Holiday Inn Kandooma confirms Missy Higgins’ 2026 Maldives residency

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, together with event organisers Music in Paradise, have announced the return of one of Australia’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, Missy Higgins, for a series of intimate performances at the resort’s private island from 13–20 June 2026.

Following her inaugural 2025 Maldives concerts, which drew rave reviews from fans and media alike, Missy was quick to declare she had “unfinished business” in the tropics, promising to return for more music, surfing, diving, and island relaxation.

The week-long event blends all the magic of a Maldivian getaway with three exclusive sunset concerts, performed by Missy Higgins against the backdrop of swaying palms and turquoise waters. Guests will enjoy beachfront and rooftop Sunset Bar shows, plus unique meet-and-greet opportunities with the artist.

With 26 ARIA Award nominations and five Australian No. 1 singles to her name, Missy’s return to Kandooma promises to be one of the most sought-after events of 2026. Attendance is capped at just 200 guests, ensuring an intimate and unforgettable experience.

“There’s nothing better than great live music and a beach. Add in Missy Higgins and the Maldives, and you’ve got the ultimate getaway. Bring your mates, bring your family — this is one trip you’ll be talking about for years,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“Imagine starting your day diving or snorkelling in the Maldives, then ending it with Missy Higgins singing just metres from the water’s edge. That’s what awaits at Kandooma in 2026, and after my experience at her last performance here, I can promise it’s an experience you’ll carry with you forever.”

The Gold Experience Package is selling fast at A$4,490 per person twin share including:

Entry to three exclusive evening events

Three intimate performances by Missy Higgins

Meet & greet session with Missy Higgins

Professional photo opportunity with the artist

Music in Paradise welcome bag, commemorative poster & t-shirt

Seven nights in a Beach View Villa (13–20 June 2026)

Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café

Return shared speedboat transfers from Malé

Welcome drink & cold towel on arrival

Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, replenished daily

Complimentary snorkel trip & snorkelling gear

Two scuba dives per day for two (T&Cs apply, licensed divers only)

Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee

Information about Premium packages, including the VIP Experience (Beach House) and Platinum Experience can be found here. The Ultimate Experience (Overwater Villa) and Family VIP Experience are already sold out.

Set in the South Malé Atoll, just 40-45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a tropical paradise of white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and lush coconut palms.

Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, and the signature Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with spacious 2- and 3-bedroom villas and the vibrant Kandoo Kids’ Club. Six dining outlets showcase international flavours, while Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.