Velassaru Maldives hosts 50th visit of Gerhard and Corina Klein
Dr. Gerhard Klein, a General Practitioner from Lucerne, Switzerland, has found his sanctuary in the Maldives. For over 34 years, he and his wife Corina have returned to Velassaru Maldives – their annual and sometimes bi-annual escape from the demands of daily life. Their association with the resort began in 1991. Over 50 visits later, it’s no longer just a holiday destination – it’s their second home.
What keeps bringing them back? For Dr. Klein, it’s the perfect blend of relaxation and care. “Back in Switzerland, my job is to look after others. At Velassaru, I am the one being taken care of. Here, I am able to fully recharge my batteries,” he says. From the moment they step off the plane, they feel the warmth of a place that truly speaks to them. This year’s golden anniversary was particularly special with a celebratory welcome at the airport, thoughtful gifts like a sun hat and golf shirt inscribed with special Dhivehi messages, and even their own golf buggy to get around the island.
Dr. Klein’s mornings begin with snorkelling in the crystal-clear waters or a peaceful walk around the island, a ritual that has replaced his earlier days of diving from dawn until late afternoon. Afternoons are spent savouring the Maldivian dishes he loves, followed by unwinding at the Chill Bar at sunset with a Schweppes tonic and a cigar. “Everything is set up for me. The restaurant team even remembers the kind of juice I like or that I drink espresso,” he shares.
The resort holds countless memories for the couple, but this year stands out as truly exceptional. Dr. Kleine credits the visible presence of Denys Hordiienko, the General Manager, whose attention to detail ensures everything runs seamlessly. “It’s the little things – the staff remember your name, the food at all the different restaurants is amazing, and there’s always a sense of familiarity,” he explains.
Describing Velassaru to someone who has never been, Dr. Klein calls it “the most beautiful place in the world.” For him and Corina, it’s more than just a holiday – it’s a tradition, a place where they reconnect as a couple and leave feeling refreshed and cared for. Together they have created a lifetime of cherished moments, and they can’t wait to return to their island oasis again next year.
Renowned Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya takes residency at COMO Maalifushi this Easter
This Easter, COMO Maalifushi, the only resort in the unspoiled Thaa Atoll of the Maldives, welcomes guests to a rare culinary celebration with acclaimed Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya. Known for her elegant take on traditional Japanese cuisine, Chef Yuko will be in residence from April 19th to 22nd, 2025, bringing her refined flavours to the serene shores of COMO Maalifushi.
As part of the resort’s Easter festivities, Chef Yuko will curate a series of unforgettable dining experiences—from exquisite Omakase-style tasting menus to hands-on sushi masterclasses—set in the most scenic corners of the island, hosted at the island’s most scenic settings: the overwater Tai Restaurant and exclusive destination dining spots under the stars.
On 20th & 22nd April, guests can join Chef Yuko for an exclusive Japanese Culinary Masterclass, followed by a specially prepared lunch. This hands-on session offers a rare opportunity to learn authentic techniques from a certified fugu (puffer fish) chef, with prices starting from US$100 per guest.
On Monday, 21st April, guests are invited to savour A Taste of Japan—an à la carte lunch menu that celebrates iconic Japanese flavours with a contemporary twist. This leisurely yet sophisticated dining experience will take place in one of the resort’s most picturesque settings, offering a feast for both the palate and the senses.
On the final night, Tuesday, 22 April, guests will be treated to Omakase by the Ocean—a serene, intimate tasting experience personally curated by Chef Yuko. Set within Tai, our breathtaking oceanfront specialty restaurant, this exclusive multi-course dinner offers a deeply personal journey through Japanese culinary artistry. Pricing available upon request.
“We’re delighted to host Chef Yuko Furuya during this special Easter period,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director for COMO Hotels and Resorts, Maldives. “Her approach to Japanese cuisine
mirrors COMO’s values—fresh, seasonal and deeply rooted in place. This collaboration offers our guests a truly unique way to celebrate the season of renewal and indulgence.”
Born into a family of chefs, Chef Yuko Furuya trained under her mother, the esteemed Chef Satoko Furuya, and now runs her own private dining restaurant, Kenrantei, in Kobe, Japan. She is a certified fugu (puffer fish) chef and a respected culinary instructor, known for her meticulous technique and creative flair.
This exclusive Easter residency forms part of COMO Maalifushi’s ongoing programme of world-class experiences, blending global talent with the island’s natural beauty and COMO’s signature understated elegance.
Jet Car: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi unveils ultimate family adventure
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is once again making waves with the launch of its latest water sports adventure—the Jet Car Experience. Set against the backdrop of the island’s turquoise lagoon, the Jet Car offers an exciting way to explore the ocean in comfort and style. With its sleek automotive-inspired design and smooth performance, this water ride is perfect for families, couples, and friends looking to add a little adventure to their stay. Whether cruising under the sun or capturing perfect picture moments, the Jet Car adds an extraordinary and refreshing twist to island leisure.
