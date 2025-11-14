News
Season of renewal: Noku Maldives unveils ‘Tides of Transformation’ celebrations
Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, has unveiled its Festive Season 2025/2026 celebrations under the evocative theme “Tides of Transformation.” Drawing inspiration from the natural rhythms of the island—the shifting tides, the coloured skies, and the soft glow of bioluminescence—the programme invites guests to embrace renewal, reflection, and meaningful celebration.
The theme is rooted in moments when the world appears to pause just long enough for change to unfold. At Noku Maldives, transformation is not rushed; it emerges gently, in harmony with nature. Beneath star-filled skies and glowing tidal waters, renewal takes shape through quiet awakenings, moments of stillness, and the subtle power of beginning anew.
This festive season, the resort celebrates not only the joy of togetherness but also the beauty of becoming. From the bioluminescent shimmer illuminating the lagoon at night to the delicate unfurling of petals at dawn, each element reflects the island’s reminder to return to one’s essence. As the tides shift and the stars realign, guests are invited to welcome the coming year with intention and clarity.
Guests will experience a carefully curated programme centred on renewal, reconnection, and elevated island living:\
- Celestial Celebrations: Gala evenings inspired by celestial paths and cosmic rhythms, where music, artistry, and light converge beneath the open sky.
- Ocean-Led Rituals: Signature experiences influenced by the ebb and flow of the tides, including moonlit beach walks, sunset ceremonies, and coastal gatherings.
- Wellness Journeys: Mindful practices designed to restore and realign, from sunrise yoga and transformative spa treatments to meditative island rituals.
- Elevated Festive Dining: Seasonal menus crafted with fresh island ingredients, bringing together flavours of the land and sea.
- Family Moments & Island Adventures: A series of meaningful activities for families, including creative workshops, stargazing evenings, and island traditions that bring loved ones closer.
Each component has been designed to echo the central theme, encouraging guests to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and enter the new year with renewed purpose.
“Tides of Transformation” serves not only as a festive concept but also as an invitation to reflect, embrace gentle change, and step into the year ahead with renewed clarity. Whether through quiet moments by the lagoon, shared celebrations under the stars, or the simple joy of island life, guests will discover a season shaped by stillness, beauty, and the transformative rhythm of the tide.
Noku Maldives welcomes travellers from around the world to celebrate a festive season inspired by the serenity and natural wonder of its island setting.
For more information and reservations, guests may visit the resort’s website or contact noku.reservations@ihg.com.
Entertainment
Holiday Inn Kandooma confirms Missy Higgins’ 2026 Maldives residency
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, together with event organisers Music in Paradise, have announced the return of one of Australia’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, Missy Higgins, for a series of intimate performances at the resort’s private island from 13–20 June 2026.
Following her inaugural 2025 Maldives concerts, which drew rave reviews from fans and media alike, Missy was quick to declare she had “unfinished business” in the tropics, promising to return for more music, surfing, diving, and island relaxation.
The week-long event blends all the magic of a Maldivian getaway with three exclusive sunset concerts, performed by Missy Higgins against the backdrop of swaying palms and turquoise waters. Guests will enjoy beachfront and rooftop Sunset Bar shows, plus unique meet-and-greet opportunities with the artist.
With 26 ARIA Award nominations and five Australian No. 1 singles to her name, Missy’s return to Kandooma promises to be one of the most sought-after events of 2026. Attendance is capped at just 200 guests, ensuring an intimate and unforgettable experience.
“There’s nothing better than great live music and a beach. Add in Missy Higgins and the Maldives, and you’ve got the ultimate getaway. Bring your mates, bring your family — this is one trip you’ll be talking about for years,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“Imagine starting your day diving or snorkelling in the Maldives, then ending it with Missy Higgins singing just metres from the water’s edge. That’s what awaits at Kandooma in 2026, and after my experience at her last performance here, I can promise it’s an experience you’ll carry with you forever.”
The Gold Experience Package is selling fast at A$4,490 per person twin share including:
- Entry to three exclusive evening events
- Three intimate performances by Missy Higgins
- Meet & greet session with Missy Higgins
- Professional photo opportunity with the artist
- Music in Paradise welcome bag, commemorative poster & t-shirt
- Seven nights in a Beach View Villa (13–20 June 2026)
- Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café
- Return shared speedboat transfers from Malé
- Welcome drink & cold towel on arrival
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, replenished daily
- Complimentary snorkel trip & snorkelling gear
- Two scuba dives per day for two (T&Cs apply, licensed divers only)
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Information about Premium packages, including the VIP Experience (Beach House) and Platinum Experience can be found here. The Ultimate Experience (Overwater Villa) and Family VIP Experience are already sold out.
Set in the South Malé Atoll, just 40-45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a tropical paradise of white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and lush coconut palms.
Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, and the signature Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with spacious 2- and 3-bedroom villas and the vibrant Kandoo Kids’ Club. Six dining outlets showcase international flavours, while Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.
News
Kandolhu Maldives introduces revamped Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas
Kandolhu Maldives has announced the completion of its latest refurbishment, which includes the transformation of its Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas into luxurious retreats of comfort and style. Designed to maximise privacy and relaxation, these newly upgraded villas now feature a fresh, contemporary design, complete with private pools and stunning panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.
Spanning 120 square metres, the redesigned Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas offer a spacious bedroom, a bright and airy bathroom with a deep oval bathtub overlooking the ocean, and a private outdoor deck. The deck includes sun loungers, a sun umbrella, and a new 23-square-metre private pool. For added indulgence, a hammock suspended over the water invites guests to relax while soaking up the tranquil ocean views.
