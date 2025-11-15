Featured
JOALI BEING launches global campaign ‘Joyful Journeys of Well-Living’
JOALI BEING, the world’s first well-being island, has announced the launch of its new global brand campaign titled “Joyful Journeys of Well-Living.” The campaign celebrates the art of self-discovery, inviting travellers to reconnect with their inner selves through bespoke and transformative experiences.
Building upon JOALI BEING’s core philosophy of the “Joy of Weightlessness,” the campaign embodies the essence of harmony between mind, body, and spirit. It encourages guests to explore holistic pathways designed to restore balance and inspire personal growth.
Joyful Journeys of Well-Living serves as an invitation to travellers seeking meaningful change and renewal. The campaign narrates stories of individuals discovering joy through purposeful living, mindful connection, and immersive well-being experiences at JOALI BEING.
The visuals capture the island’s tranquil landscapes and nurturing spaces — from oceanfront sanctuaries to treetop villas and transformative healing sessions led by resident experts. The campaign presents JOALI BEING as more than a destination; it is a journey towards well-being, creativity, and self-transformation.
Each guest journey at JOALI BEING is founded on the resort’s Four Pillars of Well-Being — Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy. Through tailored programmes, guests can embark on integrative wellness experiences encompassing sound therapy, movement and fitness, hydrotherapy, nutritional guidance, and energy-healing sessions curated by specialists.
The island features a series of advanced well-being spaces, including:
- CORE: a movement and fitness zone
- AREKA: a transformative treatment centre
- KAASHI: a hydrotherapy hall
- SEDA: a sound-healing room
- Ocean Sala: an open-air meditation and relaxation deck
Each space is designed to nurture a profound connection with nature and the self.
The Joyful Journeys of Well-Living campaign has been conceptualised and produced by JOALI BEING’s in-house team in collaboration with creative partners and visual storytellers from across the globe. The multi-platform campaign integrates film, digital, and print media to convey JOALI BEING’s ethos — a celebration of joy, transformation, and harmony.
The visual narrative draws inspiration from the natural beauty of the Maldives, reflecting JOALI BEING’s immersive design philosophy. The imagery captures the rhythm of the ocean, the play of light, and the flow of energy that define the spirit of the island.
Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi wins Best Waterside Hotel at Condé Nast Johansens Awards 2026
Coco Bodu Hithi has been recognised on the global stage, winning Best Waterside Hotel (Riverside, Lakeside, Seaside) at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2026, held on 3 November 2025 in the UK. It is the second consecutive year the resort has been honoured by the publication, following last year’s win for Best Service, reaffirming its focus on heartfelt Maldivian hospitality and refined island living.
Described by Condé Nast Johansens as an “over-water, over-indulgent Maldivian island outpost,” Coco Bodu Hithi offers an intimate retreat of comfort and calm. The resort’s 32 Water Villas and 24 Coco Residences, each measuring 184 square metres and featuring private pools, provide secluded spaces set above the lagoon, where nature, design, and comfort come together to reflect the island’s romantic ambience.
Known for contemporary design infused with Maldivian heritage, the resort continues to welcome travellers seeking time by the sea, complemented by culinary collaborations with celebrity and Michelin-starred chefs. The experience balances privacy and comfort throughout a guest’s stay. With turquoise waters, quiet spaces, and experiences designed for connection and shared discovery, the resort presents a considered take on island living.
Located 35 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the island combines accessibility with seclusion—close enough for convenience, yet removed for privacy and serenity. As part of Coco Collection, the resort offers bespoke experiences, attentive service, and sustainable practices, shaping stays that feel personal and reflective of relaxed, authentic island life.
Featured
‘Unlimited Play – Eat. Sip. Repeat.’: New Premium All-Inclusive at The Standard, Maldives
The Standard, Maldives, the stylish and unconventional resort in Raa Atoll, announces the launch of its most generous offering yet: the Premium All-Inclusive package, timed to complement its highly anticipated Festive 2025 programme. Titled “Unlimited Play – Eat. Sip. Repeat,” the package is designed to provide guests with a hassle-free, elevated island experience, ensuring every moment is infused with fun and luxury without reaching for the wallet. The move reinforces The Standard’s commitment to offering unscripted fun and memorable stays in the Maldives.
