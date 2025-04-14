Drink
Patina Maldives presents culinary experience with Luciano Cucina Italiana x Veleno Bar
Patina Maldives continues to reimagine the art of island hospitality through its latest epicurean collaboration: a two-day culinary pop-up bringing together Italy’s “King of Carbonara,” Chef Luciano Monosilio, and the irreverently creative mixologists from Vienna’s Veleno Bar. Taking place on 24 and 25 April 2025, this exclusive dining and cocktail affair promises a bold interplay of heritage and experimentation, set within the warm, intimate space of Farine and the vibrant backdrop of Fari Beach Club.
Widely recognised as one of the most innovative chefs in Italy today, Chef Luciano Monosilio earned his Michelin star at the age of just 27. At his eponymous restaurant in Rome, Luciano Cucina Italiana, he is known for transforming traditional Roman dishes into contemporary expressions
of flavour, with his carbonara becoming something of a culinary icon in its own right. His presence at Patina Maldives signals a continued commitment to curating exceptional gastronomic moments that marry technique, story, and soul.
The collaboration is further elevated by the spirited energy of Veleno Bar, an underground favourite in Vienna’s cocktail scene. Known for its bold and sustainable approach to mixology — including the creative use of upcycled ingredients — Veleno brings an unapologetically daring edge to classic cocktails, blending eclectic flavours with a rebellious spirit.
On Thursday evening, the experience begins as the sun sets over the Indian Ocean, with a welcome cocktail hour at Farine featuring bespoke concoctions by Veleno and an elegant selection of specially crafted canapés by Chef Luciano himself. As twilight deepens, guests are invited to linger over a semi-buffet dinner, where Luciano’s à la carte creations are woven into Farine’s existing menu — a thoughtful tribute to seasonal Italian fare interpreted through the lens of island living.
The following day offers an intimate opportunity to step behind the scenes. At Koen, Chef Luciano will host a hands-on Carbonara Cooking Class for a select group of 12 guests. This immersive culinary session includes a personalised mocktail and dessert pairing — a reflective, flavour-led journey through one of Rome’s most beloved dishes.
While guests indulge in flavour and technique, the creative exchange extends to Patina’s own team. On Friday afternoon, Veleno Bar’s Luca will lead a cocktail masterclass for Patina’s F&B talents at Fari Beach Club — sharing the brand’s signature playbook of sustainability, narrative, and unconventional craft.
The two-day event concludes with a final evening at Farine, where the warmth of shared tables, fresh perspectives, and elevated dining leaves an impression far beyond the plate.
Prices start from USD 155++ for the semi-buffet dinners at Farine (half-board credit applicable), and USD 150++ per person for the Carbonara Cooking Class, inclusive of a mocktail and dessert.
This limited engagement is a celebration of taste, storytelling, and cultural alchemy — an invitation to savour, to learn, and to connect.
Cheers at sea: Maldivian Dhoni delivers sundowners to overwater villas at Avani+ Fares Maldives
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort is offering a unique take on island hospitality with the introduction of the Ambaa Adventure. This innovative service features a traditional Maldivian dhoni sailing across the crystal-clear waters of Fares to deliver handcrafted cocktails and mocktails directly to the private overwater pool decks of guests.
Named after the Dhivehi word for ‘cheers,’ Ambaa embodies a celebration of life, connection, and unforgettable moments. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, guests staying in the resort’s Over Water Villas or in the exclusive two- and three-bedroom Sunset Over Water Pool Residences can watch for the signature yellow sail of the Ambaa boat gliding across the turquoise lagoon. Styled after the traditional Maldivian fishing and transport vessels, the boat pays homage to local heritage with a modern flair.
As the floating bar makes its rounds, guests can summon it by raising a dedicated Ambaa flag from their private deck. Once docked, an onboard bartender prepares complimentary cocktails and mocktails bursting with tropical flavours. This distinctive experience is set against the backdrop of Avani+ Fares Maldives, recently named Best Dive Resort 2024 by Travel Trade Maldives, further enhancing the island’s appeal for diving enthusiasts and lovers of oceanic exploration.
