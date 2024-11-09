Featured
Velassaru Maldives’ Coral Project invites guests to help rebuild Maldives’ reefs
Velassaru Maldives has announced the launch of the Velassaru Coral Project, a new initiative designed to engage guests in marine conservation while supporting coral restoration and promoting marine biodiversity. This immersive project allows guests to actively participate in building an artificial reef, fostering a deeper connection with the environment during their stay.
As part of this initiative, guests can purchase a coral frame, which is adorned with coral fragments collected and secured by Velassaru’s marine team. Each frame includes a personalised plaque, offering participants the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy in the Maldives. Over the following two years, guests receive biannual updates on the progress of their coral, with photos and videos documenting its growth and development.
Velassaru’s dedication to education ensures that participants understand the essential role coral reefs play in sustaining marine life and supporting local communities. Though they cover only a small fraction of the ocean floor, coral reefs are home to 25% of all marine species, providing shelter and sustenance to fish, invertebrates, and other sea creatures.
Certified and novice divers alike are invited to explore the artificial reef near the Immersion Dive Centre, where professional guides lead dives and offer insights into the coral regeneration process and the thriving marine ecosystem around the reef.
A highlight of this manmade reef is “The Dome,” an impressive 4-meter by 6-meter structure situated 10 meters below the water’s surface. Sunk on September 12, 2024, The Dome offers an accessible dive site for Velassaru guests to explore and nurture. During underwater excursions, divers are encouraged to monitor the health of the corals, maintaining fragments secured with zip ties and fishing line.
In addition to enhancing guest experiences, the Velassaru Coral Project aims to gather essential data for coral research. Each dive at the artificial reef includes an assessment of coral health, with detailed records on coral colour, size, and species. Regular checks also monitor environmental factors such as water temperature and quality, as even a two-degree rise can cause coral bleaching. The team will remain vigilant in observing common coral diseases like white syndrome and pests that threaten coral health.
Sharks have occasionally been sighted near smaller reefs close to the artificial site, and the Velassaru team hopes to see more shark sightings as coral and fish populations grow. These predators play a vital role in balancing the ecosystem and ensuring the health and diversity of the surrounding reefs.
All data collected from the Velassaru Coral Project will be shared with Coral Watch, a global database that compiles information on coral health and conservation efforts. Through this contribution, Velassaru guests are not only helping restore the Maldives’ reefs but are also supporting coral research and preservation worldwide.
By involving guests in this unique, hands-on experience, Velassaru Maldives aims to encourage coral growth, enhance marine biodiversity, and provide a meaningful, educational experience for all visitors. Together, these efforts contribute to a sustainable future for the oceans.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers exclusive holiday getaway
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to embrace the festive season on its picturesque private island with a special, limited-time offer designed to create unforgettable memories. From December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025, travellers can enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on room rates by booking their stay before November 30, 2024, indulging in the luxury and renowned Maldivian hospitality that Sheraton offers. This holiday escape promises an enchanting experience where sandy shores, clear turquoise waters, and heartfelt traditions come together—ideal for celebrations with family, friends, or loved ones.
The festive experience at Sheraton Maldives combines luxury and a sense of togetherness. Guests are welcomed each morning with a grand buffet breakfast at Feast Restaurant, followed by a delightful three-course à la carte lunch and dinner at selected resort dining venues. As part of this special offer, a USD 60 dining credit per person is provided for use at Baan Thai and Sea Salt, adding to the memorable culinary experience. Additionally, guests enjoy complimentary shared speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport, ensuring a smooth start to their holiday.
The resort exudes a festive spirit with a variety of exclusive activities and celebrations. Highlights include the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, a Festive Parade, and Santa’s Grand Arrival, setting the stage for a memorable season. Families can partake in the Gingerbread House Decorating activity, the Recycled Christmas Tree Challenge, and the Family Snowman Christmas Party. To close out the celebrations, a Venetian-themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will offer a spectacular finale to ring in the new year.
Beyond the festive events, Sheraton Maldives offers additional benefits to enhance the entire stay. Children under 12 years old stay and dine for free, and guests can enjoy a 15% discount on select treatments at Shine Spa for Sheraton. The resort also provides complimentary access to snorkeling gear, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and tennis courts with equipment, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the island’s natural beauty and explore its vibrant marine life.
This limited-time offer presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the festive season in one of the Maldives’ most desirable destinations. Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa provides the perfect setting for a truly unforgettable holiday experience.
