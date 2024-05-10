Six Senses launches Mermaid Courses in Maldives

As part of its ongoing line-up of five-star experiences, Siyam World Maldives kicked off a series of unforgettable spring football camps featuring star players Wayne Bridge, Adrian San Miguel Castillo, Francesco Totti, and Michael Owen.

With Spring symbolizing new beginnings, Siyam World Maldives encouraged guests to let their football skills blossom over a series of football camps at its state-of-the-art sports complex and FIFA size soccer pitch at The World Sports Arena. Participants enjoyed world-class coaching and immersive experiences designed to enhance their football techniques and passion for the sport.

The action-packed schedule began with Spanish goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel Castillo, who graced the sandy shores from 19th to 23rd March. Adrian, a key player for Liverpool FC and the Andalusia National team, helped younger guests understand how to deal with pressure and develop key life skills, including a performance mindset.

Next on the roster was Wayne Bridge, the renowned English left-back, who returned to Siyam World for a second time already, from 22nd to 31st March. With his infectious energy and wealth of experience from clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City, Wayne inspired guests to “tackle” challenges head-on and score big on and off the field.

Following Wayne’s lead was the legendary Francesco Totti, lighting up Siyam World for a second time as well, from 28th March to 4th April. Known for his flair and loyalty to AS Roma, Totti brought a touch of Italian passion to the Maldives, teaching participants the art of precision and creativity in football.

Once described by Maradona as “the best player he has ever seen”, the gifted World Cup winner and legendarily loyal one-club player (AS Roma) will be on hand to help holidaymakers hone their football skills and play to their full potential.

Closing out the star-studded lineup was Michael Owen, the youngest-ever Ballon d’Or winner, who graced Siyam World from 1st to 5th April as part of the recently announced partnership with Football Escapes. Michael’s lightning-fast moves and goal-scoring prowess electrified the pitch, inspiring a new generation of football stars. Throughout the action-packed week, participants savored daily football sessions led by Owen, a team of UEFA-licensed coaches, and internet sensation Eman – popularly known as SV2 from his viral YouTube skills videos.

Dressed in their personalized Rascal training kits, young players aged from five to 15 seized the perfect opportunity to refine all aspects of their game, from tactics to technical skills. To add to the holiday experience, families enjoyed a memorable parents’ match, providing moms and dads with a chance to showcase their skills on the pitch.

Later this year, and in collaboration with Football Escapes, Rio Ferdinand will also be hosting a football camp from 28 October to 1 November. One of the most decorated English footballers of all time and famous for being one of world’s best defenders, Ferdinand will be bringing the skills he learned whilst playing for West Ham, Manchester United and Leeds United plus the England national team.

Ausy Waseem, Resort Manager at Siyam World highlights: “At Siyam World, we are undoubtedly a paradise for sports enthusiasts, offering exceptional facilities for both water and land sports. My passion for football, which began in childhood collecting jerseys of football legends, is embodied in our FIFA-regulation football field. We host many football aficionados, including owners of prized jerseys and past champions who still share a deep love for the game. Siyam World is where sportsmanship thrives, providing an unparalleled destination for active travelers.”

The incredible resort has had the pleasure of hosting several other esteemed football legends. Italian champions Nicola Ventola graced the resort in January, while Bobo Vieri and Marco Materazzi also showcased their skills on the pitch. Joining them were players like Juan Sebastián Verón, Esteban Cambiasso, Roberto Pires, Eric Abidal, Carlos Puyol, and Jay Jay Okocha, creating an unforgettable lineup of football stars at Siyam World.

For the full holiday experience, Siyam World ensures guests have as much fun off as on the pitch. The unapologetically quirky, all-embracing five-star all-inclusive island destination transcends cultures and borders to offer guests an ever-expanding array of ‘never-seen-before’ experiences – from the Indian Ocean’s biggest floating water park to the Maldives’ first resort horse ranch. The natural 54-hectare island resort boasts an enticing variety of 16 accommodation categories ranging from 89 to 3,000 square metres, from lush Pool Beach Villas, expansive Beach Suites and breathtaking Beach Residences, to playful overwater Villas complete with irresistible water slides. An exclusive enclave, The Residences at Siyam World, also features stunning Grand Water Pavilions and 1–4-bedroom residences with private pools. All accommodation types overlook the pristine Maldivian waters, come with direct access to the ocean and feature generously proportioned indoor and outdoor living spaces with private pools.

Siyam World, Maldives is located in the popular Noonu Atoll, a mere 40 minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip.