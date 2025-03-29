News
‘Super Facialist’ Teresa Tarmey returns to launch new treatments at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
Revolutionary techniques for radiant skin from within. It’s the promise from one of the world’s leading skincare experts as she returns to her first resort-based studio. Teresa Tarmey will be in residence from April 14 to 23 at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, launching two new, gravity-reversing treatments alongside her legendary Signature Facial. Radio frequency, advanced LED technology, holistic massage, and a patented peptide infusion combine for visible results with no downtime.
With more than 27 years’ experience, Vogue’s “super-facialist,” Dior’s global skin expert from 2021 to 2023 and board member of the British Beauty Council, Teresa Tarmey is renowned for her results-driven, clinically-backed treatments. Her innovative approach and less-is-more skincare philosophy has achieved cult-like status, attracting a wealth of industry insiders and A-list clients alike.
In 2020, Tarmey launched her first resort-based studio at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru – SpaChina’s Global Wellness Resort 2024. On-site therapists were trained in her exclusive facials to offer year-round access to legendary beauty secrets. Now, the skincare guru is back to launch the all-new Skin Master Plus and Ultimate Radio Frequency Facial, as well as training four protegees while in residence.
“We’re thrilled to have the world-renowned Teresa Tarmey in residence with two new treatments at Landaa over Easter,” comments Dr Arun Thomson, Senior Director of AyurMa. “It’s an amazing opportunity for guests to experience in-person magic from the go-to facialist to the stars. Our therapists are also excited to gain insights into her new treatments so we can offer year-round facial innovation in UNESCO Biosphere surrounds.”
New for 2025:
Skin Master Plus by Teresa Tarmey – A truly pioneering facial treatment for complete skin rejuvenation, the Skinmaster Plus treatment uses a cutting-edge ultrasound-based dermabrasion and infusion system that focuses on the three key steps of an effective facial: skin cleansing, skin cell renewal and deep ingredient infusion to promote clean, healthy skin. The treatment combines state-of-the-art ultrasound technology and with Teresa Tarmey’s high-performance, patented peptides designed to leave skin not only looking rejuvenated but feeling it from within. Suitable for all skin types, it leaves the skin clean, nourished and smooth – all with no downtime.
The Ultimate Radio Frequency Facial – Combines pioneering patented technology in one results-driven treatment. The Ultimate Cleanse -powered by the signature TT Cleanser – is followed by a bespoke lactic acid peel to restore a brighter and clearer complexion. Non-invasive Radio Frequency uses electromagnetic waves to firm, lift and plump skin, and tailored LED Light Therapy stimulates collagen production to treat conditions such as acne, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, age spots and sun damage.
Teresa Tarmey fans will be delighted to see her Signature Facial on the menu too. Alongside tailored LED light therapy, this uplifting experience includes the exclusive TT Cryoball: an ice treatment that reduces inflammation, tightens pores, improves skin texture and increases circulation for a healthy, plump appearance.
The world-leading facials join an elevated vision for holistic living at the Resort’s healing haven AyurMa. Located in Landaa’s jungle heart, AyurMa is an invitation to guests to cultivate care for themselves, others, the oceans and the entire planet. Days follow nature’s rhythms, beginning with Wake Up to Wonder, a sensory exploration of an awakening island, and close with shared gratitude ritual, Rahumathuge Vaguthu (Earth Blessing).
Heritance Aarah invites guests for Eid getaway
Heritance Aarah Maldives is offering a Eid Al-Fitr experience on the serene Raa Atoll island. The resort’s exclusive seaplane lounge welcomes guests with a soft island breeze and offers a variety of snacks and tropical fruits.
Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with Maldivian hospitality and are welcomed in one of the resort’s family-friendly Beach Villas, each with its own private plunge pool.
The premium all-inclusive offering, complete with dedicated butler service, ensures every moment is filled with care and attention, allowing guests to truly take in the island’s beauty.
At Heritance Aarah, Eid is not just a holiday; it’s a chance to rediscover the joy of shared experiences. The resort offers a vibrant house reef, snorkeling excursions, and traditional Maldivian activities at the Live Maldivian Village.
For families, the resort strikes a balance between excitement and relaxation. The Koka Kids Club offers fun-filled activities for kids, while the IASO Spa provides a wellness consultation for parents.
Tai Chi sessions on the beach provide a serene backdrop for relaxation, while transformative therapies like Reiki, Shirodhara, or Tibetan Kunye offer a chance to unwind both body and mind.
As the sun sets, guests can enjoy a starlit dinner at one of the resort’s seven unique restaurants, each crafted by culinary olympians and award-winning chefs.
From Maldivian-Sri Lankan flavors at Ambula to international delights at Ranba, every meal offers an opportunity to discover new tastes and create lasting memories with loved ones.
