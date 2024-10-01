Velassaru Maldives unveils new Beach Villas with pools

Dusit Thani Maldives has announced an exceptional array of festive events, inviting guests to indulge in the season’s splendour amid the idyllic beauty of the Maldives. From refined culinary masterpieces to vibrant entertainment, this festive period promises unforgettable moments with loved ones.

The celebrations commence with a magical Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21 at the Sand Bar, where guests can immerse themselves in the festive ambiance, accompanied by enchanting performances from DJ Wasu and violinist Yulia. On Christmas Eve, December 24, a lavish beachside dinner awaits, featuring an exquisite buffet of festive fare from around the globe, all set to the backdrop of live music and a captivating LED display.

Guests are invited to a Cocktail Party at the Wellness Pavilion Beach. With live music from a DJ and violinist, this event promises to create the perfect festive atmosphere. The festivities on December 25 begin in sparkling style with a Champagne Breakfast at The Market, offering a sumptuous spread to start the day. Later, guests can indulge in the highlight of the day with a Christmas Dinner at Sea Grill, where a delectable four-course menu awaits, accompanied by elegant live music that sets the tone for a magical evening.

For those seeking more festive fun, the celebrations continue beyond Christmas. On December 27, a unique BBQ Dinner (Jungle Night) will take place at Coconut Grove. Surrounded by lush greenery, guests can enjoy a rustic culinary journey and an exciting fire show that adds a sense of adventure to the evening.

To cap off the festive period, Dusit Thani Maldives presents a lively Pool Party on December 29 at the Main Pool. Guests can dive into a world of foam, music, and excitement with live DJ performances ensuring a fun-filled day for all.

Adding a unique touch to the festivities, Santa’s Sandbank Party on December 25 promises a day brimming with beach games, water-sports, and an exhilarating tube ride with Santa himself. The celebrations culminate with the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner & Party – Las Mudhdhoo Royale on December 31. Guests will enjoy a sumptuous banquet while being entertained by live performances, acrobatic dancers, and a breathtaking fireworks display to welcome 2025 in spectacular fashion.

Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed enthusiasm for the season, stating, “The festive season is a time of joy, celebration, and the creation of lasting memories. We are thrilled to present our guests with an enchanting collection of festive events that seamlessly blend tradition with the vibrant energy of the Maldives. From gourmet banquets to spirited beach gatherings, this is truly a season of Fortune & Flair, certain to be remembered for years to come.”

Dusit Thani Maldives also invites guests to restore harmony to mind, body, and spirit with a series of wellness experiences. The Festive Wellness Retreat at Devarana Wellness offers restorative practices such as Yoga Nidra and Sound Bath Meditation, complemented by indulgent massages, providing a serene sanctuary amid the jubilant celebrations.

In perfect harmony with the festivities, Dusit Thani Maldives has curated a selection of exclusive dining experiences, ranging from a Lobster BBQ on the beach to sophisticated wine tastings by the lagoon, ensuring that every moment of this festive season is filled with indulgence and delight.