Launched in anticipation of the resort’s whimsical Easter festivities, the Jet Car sets the stage for an action-packed holiday in paradise. From Easter egg hunts and creative kids’ programs to beachside feasts, live entertainment, and themed dining events — Easter at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is a celebration for every generation.
Easter Holiday Offer – book by April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025. Enjoy free seaplane transfers for one guest with a 4-night stay, plus up to 30% off villas and beach dining. Book a 90-minute spa treatment and receive a 120-minute upgrade for free. Two children can enjoy complimentary wakeboarding or water skiing with two paying adults.
Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or serenity, the Jet Car experience and Easter escape at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi deliver the perfect blend of luxury, adventure, and family-friendly fun.
Hop into adventure this Easter at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives
Prepare to spring into the season and secure your unforgettable Easter Escape at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Promising a basket full of fun for all ages, the resort is pulling out all the stops for its in-house guests with the ultimate Easter activity lineup. Running the entire Easter weekend, get into the festive spirit with culinary delights, family fun, lively celebrations, and more, as well as all the resort’s signature experiences.
This year’s Easter festivities take place from April 19th to April 21st and include an exciting array of activities for little ones, all hosted by Camp Safari, the resort’s engaging kids’ club. Younger guests will have plenty of opportunities to unleash their inner creativity with classic Easter crafts such as Easter egg painting, Easter hat-making, and designing their own Easter basket. Meanwhile, older kids can master the intricate art of palm leaf origami, creating an adorable keepsake to remember their tropical island escape.
The Easter lineup also includes plenty of options for those seeking to make cherished memories as a family, including an eggciting Easter hunt, where guests must search the island to uncover chocolate treats and win exciting prizes. Additionally, over at Water Sports Beach, guests of all ages can enjoy some Easter fun in the sun at the family beach games. Featuring a sack race, egg and spoon race, balloon fight, and tug of war, this is a great way to bond and laugh over some friendly competition.
As for entertainment, the resort will be brimming with celebrations over the holidays, such as the Easter Parade on April 20th. Led by the Easter Bunny and accompanied by traditional Boduberu drummers, the colourful spectacle will wind its way around the island, filling the air with rhythm and festive cheer. On April 21st, the energy shifts to the Main Pool Area for the Easter Pool Disco Party, where resident DJ Roshan will spin upbeat tracks under the stars, creating a vibrant, family-friendly celebration to cap off the day.
Of course, no Easter celebration would be complete without a flavourful feast, and this year, The Reef takes centre stage with a variety of indulgent dining experiences. Start the day with an Easter Buffet Breakfast, featuring a lavish spread of international favourites and live cooking stations to keep you energised for the festivities ahead. Later, gather with loved ones for a lively Easter Brunch filled with succulent meats, traditional trimmings, and decadent desserts, priced at USD 99 for adults, 50% off for kids, and included for all-inclusive guests.
Alternatively, those seeking a more relaxing experience can grab some popcorn and cosy up with a family movie night under the stars on April 19th. Wellness enthusiasts can also find their zen with a sunrise yoga session at North Beach on April 20th.
Alongside Easter activities, guests are also invited to dive into a world of marine wonder just steps from the shore. With visibility reaching over 30 metres during April, the resort’s house reef reveals a hidden world of vibrant corals, a beautiful shipwreck, and fascinating marine life, from nurse and leopard sharks to rays and reef-dwelling fish. The dive centre is your gateway to it all, offering expert guidance, gear, and tips on exploring responsibly while preserving the reef’s delicate ecosystem.
Hop into island adventures, sweet surprises, and sun-drenched celebrations at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. From egg hunts and beach games to festive feasts and poolside parties, this Easter weekend promises eggstraordinary fun for all ages. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Easter in the Maldives – book your island escape today.
- When: April 19th to 21st
- Offer: Exclusive Easter activities
- Price: Activities are complimentary for all in-house guests except for the Easter brunch**, which is priced at USD 99 for adults, 50% off for kids, and included for all-inclusive guests
Easter Schedule
Saturday, April 19th
- 10.00 pm to 11.00 pm: Family Easter Eggciting Hunt at Camp Safari
- 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm: Pre-Easter Afternoon Tea at Camp Safari
- 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm: Easter Family Beach Games at Water Sports Beach
- 7.00 pm to 10.00 pm: Movie and Popcorn Night at Reef Beach
Sunday, April 20th
- 6.30 am to 7.30 am: Communal Sunrise Yoga Session at North Beach
- 7.00 am to 10.00 am: Easter Buffet Breakfast at Reef
- 10.00 am to 11.00 am: Easter Egg Painting at Camp Safari
- 12.00 pm to 2.30 pm: Easter Brunch at The Reef
- 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm: Easter hat-making at Camp Safari
- 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm: Easter High Tea at the Library/ Camp Safari
- 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm: Easter Parade around the island
Monday, April 21st
- 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm: Afternoon Tea at the Library
- 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm: Palm Leaf Origami at Camp Safari
- 9.00 pm to 11.00 pm: Easter Pool Disco Party at the Main Pool Area
