Kandolhu Maldives announces culinary collaboration with Chef Fabrizio Zanetti

Following a season of culinary collaborations, Kandolhu Maldives has announced that Executive Chef Fabrizio Zanetti will visit the resort this October for a series of dining events.

The resort said the programme would offer guests an opportunity to experience Zanetti’s cuisine through a number of exclusive dining experiences.

Originally from St Moritz, Zanetti has led the kitchens at Hotel Suvretta House in St Moritz for more than a decade. The five-star Suvretta House, built in 1912 by Swiss hotelier Anton Bon, recently opened a new 4,670-square metre spa for the 2025-2026 winter season.

Zanetti has also worked at Michelin-starred establishments including Baur au Lac in Zurich and Savoy Grill in London. His work has been recognised with 17 points in the Gault-Millau Guide 2025 and the Mérite Culinaire Suisse award. In 2024, he was also named Gault-Millau Rising Star of the Year.

The collaboration at Kandolhu Maldives will begin on Wednesday, 14 October, with a three-course à la carte lunch at The Market.

A four-course dinner will follow on Saturday, 17 October, at Olive Restaurant. The evening will begin with a meet-and-greet with Chef Zanetti before dinner is served.

On Wednesday, 21 October, Olive Restaurant will also host a five-course Wine and Dine event, which will include a personal introduction from the chef.

Kandolhu Maldives said each evening event at Olive Restaurant would be limited to 22 guests, offering an intimate dining setting overlooking the Indian Ocean. The resort has encouraged guests to reserve early for the programme.