Featured
Velassaru Maldives unveils new Beach Villas with pools
Velassaru Maldives has announced a significant enhancement to its Beach Villa category, providing more options for guests seeking a refined yet unpretentious Maldivian getaway. Effective from September 30, 2024, the resort will offer a total of 30 Beach Villas with Private Pools, expanding its appeal to couples, honeymooners, and young families looking for a contemporary take on island luxury. This upgrade includes the addition of 16 new Beach Villas with Pools.
The latest addition demonstrates Velassaru’s commitment to offering a naturally sophisticated island retreat. Guests will now have increased opportunities to relax in private plunge pools surrounded by lush tropical greenery, just a few steps away from the pristine beach. The 30 Beach Villas with Pools blend modern, understated elegance with the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives, creating a serene environment for guests to unwind and enjoy tranquility.
Each villa is designed to blend seamlessly into the island’s surroundings, featuring minimalist yet inviting interiors, outdoor rain showers, and spacious living areas. The private pools provide an additional touch of serenity, perfect for spontaneous relaxation—whether lounging in the sun or taking a refreshing dip.
Velassaru upholds the philosophy of ‘Luxury Undressed,’ a contemporary, simplified approach to traditional Maldivian luxury that is free from excess. The Beach Villas with Pools are ideal for those seeking genuine warmth, intuitive service, and an opportunity to connect with nature without distraction. With this upgrade, Velassaru continues to offer a naturally sophisticated yet utterly relaxed experience.
Situated in the South Malé Atoll, Velassaru Maldives delivers an effortlessly elegant and modest interpretation of luxury living, making it an ideal destination for an unforgettable escape.
Celebration
Dusit Thani Maldives announces magical lineup of festive events
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced an exceptional array of festive events, inviting guests to indulge in the season’s splendour amid the idyllic beauty of the Maldives. From refined culinary masterpieces to vibrant entertainment, this festive period promises unforgettable moments with loved ones.
The celebrations commence with a magical Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21 at the Sand Bar, where guests can immerse themselves in the festive ambiance, accompanied by enchanting performances from DJ Wasu and violinist Yulia. On Christmas Eve, December 24, a lavish beachside dinner awaits, featuring an exquisite buffet of festive fare from around the globe, all set to the backdrop of live music and a captivating LED display.
Guests are invited to a Cocktail Party at the Wellness Pavilion Beach. With live music from a DJ and violinist, this event promises to create the perfect festive atmosphere. The festivities on December 25 begin in sparkling style with a Champagne Breakfast at The Market, offering a sumptuous spread to start the day. Later, guests can indulge in the highlight of the day with a Christmas Dinner at Sea Grill, where a delectable four-course menu awaits, accompanied by elegant live music that sets the tone for a magical evening.
For those seeking more festive fun, the celebrations continue beyond Christmas. On December 27, a unique BBQ Dinner (Jungle Night) will take place at Coconut Grove. Surrounded by lush greenery, guests can enjoy a rustic culinary journey and an exciting fire show that adds a sense of adventure to the evening.
To cap off the festive period, Dusit Thani Maldives presents a lively Pool Party on December 29 at the Main Pool. Guests can dive into a world of foam, music, and excitement with live DJ performances ensuring a fun-filled day for all.
Adding a unique touch to the festivities, Santa’s Sandbank Party on December 25 promises a day brimming with beach games, water-sports, and an exhilarating tube ride with Santa himself. The celebrations culminate with the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner & Party – Las Mudhdhoo Royale on December 31. Guests will enjoy a sumptuous banquet while being entertained by live performances, acrobatic dancers, and a breathtaking fireworks display to welcome 2025 in spectacular fashion.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed enthusiasm for the season, stating, “The festive season is a time of joy, celebration, and the creation of lasting memories. We are thrilled to present our guests with an enchanting collection of festive events that seamlessly blend tradition with the vibrant energy of the Maldives. From gourmet banquets to spirited beach gatherings, this is truly a season of Fortune & Flair, certain to be remembered for years to come.”
Dusit Thani Maldives also invites guests to restore harmony to mind, body, and spirit with a series of wellness experiences. The Festive Wellness Retreat at Devarana Wellness offers restorative practices such as Yoga Nidra and Sound Bath Meditation, complemented by indulgent massages, providing a serene sanctuary amid the jubilant celebrations.
In perfect harmony with the festivities, Dusit Thani Maldives has curated a selection of exclusive dining experiences, ranging from a Lobster BBQ on the beach to sophisticated wine tastings by the lagoon, ensuring that every moment of this festive season is filled with indulgence and delight.
Featured
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives opens November 2024
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced the grand opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives on November 1, 2024. This remarkable underwater world-themed resort represents a significant step in the company’s expansion, becoming the third property in the Maldives and the fourth under Centara’s family-focused Mirage brand. Nestled within the beautiful surroundings of the Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is designed to provide an unforgettable getaway for families from the GCC region. To commemorate its launch, Centara is offering an exclusive promotion that includes complimentary stays and dining for children, a free return stay for 2025, up to 25% off best available rates, complimentary transfers, and additional discounts for CentaraThe1 Members.
