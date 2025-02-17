Entertainment
Alex Turnbull: Music, film, culture at Patina Maldives
Some encounters change us. Some stories stay with us long after the credits roll, long after the music fades, long after we leave the space where it all happened. This is one of those weekends.
For three days, Patina Maldives becomes a crossroads of music, film, and artistic legacy—woven together by the hands of Alex Turnbull, a man who has spent his life standing at the very heart of underground culture.
A DJ, drummer, filmmaker, and guardian of the avant-garde, Turnbull has lived at the pulse point of transformation. As a founding member of 23 Skidoo, he shaped the sounds that shaped generations. As a producer and remixer, he worked with icons like Sade, Seal, and Neneh Cherry, turning their music into something new, something unexpected, something entirely his own. As a founding member of the International Stüssy Tribe, he helped define the intersection of fashion, music, and rebellion.
And now, here he is. On an island where the tides move with a rhythm of their own, bringing us something rare—something impossible to categorise but impossible to forget.
A DJ set beneath the Maldivian stars, where the past and present fold into each other, where basslines meet the night air, and where we all just for a moment, lose ourselves.
A Stüssy archive pop-up, offering a glimpse into a world where fashion was once a revolution.
A screening of Kim Lim: The Space Between, a film about art, identity, and the spaces that exist between the two. This is Turnbull’s most personal project yet, a tribute to his mother, to creativity, to the quiet power of reinvention.
For three nights, the lines between artist and audience, past and future, reality and dream will blur. Because this is what culture does. It moves. It connects. It asks us to pay attention.
And so we will.
Echoes of tradition: timeless rhythm of Boduberu at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
Steeped in history and rhythm, the Boduberu drummers have echoed for centuries, carrying with them stories of seafarers, islanders, and a culture deeply connected to the ocean. Among the drummers at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is Naseem, whose grandfather was a renowned Boduberu performer in his home island of Lhaviyani Atoll. As a child, Hassan would sit by the beach, mesmerised by the powerful drumbeats that seemed to summon the sea breeze itself. His grandfather would recount a time when Boduberu was not merely music but a tradition passed down through generations, binding communities through song, dance, and shared history.
Boduberu, meaning “big drums” in Dhivehi, originated as a form of communal entertainment where islanders gathered to celebrate, sing, and dance in unison. Over time, it evolved into a cherished national art form, performed during festivals, ceremonies, and as a warm welcome to visitors. The music is driven by the deep, resonant beats of large drums, accompanied by rhythmic clapping, powerful chanting, and synchronised movements. As the tempo builds, the energy becomes infectious, culminating in an exhilarating crescendo where dancers lose themselves in the rhythm, embodying the true spirit of the Maldives.
At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Boduberu remains a living tradition, offering an invitation to step into the heartbeat of Maldivian culture. Whether performed under the starlit sky by the ocean or woven into intimate celebrations, each performance brings authenticity and excitement, creating a profound connection between guests and the island way of life. Recently, a couple celebrating a birthday at the resort received a heartfelt surprise when the resort’s team arrived with a beautifully crafted cake, accompanied by the powerful beats of Naseem and his fellow drummers. The rhythmic melodies filled the air as staff and performers joined together to sing in Dhivehi, transforming the occasion into an experience far beyond an ordinary birthday celebration.
For Naseem, every performance serves as a tribute to his grandfather, preserving the stories, songs, and rhythms of his ancestors. For the guests of Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Boduberu is more than just entertainment; it is an invitation to experience the Maldives as it has been for generations—alive with music, tradition, and the enduring spirit of its people.
Waldorf Astoria Maldives hosts iconic beachside concert with Chris De Burgh
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is preparing to elevate the romance and charm of Valentine’s Day with an unforgettable evening featuring iconic singer-songwriter Chris De Burgh. Renowned for timeless hits such as ‘The Lady in Red’ and ‘Missing You’, De Burgh will perform an exclusive beachside concert on February 14, 2025, combining world-class entertainment, gourmet dining, and the romantic allure of the Maldives.
