Cruise liner makes first stop at HDh. Makunudhoo

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives showcases the archipelago nation’s rich Maldivian heritage to holidaymakers through specially curated guest experiences centred on exploration and learning.

Guests are invited to experience the “Spirit of the Maldives” Tuesday weekly event, which features a lavish buffet dinner with all the traditional favourites. Local Maldivian cuisine is influenced by the familiar flavours and spices used in Indian and Arabic cuisine. It has a particular emphasis on readily available foods such as fresh Tuna fish, chilli and coconut. The evening also includes a lively cultural performance of dance, song, music and light by the Kandooma Bodu Beru dance troupe, where rhythmic drumming, graceful movement and soulful singing tell stories of the islands’ history and folklore captivating the audience with their artistry. US $69++ for Adults and complimentary for Children (U12).

For those eager to delve deeper into the culinary traditions, “Maldivian Masterclasses” are held twice each week (3 pm to 4 pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays) and offer a group cooking class experience where participants can learn the secrets to the flavours and food combinations from the resort’s talented chefs. The experience is completed with a tasting session and recipes to recreate the dishes when they return home to share with family and friends. The classes are limited to 8 people. US $80 per person, adults only.

Discover your rhythm and beat in a complimentary “Bodu Beru Drumming Class” held each Saturday morning at the Resort. Learn about the relevance of Bodu Beru and the

large drums (traditionally made from coconut wood and covered with goat or manta ray skin) that provide a robust and captivating beat that often starts with a slow, steady rhythm that builds intensity and is accompanied by chanted lyrics. Complimentary for everyone.

“Our cultural showcase is a terrific opportunity for visitors to learn about the Maldives while staying with us. Whether they learn to play Bodu Beru, savour local delicacies, or enjoy a captivating performance, the experiences provide an unforgettable journey into the heart of island culture and make memories to last a lifetime,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“It makes a big difference to the guest experience to have an international staff where foreign visitors can minimise language barriers, and we’re proud to do that for our key markets. But what guests remark on the most is how lovely it is to see Maldivian people working at Kandooma and sharing their stories and bright smiles. Our Maldivian team members have a special warmth about them, and when guests feel it too, it gives me that warm, fuzzy feeling. It’s very special.” he added.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives proudly aims to have a team comprised of more than 40% local Maldivian people. A key element of the resort’s Sustainability commitment is to support local communities and economies and promote the culture. In doing so, Mark Eletr says the team intends for guests to leave with special memories of their time in the Maldives and a deep sense of connection through the showcased activities and the experiences that will stay with them long beyond their visit.

Kandooma Maldives creates an atmosphere of warmth and hospitality while reflecting the genuine spirit of the Maldivian people.

Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.