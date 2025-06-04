Celebration
Escape to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru for Eid, wellness, and ocean adventures
This June, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru welcome guests to immerse themselves in a memorable Eid al-Adha celebration, enhanced by a range of wellbeing-focused experiences, sustainability activities, and exclusive seasonal offers. The resorts invite visitors to honour this special time while exploring the Maldives’ rich local culture and breathtaking natural environment.
Tripadvisor has recognised Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru as one of the Top 15 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the World as part of the 2025 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards. This accolade reaffirms the resort’s status as a luxury sanctuary, celebrated for its dedication to excellence and delivering authentic, enriching guest experiences.
Throughout June, guests are invited to reconnect with mind, body, and spirit through a series of carefully curated wellbeing experiences offered at both resorts:
- Wellbeing Wednesday: Barefoot Grounding Day – Inspired by walking meditation, this experience encourages guests to rebalance and reconnect with nature, promoting a healthier work-life harmony.
- Global Wellness Day (14 June): Breathwork & Meditation – An intuitive workshop teaching effective breathing techniques to rejuvenate body and mind.
- International Yoga Day (21 June): Guided Sunset Yoga – Held by the beach, this session offers a peaceful opportunity to embrace mindfulness amidst a stunning natural backdrop.
The resorts commemorate World Environment Week with a series of impactful activities that deepen guest engagement with nature and community:
- Reef Awareness Day – Guided snorkelling sessions introduce guests to the vibrant marine life of the house reefs.
- Citizen Science Snorkel & Culture Talk – A morning snorkel followed by an afternoon discussion exploring Maldivian cultural heritage.
- World Environment Day – Guests can participate in a swim between the islands and join a reef clean-up effort.
- World Ocean Day – Activities include the removal of coral predators from a nearby reef to protect marine biodiversity.
- Environment Week Talk – An educational session at the Marine Lab, detailing the Maldives’ environmental narrative.
The resorts celebrate Eid al-Adha with a variety of exclusive experiences and promotions designed to enhance each guest’s stay:
- Dive More, Pay Less – Guests can uncover the Maldives’ underwater wonders with a special diving promotion that offers increasing savings with each dive.
- Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru: Stay 3, Pay 2 – A chance to enjoy an extended stay in a serene island retreat, with a complimentary third night.
- Dhawa Ihuru: Special Eid al-Adha Dinner (6 June) – A festive culinary event celebrating local flavours, culture, and traditions.
- Exclusive Discounts – Offers include 10% off arts and crafts, 30% off selected watersports and diving activities, and 20% off specially curated guest experiences—inviting travellers to rediscover the magic of the Maldives in unforgettable ways.
Celebration
Celebrate Eid al-Adha in style with Hulhule’ Island Hotel’s Festive ‘Eid Malaafaiy’ events
Hulhule’ Island Hotel (HIH) has announced its festive ‘Eid Malaafaiy’ celebrations for Eid al-Adha—a three-day series of events that combine joyful festivities, luxurious experiences, and signature Maldivian hospitality. From lively family activities to romantic getaways, the hotel offers an inviting setting for guests to enjoy a memorable holiday in the heart of the Maldives.
The celebrations are set to begin on Friday, 6th June 2025, with the launch of the Eid Sunbuli experience. This package features a stay in a Superior Room for two guests, inclusive of access to special entertainment and the highly anticipated HIH Bodu Gala Dinner, held at the Faru Courtyard from 18:00 to 21:00 hrs. Designed with both families and couples in mind, the Eid Sunbuli package is offered at special rates. Guests who prefer to attend only the evening’s culinary experience can enjoy the curated dinner for $40 net per person.
The festivities continue on Saturday, 7th June, with Eid Mariyaadhu, a full day of activities suited for all ages. Events kick off at the Pool Bar with Eid Maja Fen Kulhi, offering Water Polo, Aqua Basket, and Aqua Zumba sessions from 10:00 to 17:00 hrs. A Chef Market and live barbeque will be available from 12:00 to 14:00 hrs by the Poolside. Additionally, a Junior Masterclass with a luxury chef is scheduled from 15:00 to 17:00 hrs, providing young guests with an interactive cooking experience. The day concludes with a kids’ movie night under the stars at Spa Garden, complete with flavoured popcorn and snacks. Participation in these activities is open to all guests, regardless of package bookings.
