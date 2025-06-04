Featured
Travel that matters: indulge in sustainability at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu
With World Environment Day (5 June) and World Oceans Day (8 June) approaching, and Sir David Attenborough’s highly anticipated film Ocean igniting renewed interest in marine conservation, more travellers are seeking meaningful ways to turn environmental concern into impactful action.
Coco Collection, a leading luxury resort brand in the Maldives, demonstrates that responsible travel and indulgent island experiences can coexist harmoniously. At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, located in the UNESCO-listed Baa Atoll, guests are offered the opportunity to actively engage in ocean conservation efforts while enjoying a tranquil tropical retreat.
Far more than a scenic escape, the resort serves as a centre for daily, impactful sustainability work. Conservation initiatives at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu include:
- Coral restoration projects, led by the in-house marine biologist to regenerate local reef ecosystems.
- Sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation, hosted at the Maldives’ first veterinary-run turtle rescue centre in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. Visitors can tour the centre, observe turtle feedings, and register in advance to volunteer.
- Turtle hatching monitoring, involving the observation of protected nests to ensure hatchlings can be safely guided back to the ocean.
- Guided snorkelling and diving excursions in the Baa Atoll’s thriving marine ecosystem, which is home to tropical fish, vibrant coral gardens, and sea turtles.
Following World Turtle Day on 23 May, the resort also commemorates the beginning of turtle hatching season. Weekly marine talks and immersive conservation activities allow guests to deepen their understanding and connection to the ocean.
In 2024, the Olive Ridley Project’s Maldives Research team reported 168 new turtle nests, over 5,264 successful hatchings, and nearly 3,500 turtle sightings. Since 2013, the project has surpassed 40,000 recorded sea turtle encounters, with Coco Collection associates logging the highest number of turtle encounters in the Maldives.
In addition to marine conservation, the resort offers a broad range of water sports — including water skiing, parasailing, paddleboarding, and kayaking — along with cultural experiences through its Coco Experiences programme.
Recognised among the top resorts in the Indian Ocean by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is celebrated for its authentic Maldivian heritage, breathtaking natural surroundings, and steadfast commitment to sustainability.
Whether visitors are nature enthusiasts, aspiring conservationists, or simply seeking a purposeful and mindful retreat, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu provides a rare opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Sir David Attenborough and contribute to lasting environmental stewardship.
As sustainability-focused holidays approach, the resort is preparing a range of experiences for both guests and staff. Planned activities include tree planting, Saifodhu (a traditional Maldivian high tea accompanied by a display of homemade goods), a sustainable dining experience, and a sustainability presentation led by the resort’s Marine Educator and the ORP team in celebration of World Environment Day. For World Oceans Day, the island is also set to host various sustainability-driven events and experiences.
Celebration
Escape to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru for Eid, wellness, and ocean adventures
This June, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru welcome guests to immerse themselves in a memorable Eid al-Adha celebration, enhanced by a range of wellbeing-focused experiences, sustainability activities, and exclusive seasonal offers. The resorts invite visitors to honour this special time while exploring the Maldives’ rich local culture and breathtaking natural environment.
Tripadvisor has recognised Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru as one of the Top 15 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the World as part of the 2025 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards. This accolade reaffirms the resort’s status as a luxury sanctuary, celebrated for its dedication to excellence and delivering authentic, enriching guest experiences.
Throughout June, guests are invited to reconnect with mind, body, and spirit through a series of carefully curated wellbeing experiences offered at both resorts:
- Wellbeing Wednesday: Barefoot Grounding Day – Inspired by walking meditation, this experience encourages guests to rebalance and reconnect with nature, promoting a healthier work-life harmony.
- Global Wellness Day (14 June): Breathwork & Meditation – An intuitive workshop teaching effective breathing techniques to rejuvenate body and mind.
- International Yoga Day (21 June): Guided Sunset Yoga – Held by the beach, this session offers a peaceful opportunity to embrace mindfulness amidst a stunning natural backdrop.
The resorts commemorate World Environment Week with a series of impactful activities that deepen guest engagement with nature and community:
- Reef Awareness Day – Guided snorkelling sessions introduce guests to the vibrant marine life of the house reefs.
- Citizen Science Snorkel & Culture Talk – A morning snorkel followed by an afternoon discussion exploring Maldivian cultural heritage.
- World Environment Day – Guests can participate in a swim between the islands and join a reef clean-up effort.
- World Ocean Day – Activities include the removal of coral predators from a nearby reef to protect marine biodiversity.
- Environment Week Talk – An educational session at the Marine Lab, detailing the Maldives’ environmental narrative.
The resorts celebrate Eid al-Adha with a variety of exclusive experiences and promotions designed to enhance each guest’s stay:
- Dive More, Pay Less – Guests can uncover the Maldives’ underwater wonders with a special diving promotion that offers increasing savings with each dive.
- Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru: Stay 3, Pay 2 – A chance to enjoy an extended stay in a serene island retreat, with a complimentary third night.
