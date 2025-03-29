‘Super Facialist’ Teresa Tarmey returns to launch new treatments at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Revolutionary techniques for radiant skin from within. It’s the promise from one of the world’s leading skincare experts as she returns to her first resort-based studio. Teresa Tarmey will be in residence from April 14 to 23 at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, launching two new, gravity-reversing treatments alongside her legendary Signature Facial. Radio frequency, advanced LED technology, holistic massage, and a patented peptide infusion combine for visible results with no downtime.

With more than 27 years’ experience, Vogue’s “super-facialist,” Dior’s global skin expert from 2021 to 2023 and board member of the British Beauty Council, Teresa Tarmey is renowned for her results-driven, clinically-backed treatments. Her innovative approach and less-is-more skincare philosophy has achieved cult-like status, attracting a wealth of industry insiders and A-list clients alike.

In 2020, Tarmey launched her first resort-based studio at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru – SpaChina’s Global Wellness Resort 2024. On-site therapists were trained in her exclusive facials to offer year-round access to legendary beauty secrets. Now, the skincare guru is back to launch the all-new Skin Master Plus and Ultimate Radio Frequency Facial, as well as training four protegees while in residence.

“We’re thrilled to have the world-renowned Teresa Tarmey in residence with two new treatments at Landaa over Easter,” comments Dr Arun Thomson, Senior Director of AyurMa. “It’s an amazing opportunity for guests to experience in-person magic from the go-to facialist to the stars. Our therapists are also excited to gain insights into her new treatments so we can offer year-round facial innovation in UNESCO Biosphere surrounds.”

New for 2025:

Skin Master Plus by Teresa Tarmey – A truly pioneering facial treatment for complete skin rejuvenation, the Skinmaster Plus treatment uses a cutting-edge ultrasound-based dermabrasion and infusion system that focuses on the three key steps of an effective facial: skin cleansing, skin cell renewal and deep ingredient infusion to promote clean, healthy skin. The treatment combines state-of-the-art ultrasound technology and with Teresa Tarmey’s high-performance, patented peptides designed to leave skin not only looking rejuvenated but feeling it from within. Suitable for all skin types, it leaves the skin clean, nourished and smooth – all with no downtime.

The Ultimate Radio Frequency Facial – Combines pioneering patented technology in one results-driven treatment. The Ultimate Cleanse -powered by the signature TT Cleanser – is followed by a bespoke lactic acid peel to restore a brighter and clearer complexion. Non-invasive Radio Frequency uses electromagnetic waves to firm, lift and plump skin, and tailored LED Light Therapy stimulates collagen production to treat conditions such as acne, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, age spots and sun damage.

Teresa Tarmey fans will be delighted to see her Signature Facial on the menu too. Alongside tailored LED light therapy, this uplifting experience includes the exclusive TT Cryoball: an ice treatment that reduces inflammation, tightens pores, improves skin texture and increases circulation for a healthy, plump appearance.

The world-leading facials join an elevated vision for holistic living at the Resort’s healing haven AyurMa. Located in Landaa’s jungle heart, AyurMa is an invitation to guests to cultivate care for themselves, others, the oceans and the entire planet. Days follow nature’s rhythms, beginning with Wake Up to Wonder, a sensory exploration of an awakening island, and close with shared gratitude ritual, Rahumathuge Vaguthu (Earth Blessing).