On Sunday, 8th and Monday, 9th June, the hotel presents its ‘Treat Your Better Half’ offer, specially curated for expatriates. Hosted at the Pool and Champs Bar, this romantic package features three exclusive beverage offerings—Fan Maali, Mashi Maali, and Bodu Maali—designed to create a relaxing and intimate ambiance for couples to unwind and connect during the holiday period.
Whether guests are seeking a lively family retreat or a peaceful holiday escape, Hulhule’ Island Hotel’s ‘Eid Malaafaiy’ celebration promises a vibrant blend of festivity, relaxation, and authentic local flair. With each detail thoughtfully crafted, the hotel ensures a festive Eid al-Adha experience filled with cherished memories.
Celebration
Experience Maldivian traditions this Eid at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi invites travellers to immerse themselves in a truly Maldivian celebration of Eid al-Adha this year. Blending culture, connection, and calm, the resort promises an experience where guests can embrace the festive spirit in an idyllic island setting.
Following the success of last year’s celebration, where guests were treated to an array of vibrant cultural experiences—including traditional characters, energetic boduberu drumming, graceful local dances, captivating folklore, and the rich flavours of authentic Maldivian cuisine—NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi is bringing back the beloved tradition.
This year’s celebration offers guests an opportunity to reconnect with the essence of Maldivian heritage in a setting that combines timelessness with relaxation. The curated festivities are designed to honour local customs while providing space for guests to unwind and reflect on the meaning of the season. Whether traveling with family or seeking a peaceful retreat, visitors can look forward to a celebration that is soulful, culturally rich, and wonderfully memorable.
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi’s Eid al-Adha celebration promises a perfect blend of cultural immersion and serene relaxation, inviting guests to create lasting memories in a breathtaking island paradise.
Celebration
Family fun and Maldivian traditions await this Eid at Summer Island Maldives
This Eid al-Adha, Summer Island Maldives extends an exclusive ‘Eid Bliss’ offer to Maldivians and work permit holders, inviting them to unwind and celebrate. Located just 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé, this tropical island provides a barefoot escape ideal for those seeking simplicity and comfort.
Available for stays between 5th and 15th June 2025, the limited-time Eid offer includes full board accommodation starting at just USD 250 per night for two adults (minimum two-night stay), inclusive of all taxes and service charges.
For guests planning a longer stay, the rate is reduced to USD 225 per night for stays of four nights or more. Those looking for a shorter retreat can book one-night stays at USD 290. Families can especially benefit from this offer, as one child under 12 stays free, making it the perfect Eid retreat for relaxation, reconnection, and the creation of lasting memories.
Guests booking the Eid offer will enjoy:
- Full board meals at Samuga Restaurant
- Evening tea at Nevi Bar
- Complimentary return speedboat transfers
- 30% off spa treatments and water sports
- 20% off excursions and beach dinners
- 15% off à la carte dining, in-villa dining, and bar snacks
On Eid Day – Friday, 6th June 2025 – the island will come alive with colourful Maldivian traditions. Guests can look forward to the spirited rhythms of Bodu Beru, the dramatic folklore of Bodu Mas & Koadi, and the lively procession of Dhafi Negun, all complemented by Summer Island’s signature warm and welcoming touch.
“Eid celebrations are a big deal at Summer Island Maldives and are especially popular among our local guests,” said Mohamed Thaufeeq, Resort Manager of Summer Island Maldives. “This year, we are once again preparing to mark the occasion with traditional cultural activities and our signature Summer Island spirit. Whether planning a family retreat or a peaceful escape to recharge and reconnect with a loved one, this is the perfect time to experience the island’s joyful Eid atmosphere.”
Rooted in genuine Maldivian hospitality, Summer Island Maldives welcomes all to celebrate the spirit of Eid in a setting where simplicity, nature, and heartfelt service come together.
Trending
-
Celebration1 week ago
Family fun and Maldivian traditions await this Eid at Summer Island Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Villa Resorts Maldives recognised globally for luxurious halal-friendly experiences
-
Awards1 week ago
Jawakara Islands Maldives ranks among global elite in 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards
-
Awards1 week ago
HolidayCheck 2025 recommends Canareef Resort Maldives for unmatched hospitality
-
Celebration1 week ago
Experience Maldivian traditions this Eid at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi
-
Awards6 days ago
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO ascends to elite global ranks with Tripadvisor ‘Best of the Best’ 2025
-
Awards1 week ago
OBLU NATURE Helengeli and OBLU SELECT Sangeli earn top honours in Tripadvisor’s 2025 rankings
-
Awards1 week ago
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island celebrates HolidayCheck Award 2025 with 5.9/6 score