The villas retain the signature minimalist aesthetic of Kandolhu, originally envisioned by renowned Maldivian architect Mohamed ‘Sappe’ Shafeeq. Seamlessly blending with the island’s natural beauty, the design incorporates high ceilings, open spaces, rich textures, and a calming palette that exude understated elegance. Modern amenities, such as Bluetooth speaker, espresso machine, and in-villa wine fridge, add a touch of convenience and luxury.
The refurbishment further cements Kandolhu Maldives’ reputation for offering an exceptional combination of zen-like design, privacy, and natural beauty. These enhancements aim to provide guests with an elevated experience, ensuring their stay is as relaxing and memorable as possible.
For more information or to book, please visit www.kandolhu.com.
News
Rediscover island living through suite experience at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives
From private beaches to overwater sanctuaries, Four Seasons Resorts Maldives invites guests to rediscover paradise through a suite lens that celebrates space, connection, and contemporary island sophistication.
Across two extraordinary islands, Kuda Huraa, and Landaa Giraavaru, the art of living large takes on new meaning. Whether it is families gathering for sunset dinners, couples enjoying lagoon-front serenity, or friends toasting milestones beneath starlit skies, each suite becomes a backdrop for moments that feel deeply personal and effortlessly extraordinary.
Surf-chic style for water lovers
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa A garden island that flows to the rhythm of the sea, Kuda Huraa is an ocean lover’s dream. From six world-class surf breaks to the reef-lined lagoon, this surf-chic sanctuary pairs barefoot ease with contemporary design inspired by the spirit of a traditional Maldivian village.
Big, bold and beachside, the Three-Bedroom Kuda Estate is Kuda Huraa’s most coveted address. Perfect for extended families or groups of friends, its three standalone villas are connected by open-air living spaces, a 138-square-metre (165-square-yard) infinity pool, and the island’s only sea view gazebo overlooking a private 40-metre (44-yard) beach.
For those drawn to the lagoon, the Three-Bedroom Water Suite, available with either sunrise or sunset views, offers premium ocean-top living. With wraparound decks, a 278-square-metre (332-square-yard) terrace, and bright interiors made for entertaining, it is ideal for guests who crave both seclusion and space to socialise.
Families will find their perfect fit in the Family Two-Bedroom Water Suite, complete with a lap pool for young swimmers, steps into the lagoon, and spacious outdoor decks for playtime and starlit storytelling. Every detail encourages connection, whether splashing in the shallows or sharing sunrise pancakes over the water.
Beyond the suites, Kuda Huraa delights with its water-centric lifestyle, from surfing with Tropicsurf pros and diving through coral gardens to sailing from the private marina. After days of adventure, guests can unwind at The Island Spa or join the Junior Marine Savers program, open to children aged eight and above, for a hands-on introduction to reef conservation.
UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and Leader in Marine Conservation
Set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Landaa Giraavaru is a wild island sanctuary where luxury and learning go hand in hand. Vast, unspoiled, and deeply connected to nature, it is a place where space itself becomes an experience.
The Four-Bedroom Landaa Estate sits along 80-metres (87-yards) of private beach, offering a 20-metre (22-yard) lagoon-front pool, generous al fresco living areas, and a rooftop terrace perfect for sunset cocktails, private parties, or relaxed lounging beneath the stars. Ideal for milestone celebrations or multi-generational stays, this oceanfront estate blends relaxed tropical style with refined seclusion.
The Two-bedroom Royal Beach Villa combinesoriginality with energy through its three-pavilion enclave surrounding a central pool and private treehouse, perfect for dining with elevated views across the horizon. It is ideal for guests who seek both privacy and proximity to Blu Beach Club’s vibrant coastal scene.
For those who dream of horizon-to-horizon views, the Three-Bedroom Water Suite, available with sunrise or sunset orientations, delivers the epitome of overwater living. Its vast decks, semi-submerged loungers, and panoramic sea vistas make it a serene choice for couples or friends seeking uninterrupted tranquillity.
As a pioneering leader in marine conservation, Landaa Giraavaru invites guests to engage deeply with its natural world. The Marine Discovery Centre is a living classroom where guests can help transplant coral, meet rescued turtles, and learn from resident scientists. Teenagers aspiring to become marine biologists can enrol in the Trainee Marine Biologist Program, gaining real-world conservation experience within one of the world’s most biodiverse atolls. Wellbeing seekers will also find sanctuary at AyurMa, the resort’s award-winning haven of healing and planetary care, guided by ancient wisdom and cutting-edge science.
A Suite Stay Worth Dreaming About
Seamless arrivals, round-the-clock dining, and the intuitive care of Four Seasons ensure that every moment flows with ease. Whether beachside or above the lagoon, family-style or serenely secluded, Four Seasons Resorts Maldives transforms space into sanctuary and stays into stories worth telling.
To find a suite spot in the Maldive with Four Seasons, click here.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Manta Air named ‘Best Seaplane Company – Indian Ocean Islands’ at 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards
-
News1 week ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort unveils festive season programme with beachside Christmas, Gatsby-themed New Year
-
Action4 days ago
Sheraton Maldives partners with tennis pro Jackson Withrow, yoga expert Dawn Sim for guest experiences
-
Awards1 week ago
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo wins triple honours at World Luxury Awards 2025
-
Awards1 week ago
Hat-trick for Pullman Maldives Maamutaa at 2025 World Luxury Awards
-
News1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Maldives welcomes New Year with music, memories, magic ‘Through the Decades’
-
Featured1 week ago
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives aligns festive events with World of Care commitments
-
Awards1 week ago
Ifuru Island Maldives claims five major titles at the 2025 World Luxury Awards