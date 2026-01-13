New era in reef conservation: Six Senses Kanuhura launches data-led Coral Census

Six Senses Kanuhura has announced a pioneering initiative that positions the resort at the forefront of marine conservation in the Maldives: the Kanuhura Coral Census, the world’s first long-term, 3D reef-monitoring programme implemented by a resort. Developed in collaboration with leading scientists from Newcastle University and University College London (UCL), this advanced methodology delivers an unprecedented level of accuracy, data integrity and ecological insight. The launch arrives at a critical moment, as global research indicates that up to 90% of the world’s coral reefs could be lost by 2050.

For decades, coral-reef monitoring worldwide has relied on clipboards, tape measures and diver observations—methods that, while valuable, only capture small portions of a reef and leave significant gaps. Traditional surveys remain slow, highly subjective and limited in scale, typically assessing less than 0.01% of any given site.

The Kanuhura Coral Census removes these long-standing limitations. Using 3D modelling and advanced AI analysis techniques, including Gaussian splatting, the system maps more than 100 square metres of reef at each site, capturing detail down to half a millimetre. The result is a hyper-accurate, fully repeatable digital reconstruction of the reef—something no other resort has achieved to date.

The new methodology resolves the constraints of conventional surveys in several transformative ways:

Large-scale digital reef mapping: Entire reef sections are recorded in ultra-high resolution instead of limited snapshots.

Rapid fieldwork: Only 20 minutes of diving is required to collect all images needed for each 3D model.

Removal of human bias: AI-driven analysis ensures consistent, objective coral data regardless of the researcher.

Unmatched ecological detail: Indicators such as rugosity, coral-canopy height, overhangs and habitat complexity—often overlooked in traditional surveys—are fully captured.

Perfect repeatability: The same reef sections can be re-surveyed every few months, producing the Maldives’ most accurate time-series coral dataset.

Visual storytelling: Immersive 3D models allow clear communication with guests, researchers and the public, transforming scientific data into intuitive visual insights.

Alicia Graham, General Manager of Six Senses Kanuhura, said: “The Kanuhura Coral Census represents a major step forward for reef science within the hospitality sector. By introducing advanced reef mapping, we are not only elevating how reefs are monitored but redefining what is possible. It allows us to track the smallest changes with scientific precision, share findings transparently and make data-driven decisions that directly support reef recovery. This project signals a new era of accountable and impact-driven conservation for the Maldives.”

The long-term objective of the Kanuhura Coral Census is to develop a next-generation restoration programme that moves away from traditional metal frames and towards sustainable, ecologically informed solutions. With highly detailed insights into which corals are thriving, struggling, recruiting or bleaching—and where—Six Senses Kanuhura will design a restoration blueprint that sets a new benchmark for the region.