Cinnamon Dhonveli, Ellaidhoo Maldives recognised at TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon have been recognised as TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality Winners for 2025, an honour based on outstanding guest feedback. The TUI Global Hotel Awards celebrate the best in hospitality, with winners selected from feedback provided by over 20 million travellers worldwide. This recognition highlights Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ dedication to exceptional service, unforgettable experiences, and the natural beauty that makes it a sought-after escape for travellers.
Commenting on the achievement, Mohammed Shihab, Commercial Director – Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, stated, “We are truly honoured to receive the TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality Winner for 2025. It’s an honour to welcome travellers to our resorts, where we celebrate not only the stunning natural beauty of our surroundings but also the deep connections we foster with our guests, creating memories that last a lifetime. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests for their positive feedback and ongoing support, and we look forward to continuing to create exceptional experiences.”
Just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is a favourite among families, surfers, and island adventurers. The resort’s beachfront villas and overwater suites offer a luxurious yet laid-back island experience, while its expansive range of activities makes it an ideal destination for families. With dedicated play areas, kid-friendly entertainment, and an array of dining options, it caters to guests of all ages. Additionally, its world-famous Pasta Point surf break continues to attract professional and leisure surfers looking to ride some of the best waves in the Maldives.
Meanwhile, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is home to one of the Maldives’ best house reefs, as recognised by Lonely Planet, making it a paradise for divers and snorkellers. The resort features elegantly designed rooms, including 24 water bungalows, with direct access to the island’s vibrant marine ecosystem. A highlight for divers is Tripod, a resilient Hawksbill sea turtle with three flippers, who frequently visits the waters of Ellaidhoo, making encounters all the more special.
Both resorts offer an array of recreational activities, from snorkelling and sunset cruises to big-game fishing and cultural island excursions, ensuring every traveller finds their perfect escape. For those seeking relaxation, the Chavana Spa at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon and the Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldivesoffer indulgent treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and mind. Active guests can enjoy tennis, squash, badminton, and volleyball courts, along with fully equipped gyms for a more energised stay.
With summer fast approaching, now is the perfect time to plan an escape to Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives or Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. Whether seeking thrilling adventures or peaceful island retreats, guests can explore exclusive DISCOVERY member offers and Book Direct benefits by visiting www.cinnamonhotels.com.
Celebrate Eid in paradise at LUX* South Ari Atoll
LUX* South Ari Atoll, the award-winning resort of The Lux Collective global hospitality group, invites guests to celebrate Eid in style. From ocean adventures to indulgent spa treatments to evenings of musical and culinary delights, this Eid celebration promises an extraordinary escape in paradise.
A Day of Island Adventures
Start the day at the Tree of Wishes Ceremony, a cherished LUX* ritual symbolising hope and new beginnings. For adventure seekers, the Turtle Discovery Snorkeling experience in the turquoise waters offers the rare opportunity to swim alongside sea turtles in their natural habitat.
As the afternoon unfolds, a Latte Art Class at Café LUX* invites coffee lovers to master the art of crafting intricate designs, while others can embark on a Sunset Cruise, sailing into the golden hues of the Maldivian horizon before the evening’s grand festivities.
Wellness & Relaxation
For a rejuvenating escape, the Forbes Star-rated LUX* ME Spa offers a selection of exclusive wellness experiences. Guests can indulge in a Diamond Touch Workshop, designed to enhance body and mind, or unwind with a Floating Pilates session in the lagoon. These curated sessions aim to renew and restore balance.
An Enchanting Eid Celebration at Senses
As night falls, LUX* South Ari Atoll transforms into a vibrant setting for an Eid Special Dinner at Senses Restaurant & Bar. Guests are invited to an exquisite buffet showcasing the finest lobster, Maldivian seafood, and Arabic fusion cuisine. The lavish spread includes spiced grills, mezze platters, fragrant rice dishes, and Middle Eastern-inspired desserts, set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
The evening’s entertainment unfolds with an electrifying Boduberu performance, celebrating Maldivian heritage through rhythmic drumming and energetic dance. Live musicians will take the stage before an elevated DJ set with Arabic tunes and chill-out house beats continues under the starlit sky.
An exclusive Shisha Lounge awaits at Senses Bar. Offering premium flavoured shishas, paired with signature mocktails, teas and Eid-inspired drinks, this beachfront retreat provides the perfect setting to take in the festive ambiance.
Plan Your Eid Getaway
Winner of the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards Five-Star Rating for the 2nd consecutive year as well as Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence ‘Best for Families’, LUX* South Ari Atoll’s Eid retreat presents the exclusive Fabulous Offer, with attractive accommodation and festive activities. With eight restaurants and five bars, guests who book the special full-board can be upgraded to an all-inclusive culinary experience.
For reservations or further information, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
