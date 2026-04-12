Coco Collection brings conservation and low-waste living into resort experience

Coco Collection, a Maldivian-owned resort brand, has invited guests to experience a more conscious approach to luxury at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu and Coco Bodu Hithi.

Across its two island resorts, Coco Collection has incorporated environmental responsibility into the guest experience through its Coco Cares philosophy. From nature-led experiences inspired by the islands’ ecosystems to culinary offerings based on fresh, locally grown ingredients, the resorts have been designed to reflect the natural setting of the Maldives while integrating sustainability into daily operations.

At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, this commitment is reflected in the Maldives’ veterinary-led Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, which is operated in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. As a founding partner of the facility, the resort provides care for injured sea turtles and supports marine conservation awareness. Since its establishment, the centre has treated and released 152 injured turtles, with a rehabilitation success rate of 60%. The resort also continues seagrass preservation efforts aimed at protecting marine habitats and supporting biodiversity in the surrounding waters.

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu also applies low-waste practices, mindful sourcing, and resource-conscious operations across the resort. This approach extends to Coco Farm, where homegrown produce, handcrafted preserves, and garden-to-table dining experiences are used to bring local flavour and seasonality to the table.

At Coco Bodu Hithi, the same approach is reflected in its food and beverage offerings. To mark Earth Day, the resort has introduced a green-inspired cocktail experience focused on eco-conscious mixology, using fresh ingredients grown on the island.

The resort said its low-waste approach informs all aspects of the guest experience, with attention given to responsible resource use. From the choice of herbs and fruits to preparation and presentation, the offering is intended to reflect respect for the natural environment.

This approach also extends across the resort’s wider culinary programme, which focuses on locally sourced ingredients, house-made preserves, and dishes inspired by the Maldives’ natural produce. Through seasonal menus, conscious sourcing, and resource management, Coco Bodu Hithi aims to offer an experience that combines hospitality with environmental responsibility.