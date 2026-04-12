Featured
Coco Collection brings conservation and low-waste living into resort experience
Coco Collection, a Maldivian-owned resort brand, has invited guests to experience a more conscious approach to luxury at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu and Coco Bodu Hithi.
Across its two island resorts, Coco Collection has incorporated environmental responsibility into the guest experience through its Coco Cares philosophy. From nature-led experiences inspired by the islands’ ecosystems to culinary offerings based on fresh, locally grown ingredients, the resorts have been designed to reflect the natural setting of the Maldives while integrating sustainability into daily operations.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, this commitment is reflected in the Maldives’ veterinary-led Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, which is operated in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. As a founding partner of the facility, the resort provides care for injured sea turtles and supports marine conservation awareness. Since its establishment, the centre has treated and released 152 injured turtles, with a rehabilitation success rate of 60%. The resort also continues seagrass preservation efforts aimed at protecting marine habitats and supporting biodiversity in the surrounding waters.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu also applies low-waste practices, mindful sourcing, and resource-conscious operations across the resort. This approach extends to Coco Farm, where homegrown produce, handcrafted preserves, and garden-to-table dining experiences are used to bring local flavour and seasonality to the table.
At Coco Bodu Hithi, the same approach is reflected in its food and beverage offerings. To mark Earth Day, the resort has introduced a green-inspired cocktail experience focused on eco-conscious mixology, using fresh ingredients grown on the island.
The resort said its low-waste approach informs all aspects of the guest experience, with attention given to responsible resource use. From the choice of herbs and fruits to preparation and presentation, the offering is intended to reflect respect for the natural environment.
This approach also extends across the resort’s wider culinary programme, which focuses on locally sourced ingredients, house-made preserves, and dishes inspired by the Maldives’ natural produce. Through seasonal menus, conscious sourcing, and resource management, Coco Bodu Hithi aims to offer an experience that combines hospitality with environmental responsibility.
Awards
Kuda Villingili listed in Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards 2026
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been nominated in the Resorts category for the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 (UK) and the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 (US), marking a further development in the resort’s international recognition.
The Readers’ Choice Awards are based on traveller feedback and are considered a key benchmark within the global travel industry. The dual nomination reflects the resort’s presence across international markets and its engagement with guests from different regions.
The nomination follows a series of recognitions for the resort. In 2025, Kuda Villingili was ranked among the Top 5 Overseas Leisure Resorts Worldwide in the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards, placing fifth globally. It was also listed among the Top Resorts in the Indian Ocean in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 (US). The resort was similarly recognised in the 2024 edition of the awards.
Located in North Malé Atoll, approximately 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers 75 villas and residences, each with private pools and views of the surrounding ocean.
The resort features eight restaurants and three bars, including Japanese-Peruvian dining at Mar-Umi and Teppanyaki by Mar-Umi. Other dining options include Asian cuisine at East and grill offerings at Fire. Additional facilities include a cigar lounge, a large swimming pool, a spa with overwater treatment villas, and a range of wellness and recreational activities such as yoga, sound therapy and surfing.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, stated that the nominations reflect feedback from guests across international markets and noted the importance of maintaining consistent service standards.
Voting for the Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 is open until 30 June 2026, with results scheduled to be announced in November 2026.
Cooking
Baros Maldives to showcase sustainable dining for Earth Day
Baros Maldives is set to host a curated Earth Day experience titled Earth Day in Bloom on 22 April 2026, offering guests an evening programme centred on sustainability, nature and locally sourced ingredients.
The event will begin at 6:30pm at the resort’s Chef’s Garden, where guests will be welcomed with a Garden Spritz before taking part in a guided tour of the garden. The tour will introduce participants to local herbs and island-grown produce cultivated on the property.
As part of the programme, guests will be invited to plant their own herb, contributing to the garden while engaging in an activity aligned with environmental awareness. The experience will continue with a garden dinner starting at 7pm, featuring a menu designed around fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from the island.
An optional pairing of organic wines will also be available, providing an additional element to the dining experience.
The event is priced at USD 175 per person, excluding applicable service charge and taxes. Reservations can be made through the resort’s butler service.
The initiative reflects Baros Maldives’ focus on sustainability-led guest experiences, integrating environmental awareness with culinary offerings and on-island activities.
Awards
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives earns TUI Global Hotel Award recognition
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has been recognised as a Quality Winner at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2026, an accolade based on guest feedback from travellers worldwide. The recognition reflects the resort’s delivery of guest experiences shaped by service standards, facilities and alignment with evolving traveller preferences.
Located in North Malé Atoll, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers a range of accommodation options, with more than 140 units including overwater suites, beach bungalows and duplex garden bungalows. The resort is designed to accommodate couples, families and groups.
The resort features seven dining venues offering a mix of international and local cuisine. Tex Mex serves Mexican and Spanish-inspired dishes, while Dalchini offers an Indian à la carte menu available for lunch and dinner. Raalhu Bar provides a setting for evening refreshments, with views of the sunset.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is also known for Pasta Point, a surf break recognised for its left-hand waves. The resort attracts surfers from international markets who travel to access the location. Surf operations at Pasta Point are managed by Atoll Adventures, with bookings handled through Atoll Travel to ensure a structured approach to surf access.
The TUI Global Hotel Awards are determined by guest reviews, making the recognition an indicator of guest satisfaction. The resort’s inclusion as a Quality Winner reflects its performance in meeting guest expectations within the Maldives tourism sector.
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