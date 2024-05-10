News
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI’s Philosophia Botanica launch marries sustainability with wellness
In an event that harmonised luxury with the healing powers of nature, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI’s ELE | NA Elements of Nature spa in the Maldives launched the Philosophia Botanica range on May 7. The event, held as a masterclass, showcased the brand’s commitment to sustainability and wellness through a series of immersive experiences.
The day began with an exclusive resort tour, offering a glimpse into the serene world of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. The attendees were treated to the resort’s exquisite design that blends elegance with environmental consciousness, setting the stage for the day’s theme of holistic wellbeing.
One of the highlights was a sound healing session. Participants were invited to unlock the harmonious power of sound to rejuvenate their mind, body, and spirit. The session promised a symphony of wellbeing, with resonant tones and vibrations that facilitated deep relaxation and a sense of inner peace.
A wellness lunch followed, featuring a menu curated with organic ingredients that complemented the Philosophia Botanica ethos. The culinary experience was not only a feast for the senses but also a testament to the resort’s dedication to nourishing the body with natural goodness.
The afternoon was dedicated to a masterclass on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) face mapping, led by a renowned TCM practitioner from Philosophia Botanica. Attendees delved into ancient wisdom, learning to read the secrets of health and wellness etched on their faces. The session provided insights into how facial diagnostics could reveal one’s inner state of health and offered guidance on how to maintain balance and vitality.
Philosophia Botanica’s launch was more than an introduction to a product line; it was a celebration of the brand’s journey towards sustainability. With responsibly sourced ingredients and eco-friendly practices, Philosophia Botanica stands at the intersection of botanical wisdom and adaptogenic herbs. Inspired by the aromatic landscapes of the Ligurian Macchia Mediterranea and the southern African fynbos, the products are a testament to the brand’s philosophy of regenerative beauty.
Action
Six Senses launches Mermaid Courses in Maldives
Six Senses Laamu and Six Senses Kanuhura in the Maldives are making waves with the launch of an enchanting underwater experience – PADI Mermaid courses.
Now, guests aged six and above can embark on a magical journey guided by certified PADI scuba dive instructors. Aspiring mermaids and mermen will be equipped with a monofin, a type of swim fin that mimics the movements of dolphins, and colorful fabric tail, mirroring the hues of the ocean. Catering to various ages, interests, and skill levels, both resorts offer a range of courses from discovery to advanced. A professional photographer is available on request to capture personal fairytale-moments.
“We’re thrilled to introduce this fun new experience to our range of underwater offerings,” says Judith Scheibelberger, PADI trainer and resident mermaid expert at Six Senses Laamu, an IHG Hotels & Resorts property. “Our mermaid courses are not only a source of fun and excitement for kids but also invite adults to tap into their imagination and reconnect with their inner child. Beyond the entertainment aspect and capturing Instagram-worthy memories, participants will also gain valuable underwater skills and learn about the awe-inspiring secrets of the sea.”
Mermaid courses join a plethora of underwater experiences available to guests at both Maldivian Six Senses resorts, including snorkeling with turtles, vibrant coral reef explorations, and exhilarating diving adventures. The resorts boasts state-of-the-art dive centers that provide comprehensive services and expert guidance.
For young adventurers, both resorts also offer the PADI Seal Team programme, catering to junior divers aged eight and above. This program allows aspiring divers to explore the underwater world safely, through the five ‘AquaMissions,’ where participants can delve down to four meters, or the introductory PADI Bubblemaker experience, tailored for children aged eight to nine, allowing them to dive down to two meters.
“These experiences not only offer a glimpse into the mesmerising underwater world but also provide an opportunity for young divers to develop their confidence and diving skills while exploring the diversity of Maldivian reefs,” says Anne Hospital, Dive Manager of both resorts.
The brand’s Grow With Six Senses programme offers all of the dimensions of wellness, providing kids with opportunities to reconnect with nature and engage with their surroundings. Through immersive experiences in local culture, wellness, sustainability and social interactions, children spark their curiosity and gain valuable life skills. At the heart of this programme are the dedicated kid’s clubs known as ‘The Den’, which serve as hubs for exploration and discovery.
At Six Senses Laamu and Six Senses Kanuhura, one standout offering is the Mermaid course, which invites children on an underwater adventure amidst stunning turquoise panoramas. On land, the activities are equally diverse, ranging from enlightening garden tours to innovative waste-to-wealth workshops and interactive junior cooking classes. These experiences are designed to provide children with valuable life skills through hands-on play, ensuring a comprehensive and enriching journey for young guests at the resorts.