Set within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts—a multi-island resort destination—the new property offers guests access to two Centara properties. The soon-to-open Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, scheduled to launch in early 2025, will join Centara Mirage Lagoon as the brand’s fourth property in the Maldives. With a wide range of family-friendly activities and experiences, the resort aims to foster meaningful family connections through its enchanting design. Children can enjoy the expansive outdoor water complex, which features a lazy river, swimming pool, kids’ pool, and water playground, along with the engaging kids’ club and the unique, child-focused Candy Spa. Adults, meanwhile, can unwind at the renowned Spa Cenvaree, making Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives a destination tailored to create lasting memories for every family member.
The opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is a key element of the company’s “Future Growth” strategy, which was announced earlier this year. With construction now complete and final preparations underway, the resort is poised to welcome guests in Centara’s signature warm and inviting style. Building on the success of the family-focused Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, which opened in August 2021, this new Maldives destination further strengthens Centara’s commitment to expanding its family-friendly offerings and providing world-class hospitality experiences in key travel destinations.
Sebastien Scheeg, Corporate Director of Operations for the Middle East & Maldives at Centara Hotels & Resorts, expressed his excitement about the new opening. He noted, “Having led the successful launch of Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, it has been a privilege to see it thrive as a top family destination. With the upcoming opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, we are eager to continue expanding the Mirage brand and remain committed to offering exceptional family-centric experiences. The resort brings the same level of outstanding hospitality to the Maldives, adding another jewel to our growing collection of dynamic properties.”
In celebration of the grand opening, Centara is offering a special introductory package. Available until December 20, 2024, the offer includes up to 25% off best available rates, complimentary stays and meals for up to two children aged 15 and under, and free roundtrip speedboat transfers between Malé Airport and the resort. CentaraThe1 Members can also benefit from an additional 15% discount and triple CentaraThe1 points.
Guests who complete their stay by December 20, 2024, will receive a voucher for a complimentary return stay of the same duration between May and September 2025, providing the perfect opportunity to escape the summer heat in the GCC region.
Offer Details:
- Booking Period: Now until December 20, 2024
- Stay Period: November 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025
Offer Inclusions:
- Up to 25% off best available room rates
- Complimentary stays, meals, and activities for up to two children aged 15 and under
- Free roundtrip speedboat transfers between Malé Airport and the resort
- Voucher for a complimentary return stay of the same duration between May and September 2025 for guests who complete their stay by December 20, 2024
- Additional 15% discount for CentaraThe1 Members and triple CentaraThe1 points
- Access to a range of family-oriented attractions, dining options, and more
Featured
Nova Maldives introduces advanced coral nursery to support reef conservation
The eco-friendly, luxury resort Nova Maldives, renowned for its dedication to sustainability, has unveiled an upgraded coral restoration initiative focused on its house reef. This new project expands upon the resort’s existing coral plantation program, enabling guests to actively participate in protecting the local marine ecosystem.
To improve the survival rates of newly planted coral colonies and address the challenges posed by rising ocean temperatures, Nova has introduced an innovative, depth-adjustable coral nursery. In the coming weeks, the resort’s marine biology team will lead multiple planting sessions to affix resilient coral fragments collected from nearby waters onto the nursery structures. These coral “seeds” will thrive in the protected nursery before being transplanted to designated repopulation sites on Nova’s house reef, contributing to the local reef ecosystem.
Coral bleaching, a process that causes corals to lose their vibrant colours and turn white, occurs when corals expel the symbiotic algae essential for their survival, often due to thermal stress from rising ocean temperatures linked to climate change.
“This April, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed a recurrence of the 2016 warming event, leading to our oceans’ fourth bleaching event,” explained Toby Corren, Resident Marine Biologist at Nova Maldives. “Our new nursery is designed to reduce mortality rates among young coral buds during their early growth stages, providing them a greater chance to thrive and mature. We aim to cultivate the next generation of corals and support the rich marine ecosystem for which the Maldives is famous.”
This initiative enhances the existing coral plantation program, which allows guests to plant their own coral frames to support the island’s marine environment. Nova’s marine biologist closely monitors the growth of these frames, providing guests with bi-annual updates to track their corals’ progress long after their visit.
Since its opening in 2022, Nova has implemented several conservation initiatives each year. This year, the resort collaborated with renowned Maldivian diving instructor Afaa Abdulla to host educational sessions on whale shark biology, manta ray conservation, and coral bleaching, raising awareness during World Ocean’s Day. Additionally, an event was held on the nearby island of Dhanghethi, where local schoolchildren learned about the crucial marine environment surrounding their home.
Recognised as an accredited “Safe Manta Tour Operator” by Swim with Mantas, Nova has also partnered with the Maldivian Whale Shark Research Program (MWSRP) to promote their vital conservation efforts through joint excursions and workshops. At Nova, guests can swim alongside these gentle giants year-round, making it a must-do experience for anyone visiting the island
Trending