Festive delights await at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
This Christmas, guests are invited to escape to paradise and revel in the enchanting beauty of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. The resort offers a tropical promise of adventure, entertainment, and festive magic, encouraging visitors to create unforgettable memories with their loved ones.
As the holiday season unfolds, the pristine lagoons, charming island, and romantic beaches come alive with festive excitement. The resort’s luxurious villas are designed to immerse guests in the warmth and joy of Kodhipparu’s holiday spirit.
Each day brings a unique program of experiences tailored to ignite the holiday mood. From enchanting adventures in crystal-clear waters to festive gatherings by the beach, there’s something for everyone to enjoy:
December 8-30: Guests can explore the wonders of the house reef, engage in festive crafts at the kids’ club, and unwind with expert spa therapies. Christmas Eve highlights include a spectacular tree-lighting ceremony with live entertainment and a refined 5-course Christmas Eve dinner at Firedoor.
On Christmas Day, a lavish brunch awaits, followed by a surprise visit from the North Pole, and a delightful Christmas dinner accompanied by live carols.
To ring in the New Year, the resort hosts a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, complete with a grand countdown pool party, fireworks, live music, and an exquisite dining experience.
Hilton Maldives Amingiri welcomes guests to nature-inspired festive celebration
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is inviting guests to celebrate the holiday season with a festive program inspired by the natural beauty of the Maldives. With the theme “Nature’s Mystique,” the festivities will kick off on December 21 with carols, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and a cocktail reception.
On Christmas morning, Santa Claus will arrive on the island, spreading joy and gifts, and on December 31, a grand New Year’s Eve gala dinner will take place under the Maldivian sky. Guests can enjoy a festive buffet, live entertainment, and a stunning fireworks display to welcome the New Year in style.
Young guests aged 4 to 12 years will find endless entertainment at Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives. Activities include pottery workshops, beach art competitions, jewellery making, and pizza-making. Junior chefs can also try decorating gingerbread houses and holiday cupcakes. Cultural experiences, such as learning Dhivehi, Maldivian origami, and T-shirt painting, are also available. Outdoor adventures include pirate-themed cruises and island treasure hunts, with evening pyjama parties and a seaside fashion show providing after-hours fun.
Teens can enjoy a range of activities suited to their interests, from non-alcoholic mixology classes to tubing and kayak competitions. Competitive events include football matches, water polo, Beat the Pro badminton challenges, and fitness sessions like TRX training and teen Tabata workouts.
Families can join in with milkshake workshops, outdoor movie nights, Frisbee matches, beach volleyball, and table tennis tournaments. A multi-purpose court is available for outdoor workouts, tennis, pickleball, and padel tennis on the new padel court. For those looking for adventure, guided “Snorkie Talkie” tours, parasailing, and Jet Ski excursions to nearby sandbanks are also offered. Additional excursions include night fishing, dolphin spotting, and sunset cruises with Santa Claus.
Guests can experience the flavours of the season with a series of festive dining events. The Sip Tea Lounge will host Christmas high teas and Art of Tea workshops. Beach Shack will offer seaside buffets with themes such as Seafood Market and Street Food of the World. Aura Pool Bar will feature pool parties, DJ nights, and a bartender competition, while The Cocktail Lab will host Christmas-themed mixology classes. Culinary enthusiasts can also take part in a kombucha workshop or enjoy a five-course omakase dinner.
Origin, the overwater specialty restaurant, will serve a classic Christmas menu, while Eden Champagne & Gin Bar next door will offer rum and chocolate pairings and Negroni flights. Habitat will host themed buffets featuring a variety of international cuisines, with additional experiences like champagne tastings, curated wine dinners, and the Chef’s Table themed “The Five Elements of Nature,” creating memorable culinary moments.
For spa enthusiasts, Amingiri Spa & Hammam offers nature-inspired treatments designed to renew and revitalize:
- Woodland Wonder: An herbal massage followed by a forest-scented steam bath.
- Ocean’s Embrace: A spirulina body wrap and salt stone therapy that capture the sea’s healing essence.
- Island Bliss: A luxurious hammam bath ritual and foamy massage with eucalyptus-scented steam bathing.
Wellness activities are available to nurture body and soul, including laughter yoga, water yoga, sound healing baths, silent beach walks, and evening tea meditation led by the resort’s yoga practitioner. The spa’s Sleep Wellness menu offers calming options for deep rest, such as a signature massage on the Skye deck, an evening hammam ritual, or an in-villa guided meditation session.
International holistic healer Coco Maruno will return to the spa on December 15, offering energy healing sessions, including Tibetan sound healing therapy, reiki, and kundalini yoga, for transformative wellness experiences.
