Four Seasons luxury liveaboard returns to Maldives for exclusive seasonal cruises

Fully refreshed and with a reinvigorated sense of adventure, Four Seasons Explorer returns to the Maldives for a year of epic oceanic adventuring from July 1.

Living in renowned Four Seasons style aboard the 11-cabin, three-deck catamaran, adventurous spirits can enjoy two seasonal cruise options: Summer of Mantas and Winter of Wonders.

From July 1 to October 31, brand new Summer of Mantas cruises offer all-inclusive three, four, or seven night itineraries that follow the world’s largest known population of “oceanic ballerinas” – and their whale shark friends – through the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and into the plankton-rich waters of Rasdhoo, North and South Ari Atolls.

Join experts from The Manta Trust (recently featured on CNN), for thrilling mid-ocean encounters, diving and snorkelling remote reefs, prime sunrise and night sites, and untouched coral-rich thilas.

From November 1 to May 1, 2022, experience a different extraordinary every day with Winter of Wonders cruises: endless bucket-list encounters across five atolls, from coral-ceilinged caves to camera-happy sharks, swim-through tunnels to a fish-filled wreck.

Unlike Summer of Mantas cruises that depart from and arrive back to Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, Winter of Wonders cruises follow three, four and seven night itineraries between Landaa Giraavaru and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.

Tropicsurf Surf Cruises and private charters – for groups of up to 22 – extend the boat’s year-round appeal. Sandbank spa treatments, gourmet dining, water sports, cooking classes, yoga and island visits further heighten the luxury cruise appeal.

A floating five-star PADI dive centre, Four Seasons Explorer includes the latest Scubapro dive gear, Cressi snorkelling gear and Olympus cameras alongside a team of multi-lingual instructors ready to share the full spectrum of PADI courses at a bespoke pace.

Each of the 10 air-conditioned staterooms and expansive Explorer Suite offer blue-hued views through large windows, along with spacious ensuite bathrooms, refrigerated private bars, stunning artwork, and flat-screen LCD TVs.

Add the sleek, chic interiors of an artfully-designed liveaboard – including sun decks, a lounge, a library, a restaurant and two bars – plus Four Seasons signature service standards for an oceanic odyssey unlike any other.

With the health and safety of its guests and staff a top priority, Four Seasons Explorer provides the ultimate care, confidence, trust and comfort through its Lead With Care programme – heightened health and safety protocols led by global experts that include enhanced cleanliness, physical distancing measures in shared spaces, and empowering staff training grounded in emotional intelligence.

In addition, Four Seasons App and Chat provide the reassurance of contactless real-time interactions in 100+ different languages.

Special cruise, resort stay offer

Book a three, four or seven night all-inclusive cruise in conjunction with a minimum three-night stay at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa or Landaa Giraavaru and receive complimentary half board for two persons at the resort.

The offer is valid for stays from July 1 to December 20.

For the oceanic adventure of a lifetime, contact Central Reservations at tel: +960 6600888, email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or book online.