Travel that matters: indulge in sustainability at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu

Hulhule’ Island Hotel (HIH) has announced its festive ‘Eid Malaafaiy’ celebrations for Eid al-Adha—a three-day series of events that combine joyful festivities, luxurious experiences, and signature Maldivian hospitality. From lively family activities to romantic getaways, the hotel offers an inviting setting for guests to enjoy a memorable holiday in the heart of the Maldives.

The celebrations are set to begin on Friday, 6th June 2025, with the launch of the Eid Sunbuli experience. This package features a stay in a Superior Room for two guests, inclusive of access to special entertainment and the highly anticipated HIH Bodu Gala Dinner, held at the Faru Courtyard from 18:00 to 21:00 hrs. Designed with both families and couples in mind, the Eid Sunbuli package is offered at special rates. Guests who prefer to attend only the evening’s culinary experience can enjoy the curated dinner for $40 net per person.

The festivities continue on Saturday, 7th June, with Eid Mariyaadhu, a full day of activities suited for all ages. Events kick off at the Pool Bar with Eid Maja Fen Kulhi, offering Water Polo, Aqua Basket, and Aqua Zumba sessions from 10:00 to 17:00 hrs. A Chef Market and live barbeque will be available from 12:00 to 14:00 hrs by the Poolside. Additionally, a Junior Masterclass with a luxury chef is scheduled from 15:00 to 17:00 hrs, providing young guests with an interactive cooking experience. The day concludes with a kids’ movie night under the stars at Spa Garden, complete with flavoured popcorn and snacks. Participation in these activities is open to all guests, regardless of package bookings.

On Sunday, 8th and Monday, 9th June, the hotel presents its ‘Treat Your Better Half’ offer, specially curated for expatriates. Hosted at the Pool and Champs Bar, this romantic package features three exclusive beverage offerings—Fan Maali, Mashi Maali, and Bodu Maali—designed to create a relaxing and intimate ambiance for couples to unwind and connect during the holiday period.

Whether guests are seeking a lively family retreat or a peaceful holiday escape, Hulhule’ Island Hotel’s ‘Eid Malaafaiy’ celebration promises a vibrant blend of festivity, relaxation, and authentic local flair. With each detail thoughtfully crafted, the hotel ensures a festive Eid al-Adha experience filled with cherished memories.