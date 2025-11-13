News
Kandolhu Maldives introduces revamped Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas
Kandolhu Maldives has announced the completion of its latest refurbishment, which includes the transformation of its Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas into luxurious retreats of comfort and style. Designed to maximise privacy and relaxation, these newly upgraded villas now feature a fresh, contemporary design, complete with private pools and stunning panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.
Spanning 120 square metres, the redesigned Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas offer a spacious bedroom, a bright and airy bathroom with a deep oval bathtub overlooking the ocean, and a private outdoor deck. The deck includes sun loungers, a sun umbrella, and a new 23-square-metre private pool. For added indulgence, a hammock suspended over the water invites guests to relax while soaking up the tranquil ocean views.
The villas retain the signature minimalist aesthetic of Kandolhu, originally envisioned by renowned Maldivian architect Mohamed ‘Sappe’ Shafeeq. Seamlessly blending with the island’s natural beauty, the design incorporates high ceilings, open spaces, rich textures, and a calming palette that exude understated elegance. Modern amenities, such as Bluetooth speaker, espresso machine, and in-villa wine fridge, add a touch of convenience and luxury.
The refurbishment further cements Kandolhu Maldives’ reputation for offering an exceptional combination of zen-like design, privacy, and natural beauty. These enhancements aim to provide guests with an elevated experience, ensuring their stay is as relaxing and memorable as possible.
For more information or to book, please visit www.kandolhu.com.
News
Rediscover island living through suite experience at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives
From private beaches to overwater sanctuaries, Four Seasons Resorts Maldives invites guests to rediscover paradise through a suite lens that celebrates space, connection, and contemporary island sophistication.
Across two extraordinary islands, Kuda Huraa, and Landaa Giraavaru, the art of living large takes on new meaning. Whether it is families gathering for sunset dinners, couples enjoying lagoon-front serenity, or friends toasting milestones beneath starlit skies, each suite becomes a backdrop for moments that feel deeply personal and effortlessly extraordinary.
Surf-chic style for water lovers
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa A garden island that flows to the rhythm of the sea, Kuda Huraa is an ocean lover’s dream. From six world-class surf breaks to the reef-lined lagoon, this surf-chic sanctuary pairs barefoot ease with contemporary design inspired by the spirit of a traditional Maldivian village.
Big, bold and beachside, the Three-Bedroom Kuda Estate is Kuda Huraa’s most coveted address. Perfect for extended families or groups of friends, its three standalone villas are connected by open-air living spaces, a 138-square-metre (165-square-yard) infinity pool, and the island’s only sea view gazebo overlooking a private 40-metre (44-yard) beach.
For those drawn to the lagoon, the Three-Bedroom Water Suite, available with either sunrise or sunset views, offers premium ocean-top living. With wraparound decks, a 278-square-metre (332-square-yard) terrace, and bright interiors made for entertaining, it is ideal for guests who crave both seclusion and space to socialise.
Families will find their perfect fit in the Family Two-Bedroom Water Suite, complete with a lap pool for young swimmers, steps into the lagoon, and spacious outdoor decks for playtime and starlit storytelling. Every detail encourages connection, whether splashing in the shallows or sharing sunrise pancakes over the water.
Beyond the suites, Kuda Huraa delights with its water-centric lifestyle, from surfing with Tropicsurf pros and diving through coral gardens to sailing from the private marina. After days of adventure, guests can unwind at The Island Spa or join the Junior Marine Savers program, open to children aged eight and above, for a hands-on introduction to reef conservation.
UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and Leader in Marine Conservation
Set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Landaa Giraavaru is a wild island sanctuary where luxury and learning go hand in hand. Vast, unspoiled, and deeply connected to nature, it is a place where space itself becomes an experience.
The Four-Bedroom Landaa Estate sits along 80-metres (87-yards) of private beach, offering a 20-metre (22-yard) lagoon-front pool, generous al fresco living areas, and a rooftop terrace perfect for sunset cocktails, private parties, or relaxed lounging beneath the stars. Ideal for milestone celebrations or multi-generational stays, this oceanfront estate blends relaxed tropical style with refined seclusion.
The Two-bedroom Royal Beach Villa combinesoriginality with energy through its three-pavilion enclave surrounding a central pool and private treehouse, perfect for dining with elevated views across the horizon. It is ideal for guests who seek both privacy and proximity to Blu Beach Club’s vibrant coastal scene.
For those who dream of horizon-to-horizon views, the Three-Bedroom Water Suite, available with sunrise or sunset orientations, delivers the epitome of overwater living. Its vast decks, semi-submerged loungers, and panoramic sea vistas make it a serene choice for couples or friends seeking uninterrupted tranquillity.
As a pioneering leader in marine conservation, Landaa Giraavaru invites guests to engage deeply with its natural world. The Marine Discovery Centre is a living classroom where guests can help transplant coral, meet rescued turtles, and learn from resident scientists. Teenagers aspiring to become marine biologists can enrol in the Trainee Marine Biologist Program, gaining real-world conservation experience within one of the world’s most biodiverse atolls. Wellbeing seekers will also find sanctuary at AyurMa, the resort’s award-winning haven of healing and planetary care, guided by ancient wisdom and cutting-edge science.