Signature beverages include The Green of the Fares, a bright blend of basil, lime, apple, and gin that mirrors the island’s lush scenery; the Ambaa Breeze, a refreshing mix of watermelon, pineapple, lemon, ginger, and a splash of white rum; and the Fares Kurumba, a rich tribute to the Maldives’ coconut legacy, blending coconut water, Malibu, and spiced gold rum.
“With the introduction of Ambaa Adventure, the magic of Maldivian hospitality is being brought directly to our guests’ villas,” said Judd Rabbidge, General Manager of Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort. “Surrounded by the vast ocean and spectacular sunsets, this experience perfectly captures Avani’s commitment to creativity, guest engagement, and celebrating local culture.”
Le Méridien Maldives Resort’s La Vie: Reimagined adults-only bar, pool experience
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa unveils La Vie, a refreshed concept for its adults-only bar and pool, formerly known as Riviera Bar. Framed by breathtaking ocean views, La Vie embodies the French philosophy that “life is too short to drink bad wine,” offering a refined yet relaxed escape for guests to Savour The Good Life.
Nestled along the pristine shores of Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, La Vie invites guests to indulge in a thoughtfully curated selection of rosé wines and rosé-inspired cocktails, perfectly capturing the vibrant essence of golden hour. Adding a touch of indulgence, the signature Sidecar Sorbet, a refreshing rosé-infused treat, offers a delicate balance of flavour and a cool escape from the tropical warmth.
At Le Méridien Maldives, every moment is worth savouring, from everyday connections to life’s most special celebrations. La Vie is an invitation to embrace the French joie de vivre and appreciate life’s simple pleasures. Whether lounging by the pool or soaking in the beachfront serenity with a crisp glass of Whispering Angel rosé, La Vie is a destination designed for leisurely indulgence.
For a more immersive experience, Rosé + Petit Plates introduces an experiential dining concept where bite-sized dishes are expertly crafted to pair with select rosé wines. Designed for sharing, this culinary journey encourages guests to discover a variety of flavours, from exquisite Gambas Al Pil, to sharing platters and Patatas Bravas with a signature twist — making each visit to La Vie a celebration of taste, connection, and discovery.
As the sun dips below the horizon, La Vie transforms into the ultimate golden hour retreat. Guests can sip on chilled rosé, soak in the stunning Maldivian sunset, and enjoy live music performances that set the tone for a sophisticated yet laid-back evening. Elevating the experience, exclusive happenings such as Sip & Paint sessions invite guests to unleash their creativity while enjoying handcrafted cocktails and curated offers.
Maintaining its adults-only exclusivity, La Vie provides a stylish yet effortless setting for guests to unwind and embrace the serene spirit of the Maldives. Whether seeking a tranquil afternoon or an enchanting evening under the stars, La Vie at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is where indulgence meets inspiration.
This summer, Le Méridien Maldives invites guests to embrace the season in an idyllic island setting. A tropical retreat where European elegance meets Maldivian charm, the resort caters to couples, families, and solo travellers alike, offering a perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. From world- class diving and marine discoveries to exceptional dining and cultural experiences, every guest can find their own slice of paradise. Amidst it all, La Vie stands as the ultimate serene escape, inviting guests to slow down, sip, and savour every golden moment.
JOALI Maldives unveils guest chef series with Michelin-starred culinary masters
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, welcomes a distinguished line-up of internationally acclaimed chefs to its shores in 2025. In a celebration of culinary artistry and global flavours, Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser, multi-Michelin-starred Chef Takagi Kazuo, and MasterChef: The Professionals winner Chef Alex Webb will take centre stage, curating immersive dining experiences for guests. These culinary visionaries will bring their distinctive styles and influences to JOALI Maldives, transforming the island’s renowned dining venues into stages for culinary exploration.
Chef Theodor Falser | 1st – 5th March 2025
A Michelin-starred advocate of nature-inspired gastronomy, Chef Theodor Falser has dedicated his career to celebrating pure, regional ingredients. His expertise has shaped the menu at Bellinis, where guests can savour elegantly crafted dishes such as Tagliolini with Black Truffle, Butter-Poached Lobster with Caviar, and Braised Veal Cheek with Berry Sauce. For a limited time, Bellinis also features the ‘Secret Garden’ collection by Aquazzura Casa, infusing the space with botanical elements and lush verdant tones inspired by 18th-century Chinese porcelain.