The concert will take place under the stars on the resort’s pristine beaches, surrounded by the soothing sound of ocean waves and candlelit tables. Guests will enjoy an intimate live performance by one of the music industry’s most enduring artists. The evening will begin with an elegant BBQ dinner, paired with premium bubbly and live music from the resort’s resident duo band, culminating in De Burgh’s soul-stirring performance beneath a starlit sky.
With a career spanning over five decades and more than 50 million albums sold worldwide, Chris De Burgh’s music has touched hearts across generations. His live performances are celebrated for their intimacy and passion, promising a Valentine’s experience where love, music, and the magic of the Maldives converge into an unforgettable evening.
This bespoke event is priced at USD 595++ per person and includes a thoughtfully curated package designed to enhance the romantic experience. The package features:
- A luxurious beachside BBQ dinner
- A bottle of premium bubbly per couple
- A romantic beach setup to create lasting memories
- A bouquet of fresh flowers
- An exclusive Valentine’s in-room amenity
To further enhance the celebration, Waldorf Astoria Maldives is offering a special room package for guests staying between February 12 and 17, 2025. Requiring a minimum stay of three nights, this package includes the exclusive dinner experience. Guests can book directly online to ensure a seamless journey to this enchanting escape. From personalised service to the serene beauty of the Indian Ocean, the resort provides the perfect backdrop for love and celebration.
This exclusive event highlights Waldorf Astoria Maldives’ commitment to elevating the art of hospitality. The resort continues to transform guest experiences by offering extraordinary, bespoke events that seamlessly combine world-class entertainment with luxurious amenities. The ‘Exclusive Celebration with Chris De Burgh’ exemplifies this vision, blending exceptional artistry with the unparalleled charm of the Maldives for a truly unforgettable occasion.
Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell bring intimate performances to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in collaboration with event organisers Music in Paradise, has announced that Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell will perform at the private island resort from September 6 to 13, 2025. This week-long event offers a blend of tropical island relaxation with three intimate performances set on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop Sunset Bar, along with exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities. Additionally, rumours suggest that the duo, known for their love of Espresso Martinis, might make a surprise appearance behind the bar.
Anthony Callea, an ARIA Award-winning artist, is celebrated as one of Australia’s most accomplished vocalists and entertainers. With a career spanning two decades, he boasts eight albums, TV concert specials, numerous tours, and appearances at major events and on television. His latest album, ‘FORTY LOVE*’, released in October 2022 to commemorate his 40th birthday, debuted at No. 5 on the ARIA album chart. Over the years, Callea has performed for HM Queen Elizabeth II, Luciano Pavarotti, and other notable figures, while also touring with music legends such as Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, and Diana Ross.
Tim Campbell is widely recognised as one of Australia’s most versatile and beloved entertainers, excelling in acting, hosting, musical theatre, and recording. He is best known for his role as Dan Baker in ‘Home & Away’ and Tom Parker in the Logie Award-winning series ‘House Husbands’. Campbell’s extensive musical theatre repertoire includes roles such as Roger in ‘Rent’, Johnny O’Keefe in ‘SHOUT! The Legend of the Wild One’, Bobby in ‘The Boyfriend’, Fiyero in ‘Wicked’, and Corny Collins in the national tour of ‘Hairspray the Arena Spectacular’. As a recording artist, his debut album, ‘High School Disco’, released in 2014, debuted at No. 25 on the ARIA charts.
In 2023, Callea and Campbell joined forces for their ‘Up Close & Unpredictable’ live concert tour across Australia. They also performed a series of shows at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall and the Sydney Opera House, celebrating the music of Elton John and George Michael.
A VIP Experience package for this exclusive event is available for A$3,890 per person (twin share) and includes seven nights in a two-story Beach House at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. The package features:
- Entry to three exclusive events
- Three intimate performances
- Meet-and-greet with Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell
- A professional photo with the performers
- Music in Paradise welcome bag
- Event poster and commemorative t-shirt
- Return shared speedboat airport transfers
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café
- Complimentary tea, coffee, and bottled water replenished daily in the villa
- A group yoga session
- A group “Learn to Surf” experience
- Complimentary snorkel trip and snorkelling gear use
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
This unique event promises an unforgettable experience, combining world-class entertainment with the serene beauty of the Maldives. Additional package details can be found at Music in Paradise’s official website.