Prices for the PADI Mermaid Courses start from USD 150 for a 45-minute discovery session. For bookings and further information, please visit sixsenses.com or contact reservations-maldives@sixsenses.com.
Awards
Cora Cora Maldives wins World Travel Awards’ best all-Inclusive resort title
It’s time to celebrate freedom and revel in the joy! Champagne bottles are popping in celebration as Cora Cora Maldives’ outstanding Premium All-Inclusive experience receives recognition at the World Travel Awards. The five-star resort has proudly clinched the esteemed title of Indian Ocean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort for 2024. This prestigious honour marks a remarkable milestone for Cora Cora Maldives, solidifying its position as the premier all-inclusive destination in the entire Indian Ocean region.
“When we curated our Premium All-Inclusive offering, we wanted to give our guests the peace of mind that they could enjoy a fun and luxurious experience and leave their credit card in their room if they wanted to. Our team works incredibly hard to provide our guests with an enhanced and unforgettable Maldivian experience. I am thrilled that their admirable dedication is being celebrated at such a prestigious event,” delights Justin Swart, General Manager of Cora Cora Maldives.
Cora Cora Maldives proudly offers its Premium All-Inclusive Gourmet Meal Plan, available at all four restaurants and two bars, granting guests the freedom to indulge in their culinary desires at any time, including champagne. This comprehensive plan extends to refreshing smoothies, homemade gelato, and a diverse array of freshly prepared, all-day dining menus featuring extensive vegan and vegetarian options. Guests also enjoy access to the CoRa kids Club, exploration of the Dutch Onion® and Outdoor Heritage Site, non-motorised water sports, yoga, and sound healing at the MOKSHA Spa & Wellbeing Centre, along with a variety of enriching “How To” sessions.
Cora Cora Maldives’ Premium All-Inclusive offering anticipates and fulfils guests’ needs and desires, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable experience from the moment they arrive on the island. It’s no surprise that this luxurious resort has been recognised as the epitome of all-inclusive excellence in the entire Indian Ocean region!
Founded in 1993, the World Travel Awards honour and celebrate excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. The prestigious World Travel Awards Gala, attended by industry leaders, influencers, and media, is a highlight of the travel calendar. An accolade from the World Travel Awards is universally esteemed as the pinnacle of industry recognition.
Comprising 100 villas, a water sports & diving centre, a gym, an overwater yoga pavilion, and an outdoor cinema, Cora Cora Maldives is conveniently accessible—just 45 minutes by seaplane from You can reach Cora Cora Maldives from Velana International Airport in just 45 minutes via seaplane, or opt for a domestic flight taking 30 minutes followed by a 20-minute speedboat ride. It stands as the quintessential tropical island retreat, offering an idyllic escape for travellers seeking unparalleled luxury and relaxation.
Business
130 hotels in The Prestige Collection with 4 Maldives properties
The Prestige Collection has reached 130 hotels in its portfolio, continuing to uphold quality and excellence as core pillars. It represents the most exclusive selection within Keytel, the world’s first alliance of independent hotels.
Since its establishment in 2007, The Prestige Collection has been dedicated to meeting the growing demand for luxury hotels, becoming a reference for hospitality industry specialists. Despite its focus on independent hotels, the collection has successfully attracted prestigious properties from international luxury chains such as Rosewood Villa Magna, Mandarín Oriental Ritz Madrid, and Fairmont Mayakoba in Riviera Maya. These hotels view The Prestige Collection as a complement to their commercial strategy for attracting luxury clientele.
With a prominent presence both nationally and internationally across 36 countries, The Prestige Collection shines in with four distinguished resorts: Baglioni Resort Maldives, Diamonds Athuruga Maldives Resort & Spa, Diamonds Thudufushi Maldives Resort & Spa, and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa. Internationally, the collection boasts emblematic properties like Armani Dubai, Café Royal in London, The Pierre in New York, and Kappa Senses in Ubud, Bali, among others.
The collection categorises hotels into four distinctive categories, highlighting ideal places to disconnect, properties in vibrant urban settings, coastal options for those seeking serenity, and unique experiences for those seeking singularity.
Furthermore, this milestone coincides with the relaunch of its new experiential website platform. This platform offers users and industry professionals the opportunity to explore the collection in greater detail and drives qualified traffic to the official websites of member hotels.