During his residency, guests will experience an exclusive wine-paired set menu dinner, showcasing the flavours of Italy’s Dolomites region. Drawing from his roots in South Tyrol, Chef Falser’s menu will highlight alpine herbs and seasonal mountain ingredients, transporting the essence of the highlands to the Maldives.
Chef Takagi Kazuo | 14th – 21st March 2025
A master of Kyo-ryori (Kyoto cuisine), Chef Takagi Kazuo is celebrated for his meticulous artistry and deep respect for seasonal harmony. His two Michelin-starred restaurant, Kyoto Cuisine TAKAGI, is an emblem of traditional Japanese dining. As the creative force behind the menu at Saoke, JOALI Maldives’ signature overwater restaurant, Chef Takagi brings together the delicate refinement of Japanese haute cuisine with the bold, vibrant influences of Peruvian flavours, crafting a menu that celebrates the essence of Nikkei cuisine.
During his residency, guests will experience an exclusive wine-paired set menu dinner at Saoke, where Chef Takagi presents his signature interpretation of Japanese cuisine, highlighting the interplay of flavours, textures, and seasonal ingredients through dishes like Sumiyaki Charcoal Grilled Black Cod and Yuzu Beef Roll. For those who wish to delve deeper into Japanese culinary traditions, a curated sake journey will be available, featuring rare and premium labels such as Dassai Beyond and Shirataki Seven Junmai Daiginjo—each carefully selected to enhance the flavours of the evening.
Chef Alex Webb | 17th – 23rd April 2025
Innovative, playful, and deeply rooted in British flavours, Chef Alex Webb rose to prominence after winning MasterChef: The Professionals in 2020. Having previously delighted guests at JOALI Maldives, his return promises an all-new series of dynamic dining experiences showcasing his signature creativity.
Dishes such as Fire-Roasted Scallops with Foie Gras and Wagyu Beef MB9 Fillet at Bellinis, and Smoked Tiger Prawn Tartare and Alex’s Signature Lobster Dog Tail at Saoke, showcase his distinctive approach, where refined technique and thoughtfully sourced ingredients take centre stage. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with premium wines, offering a curated journey through distinguished old-world vintages and exceptional labels.
JOALI Maldives will also host an exclusive Champagne Devaux Dinner on 1st March 2025. Set within the serene Mura Garden, this communal dining experience invites guests to indulge in a curated five-course contemporary Italian menu, designed to complement the refined cuvées of Champagne Devaux. Founded in 1846, this distinguished French house is renowned for its artisanal approach, crafting champagnes that embody both elegance and artistry.
Guests can look forward to exquisite pairings such as Foie Gras Ravioli with Truffle Sauce, elevated by the vintage 2008 Devaux D Millésimé Brut, and Wagyu Cuberoll MB9, complemented by the rare 2019 Devaux Coteaux Champenois Rouge.
“Flavours have the power to transport us—to distant places, to cherished memories, to something entirely new,” says General Manager, Shifaz Hassan. “At JOALI Maldives, our visiting chef series is designed to spark those moments, introducing guests to new flavours, unique techniques and the people behind them. We look forward to welcoming both returning and first-time guests to discover something extraordinary with us.”
Rooted in its ‘Joie de Vivre’ philosophy, JOALI Maldives curates experiences that celebrate artistry, flavour, and meaningful connection. This ethos comes to life across five signature dining venues: Saoke, Bellinis, TUH’U, Vandhoo and Mura Bar. From the Japanese-Peruvian fusion of Saoke to the Mediterranean elegance of Bellinis, each restaurant presents a unique narrative of flavours. Guests can further explore the joys of gastronomy through exclusive experiences, whether a hands-on cooking session in Her Kitchen, a private sandbank dinner or a bespoke wine pairing at the wine cellar.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,928 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.