A Suite Stay Worth Dreaming About
Seamless arrivals, round-the-clock dining, and the intuitive care of Four Seasons ensure that every moment flows with ease. Whether beachside or above the lagoon, family-style or serenely secluded, Four Seasons Resorts Maldives transforms space into sanctuary and stays into stories worth telling.
To find a suite spot in the Maldive with Four Seasons, click here.
Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi wins Best Waterside Hotel at Condé Nast Johansens Awards 2026
Coco Bodu Hithi has been recognised on the global stage, winning Best Waterside Hotel (Riverside, Lakeside, Seaside) at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2026, held on 3 November 2025 in the UK. It is the second consecutive year the resort has been honoured by the publication, following last year’s win for Best Service, reaffirming its focus on heartfelt Maldivian hospitality and refined island living.
Described by Condé Nast Johansens as an “over-water, over-indulgent Maldivian island outpost,” Coco Bodu Hithi offers an intimate retreat of comfort and calm. The resort’s 32 Water Villas and 24 Coco Residences, each measuring 184 square metres and featuring private pools, provide secluded spaces set above the lagoon, where nature, design, and comfort come together to reflect the island’s romantic ambience.
Known for contemporary design infused with Maldivian heritage, the resort continues to welcome travellers seeking time by the sea, complemented by culinary collaborations with celebrity and Michelin-starred chefs. The experience balances privacy and comfort throughout a guest’s stay. With turquoise waters, quiet spaces, and experiences designed for connection and shared discovery, the resort presents a considered take on island living.
Located 35 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the island combines accessibility with seclusion—close enough for convenience, yet removed for privacy and serenity. As part of Coco Collection, the resort offers bespoke experiences, attentive service, and sustainable practices, shaping stays that feel personal and reflective of relaxed, authentic island life.
Featured
‘Unlimited Play – Eat. Sip. Repeat.’: New Premium All-Inclusive at The Standard, Maldives
The Standard, Maldives, the stylish and unconventional resort in Raa Atoll, announces the launch of its most generous offering yet: the Premium All-Inclusive package, timed to complement its highly anticipated Festive 2025 programme. Titled “Unlimited Play – Eat. Sip. Repeat,” the package is designed to provide guests with a hassle-free, elevated island experience, ensuring every moment is infused with fun and luxury without reaching for the wallet. The move reinforces The Standard’s commitment to offering unscripted fun and memorable stays in the Maldives.
The Premium All-Inclusive
The Premium All-Inclusive package covers all daily meals across four dining venues, including the signature specialty restaurants. At the heart of the offering is the unlimited premium beverage programme: guests can enjoy free-flowing Champagne; choose from over 50 premium wines, prosecco, and sparkling selections from around the world; and access top-shelf spirits with crafted cocktails and mocktails available all day and into the late-night hours at Todis and by the pool.
Beyond dining, the package includes further inclusions. Every villa receives a daily replenished, fully stocked mini bar featuring two bottles of premium wine, two spirits, and four beers. For stays of six nights or more, the Ultimate Indulgence is unlocked, granting each adult a complimentary 45-minute spa treatment—either a restorative massage or a DIY hammam experience. In addition, guests receive one complimentary Adventure Time excursion per stay, selecting from a sunset fishing trip, a lucky dolphin cruise, or a romantic sunset cruise.
Festive Season 2025
As the year draws to a close, The Standard, Maldives invites guests to join the Festive 2025 celebrations, an immersive programme that transforms the island into a lively setting of parties and bespoke gastronomy. From Christmas Eve through the New Year, the resort’s playful spirit will feature uniquely Standard activities, decorations, and a curated line-up of entertainment for guests of all ages.
Highlights of the Festive 2025 calendar include exclusive themed beach parties, culinary journeys crafted by international chefs, and dedicated events for families. The celebrations will culminate in a high-energy New Year’s Eve gala with performances, fireworks over the lagoon, and dancing to ring in 2026 in The Standard’s signature style.
“At The Standard, we believe true luxury means freedom; freedom to play, indulge, and live in the moment without a second thought. Our new Premium All-Inclusive is all about that: seamless, generous, and fun. From Champagne breakfasts to late-night cocktails, it’s the easiest decision guests will ever make on holiday,” said Justin Swart, General Manager, The Standard, Maldives.
The Standard, Maldives aims to offer a celebratory experience this year by coupling the convenience of the Premium All-Inclusive with its Festive 2025 programming, setting the stage for a holiday season where preferences are catered to from the first welcome bubbles to the last dance of the New Year.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Manta Air named ‘Best Seaplane Company – Indian Ocean Islands’ at 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards
-
News6 days ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort unveils festive season programme with beachside Christmas, Gatsby-themed New Year
-
News1 week ago
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives transitions to five-star adults-only resort
-
Drink1 week ago
SO/ Maldives unveils Creation Wines five-course pairing evening
-
Awards1 week ago
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo wins triple honours at World Luxury Awards 2025
-
Action3 days ago
Sheraton Maldives partners with tennis pro Jackson Withrow, yoga expert Dawn Sim for guest experiences
-
Awards1 week ago
Hat-trick for Pullman Maldives Maamutaa at 2025 World Luxury Awards
-
News1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Maldives welcomes New Year with music, memories, magic ‘Through the Decades’