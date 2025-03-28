Heritance Aarah invites guests for Eid getaway

Heritance Aarah Maldives is offering a Eid Al-Fitr experience on the serene Raa Atoll island. The resort’s exclusive seaplane lounge welcomes guests with a soft island breeze and offers a variety of snacks and tropical fruits.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with Maldivian hospitality and are welcomed in one of the resort’s family-friendly Beach Villas, each with its own private plunge pool.

The premium all-inclusive offering, complete with dedicated butler service, ensures every moment is filled with care and attention, allowing guests to truly take in the island’s beauty.

At Heritance Aarah, Eid is not just a holiday; it’s a chance to rediscover the joy of shared experiences. The resort offers a vibrant house reef, snorkeling excursions, and traditional Maldivian activities at the Live Maldivian Village.

For families, the resort strikes a balance between excitement and relaxation. The Koka Kids Club offers fun-filled activities for kids, while the IASO Spa provides a wellness consultation for parents.

Tai Chi sessions on the beach provide a serene backdrop for relaxation, while transformative therapies like Reiki, Shirodhara, or Tibetan Kunye offer a chance to unwind both body and mind.

As the sun sets, guests can enjoy a starlit dinner at one of the resort’s seven unique restaurants, each crafted by culinary olympians and award-winning chefs.

From Maldivian-Sri Lankan flavors at Ambula to international delights at Ranba, every meal offers an opportunity to discover new tastes and create lasting memories with loved ones.