.
“The new Surf Shack forms part of the renewed Niyama experience, which includes significant refurbishments across the resort, inventive culinary additions and a greater emphasis on active living and wellness,” said Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives. “With more developments on the way, we look forward to sharing what comes next.”