- Dhawa Ihuru: Special Eid al-Adha Dinner (6 June) – A festive culinary event celebrating local flavours, culture, and traditions.
- Exclusive Discounts – Offers include 10% off arts and crafts, 30% off selected watersports and diving activities, and 20% off specially curated guest experiences—inviting travellers to rediscover the magic of the Maldives in unforgettable ways.
Cooking
Michelin-Star magic: Chef Igles Corelli to host exclusive culinary week at Lily Beach Resort
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announce an exclusive culinary collaboration with renowned Italian chef and Gambero Rosso TV personality, Michelin-Star Chef Igles Corelli. This special event will take place from 11th to 18th August 2025, bringing Corelli’s award-winning expertise and distinctive culinary philosophy to the Maldives for an unforgettable gastronomic experience.
Chef Igles Corelli rose to national and international prominence during the 1980s and 1990s as the head chef of the legendary Il Trigabolo in Ferrara, where he earned two Michelin stars and played a pivotal role in ushering in a new era of Italian cuisine. He later founded La Locanda della Tamerice, which earned another Michelin star, and served as executive chef of Atman, further solidifying his reputation for innovation and excellence in the culinary world.
In 2012, Chef Corelli introduced the concept of Circular Cooking on the Gambero Rosso Channel—a zero-waste culinary philosophy that aligns seamlessly with Lily Beach’s commitment to mindful, ingredient-focused cuisine.
Lily Beach is internationally celebrated for its pristine natural beauty, five-star hospitality, and world-class dining experiences. With a wide array of restaurants and bars, the resort offers something to please every palate—from refined à la carte dinners and vibrant live cooking stations to fresh, global cuisine served in relaxed, beachfront settings. Culinary highlights include gourmet international buffets at Lily Maa and signature overwater Asian fusion at Tamarind, each meal elevated by breathtaking ocean views and genuine Maldivian warmth.
During his stay, Chef Corelli will conduct a full-day training session with the resort’s in-house culinary team, culminating in a one-night-only Signature Dinner for guests. In addition, he will curate a daily ‘Dish of the Day’ featured on AQVA Restaurant’s lunch menu throughout the week.
This collaboration reflects Lily Beach’s ongoing dedication to providing exceptional gastronomic experiences. Guests will enjoy the rare opportunity to explore the artistry of a chef who has shaped the course of Italian cuisine and inspired generations of culinary professionals.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives’ South Ari Atoll, this culinary event promises a week of elevated dining, innovation, and unforgettable flavours.
Celebration
Celebrate Eid al-Adha in style with Hulhule’ Island Hotel’s Festive ‘Eid Malaafaiy’ events
Hulhule’ Island Hotel (HIH) has announced its festive ‘Eid Malaafaiy’ celebrations for Eid al-Adha—a three-day series of events that combine joyful festivities, luxurious experiences, and signature Maldivian hospitality. From lively family activities to romantic getaways, the hotel offers an inviting setting for guests to enjoy a memorable holiday in the heart of the Maldives.
The celebrations are set to begin on Friday, 6th June 2025, with the launch of the Eid Sunbuli experience. This package features a stay in a Superior Room for two guests, inclusive of access to special entertainment and the highly anticipated HIH Bodu Gala Dinner, held at the Faru Courtyard from 18:00 to 21:00 hrs. Designed with both families and couples in mind, the Eid Sunbuli package is offered at special rates. Guests who prefer to attend only the evening’s culinary experience can enjoy the curated dinner for $40 net per person.
The festivities continue on Saturday, 7th June, with Eid Mariyaadhu, a full day of activities suited for all ages. Events kick off at the Pool Bar with Eid Maja Fen Kulhi, offering Water Polo, Aqua Basket, and Aqua Zumba sessions from 10:00 to 17:00 hrs. A Chef Market and live barbeque will be available from 12:00 to 14:00 hrs by the Poolside. Additionally, a Junior Masterclass with a luxury chef is scheduled from 15:00 to 17:00 hrs, providing young guests with an interactive cooking experience. The day concludes with a kids’ movie night under the stars at Spa Garden, complete with flavoured popcorn and snacks. Participation in these activities is open to all guests, regardless of package bookings.
On Sunday, 8th and Monday, 9th June, the hotel presents its ‘Treat Your Better Half’ offer, specially curated for expatriates. Hosted at the Pool and Champs Bar, this romantic package features three exclusive beverage offerings—Fan Maali, Mashi Maali, and Bodu Maali—designed to create a relaxing and intimate ambiance for couples to unwind and connect during the holiday period.
Whether guests are seeking a lively family retreat or a peaceful holiday escape, Hulhule’ Island Hotel’s ‘Eid Malaafaiy’ celebration promises a vibrant blend of festivity, relaxation, and authentic local flair. With each detail thoughtfully crafted, the hotel ensures a festive Eid al-Adha experience filled with cherished memories.
Trending
