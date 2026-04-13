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Kandolhu Maldives announces culinary collaboration with Chef Fabrizio Zanetti
Following a season of culinary collaborations, Kandolhu Maldives has announced that Executive Chef Fabrizio Zanetti will visit the resort this October for a series of dining events.
The resort said the programme would offer guests an opportunity to experience Zanetti’s cuisine through a number of exclusive dining experiences.
Originally from St Moritz, Zanetti has led the kitchens at Hotel Suvretta House in St Moritz for more than a decade. The five-star Suvretta House, built in 1912 by Swiss hotelier Anton Bon, recently opened a new 4,670-square metre spa for the 2025-2026 winter season.
Zanetti has also worked at Michelin-starred establishments including Baur au Lac in Zurich and Savoy Grill in London. His work has been recognised with 17 points in the Gault-Millau Guide 2025 and the Mérite Culinaire Suisse award. In 2024, he was also named Gault-Millau Rising Star of the Year.
The collaboration at Kandolhu Maldives will begin on Wednesday, 14 October, with a three-course à la carte lunch at The Market.
A four-course dinner will follow on Saturday, 17 October, at Olive Restaurant. The evening will begin with a meet-and-greet with Chef Zanetti before dinner is served.
On Wednesday, 21 October, Olive Restaurant will also host a five-course Wine and Dine event, which will include a personal introduction from the chef.
Kandolhu Maldives said each evening event at Olive Restaurant would be limited to 22 guests, offering an intimate dining setting overlooking the Indian Ocean. The resort has encouraged guests to reserve early for the programme.
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Baros Maldives to showcase sustainable dining for Earth Day
Baros Maldives is set to host a curated Earth Day experience titled Earth Day in Bloom on 22 April 2026, offering guests an evening programme centred on sustainability, nature and locally sourced ingredients.
The event will begin at 6:30pm at the resort’s Chef’s Garden, where guests will be welcomed with a Garden Spritz before taking part in a guided tour of the garden. The tour will introduce participants to local herbs and island-grown produce cultivated on the property.
As part of the programme, guests will be invited to plant their own herb, contributing to the garden while engaging in an activity aligned with environmental awareness. The experience will continue with a garden dinner starting at 7pm, featuring a menu designed around fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from the island.
An optional pairing of organic wines will also be available, providing an additional element to the dining experience.
The event is priced at USD 175 per person, excluding applicable service charge and taxes. Reservations can be made through the resort’s butler service.
The initiative reflects Baros Maldives’ focus on sustainability-led guest experiences, integrating environmental awareness with culinary offerings and on-island activities.
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Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa introduces Secret Garden private dining concept
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa presents a new chapter in destination dining with the launch of its Secret Garden concept, a thoughtfully designed experience that brings guests into a secluded setting surrounded by nature, soft lighting, and carefully curated details.
Tucked away in a quiet corner of the island, Secret Garden is created for those moments that deserve more than a traditional dinner. The space is styled with flowing drapes, warm candlelight, and natural greenery, creating a calm and intimate atmosphere that feels both personal and special. It is a setting that invites guests to slow down, connect, and enjoy the evening at their own pace.
At the centre of the experience is a seven-course menu, crafted to guide guests through a balanced journey of flavours. Each course is presented with care, with live cooking moments adding a sense of theatre and interaction throughout the evening. The service remains attentive yet discreet, allowing the experience to feel seamless and uninterrupted.
Guests can choose between two tailored offerings. The Romantic Escape focuses on the dining experience itself, complemented by a beautifully arranged setup and personalised service. For those looking to extend the evening, the Ultimate Romance Experience adds thoughtful touches such as a welcome glass of champagne, a private cinema moment under the open sky, in-villa breakfast the next day, and special bed decoration to complete the occasion.
The concept also allows for additional customisation, from floral arrangements to bespoke messages and decorative details, giving guests the flexibility to shape the evening around their celebration, whether it is a birthday, proposal, or simply a meaningful time together.
With Secret Garden, Kuredhivaru continues to expand its dining experiences beyond traditional venues, offering guests something more personal and immersive. It reflects the resort’s approach to hospitality, where every detail is considered, and each experience is designed to feel natural, effortless, and quietly memorable.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@ennismore.com or +960 6563000.
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Sun Siyam Iru Fushi hosts Michelin-starred Chef Robin Pietsch
Modern travellers increasingly view a destination as a collection of flavours to be explored, often reserving their dining experiences at the same moment they book their stay to ensure a true sense of discovery.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has embraced this trend, aligning its “Premium Island Experience” with exclusive chef residencies that transform an island stay into a sophisticated, curated sensory adventure. This approach reflects the resort’s core philosophy in reimagining the guest experience in its 15 dining venues and bars.
Central to this refined vision, the resort’s Easter programme debuted with a bespoke four-course residency masterminded by Michelin-starred Chef Robin Pietsch. Collaborating closely with Executive Chef Putu Wijana and Beverage Manager & Sommelier Sunil Kumar, Pietsch ensured every ingredient achieved a sensual harmony with its chosen vintage pairing—a true study in the art of culinary chemistry.
The residency was hosted at Islander’s Grill, the resort’s beachfront destination, where the “Land & Sea” menu showcased technical precision through signatures such as Hand-Cut Beef Tartare finished with a silken yolk and garden botanicals; Lightly Cured Cod jewelled with Beluga Caviar; and a succulent Beef Cheek with Seared Foie Gras and winter truffle.
The experience concluded with a Topfen Dumpling accented by papaya, yogurt, and almond. The menu featured curated pairings, including French Champagne and a selection of prestigious French and Italian wines.
“We strive for a synergy between Michelin-standard precision and the evocative pulse of local and regional provenance. This marriage of world-class craft enables us to elevate our flavour profile, establishing a new lineage of bespoke dishes that honour our heritage while setting a sophisticated benchmark for the Sun Siyam Iru Fushi dining experience,” highlighted Abdulla Atham, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Resort Manager.
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