Alex Turnbull: Music, film, culture at Patina Maldives

Some encounters change us. Some stories stay with us long after the credits roll, long after the music fades, long after we leave the space where it all happened. This is one of those weekends.

For three days, Patina Maldives becomes a crossroads of music, film, and artistic legacy—woven together by the hands of Alex Turnbull, a man who has spent his life standing at the very heart of underground culture.

A DJ, drummer, filmmaker, and guardian of the avant-garde, Turnbull has lived at the pulse point of transformation. As a founding member of 23 Skidoo, he shaped the sounds that shaped generations. As a producer and remixer, he worked with icons like Sade, Seal, and Neneh Cherry, turning their music into something new, something unexpected, something entirely his own. As a founding member of the International Stüssy Tribe, he helped define the intersection of fashion, music, and rebellion.

And now, here he is. On an island where the tides move with a rhythm of their own, bringing us something rare—something impossible to categorise but impossible to forget.

A DJ set beneath the Maldivian stars, where the past and present fold into each other, where basslines meet the night air, and where we all just for a moment, lose ourselves.

A Stüssy archive pop-up, offering a glimpse into a world where fashion was once a revolution.

A screening of Kim Lim: The Space Between, a film about art, identity, and the spaces that exist between the two. This is Turnbull’s most personal project yet, a tribute to his mother, to creativity, to the quiet power of reinvention.

For three nights, the lines between artist and audience, past and future, reality and dream will blur. Because this is what culture does. It moves. It connects. It asks us to pay attention.

And so we will.