The Premium All-Inclusive
The Premium All-Inclusive package covers all daily meals across four dining venues, including the signature specialty restaurants. At the heart of the offering is the unlimited premium beverage programme: guests can enjoy free-flowing Champagne; choose from over 50 premium wines, prosecco, and sparkling selections from around the world; and access top-shelf spirits with crafted cocktails and mocktails available all day and into the late-night hours at Todis and by the pool.
Beyond dining, the package includes further inclusions. Every villa receives a daily replenished, fully stocked mini bar featuring two bottles of premium wine, two spirits, and four beers. For stays of six nights or more, the Ultimate Indulgence is unlocked, granting each adult a complimentary 45-minute spa treatment—either a restorative massage or a DIY hammam experience. In addition, guests receive one complimentary Adventure Time excursion per stay, selecting from a sunset fishing trip, a lucky dolphin cruise, or a romantic sunset cruise.
Festive Season 2025
As the year draws to a close, The Standard, Maldives invites guests to join the Festive 2025 celebrations, an immersive programme that transforms the island into a lively setting of parties and bespoke gastronomy. From Christmas Eve through the New Year, the resort’s playful spirit will feature uniquely Standard activities, decorations, and a curated line-up of entertainment for guests of all ages.
Highlights of the Festive 2025 calendar include exclusive themed beach parties, culinary journeys crafted by international chefs, and dedicated events for families. The celebrations will culminate in a high-energy New Year’s Eve gala with performances, fireworks over the lagoon, and dancing to ring in 2026 in The Standard’s signature style.
“At The Standard, we believe true luxury means freedom; freedom to play, indulge, and live in the moment without a second thought. Our new Premium All-Inclusive is all about that: seamless, generous, and fun. From Champagne breakfasts to late-night cocktails, it’s the easiest decision guests will ever make on holiday,” said Justin Swart, General Manager, The Standard, Maldives.
The Standard, Maldives aims to offer a celebratory experience this year by coupling the convenience of the Premium All-Inclusive with its Festive 2025 programming, setting the stage for a holiday season where preferences are catered to from the first welcome bubbles to the last dance of the New Year.
Cooking
VARU by Atmosphere unveils Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ
Celebrating the spirit of modern Maldivian hospitality, VARU by Atmosphere has expanded its culinary offering with two new dining venues: Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ. Designed for both first-time and returning guests seeking authentic, inventive experiences, the additions broaden the resort’s gastronomic landscape.
At Teppanyaki Over Water, seasoned chefs transform the art of teppan grilling into a live culinary performance above the lagoon. Premium seafood, wagyu and sushi are prepared with precision and flair, complemented by sake cocktails and fine soju. The speciality restaurant delivers dishes straight from the grill to the plate, in an ambience that reflects the spirit of Japanese hospitality.
As sunset draws over the Indian Ocean, Cellar at NÜ offers an elegant overwater wine-degustation lounge where evenings unfold with sophistication. Guests can explore rare vintages and special selections paired with curated chocolate, cheese and charcuterie platters. The centrepiece is a six-course Royal Wine Pairing Dinner.
“At VARU, our cuisine, design and service are intuitive and inventively curated,” said Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of VARU by Atmosphere. “We continue to evolve in meaningful ways. With Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ, we’ve created culinary journeys that are intimate, enriching and true to the island’s generous spirit — offering guests new reasons to return, season after season.”
For special occasions, romantic evenings or those wishing to discover new cuisines, the two overwater venues add an extra layer of indulgence and celebration beyond the VARU Plan™, and are available for guests to pre-book.
Located in North Malé Atoll, VARU by Atmosphere has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025, ranking among the top 1% of listings worldwide. Its signature restaurant, Kaagé, has also received the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring the resort’s reputation for dining excellence. With these thoughtfully introduced experiences, VARU by Atmosphere invites guests to embrace an unforgettable, Naturally Maldivian island adventure.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort unveils festive season programme with beachside Christmas, Gatsby-themed New Year
-
Action5 days ago
Sheraton Maldives partners with tennis pro Jackson Withrow, yoga expert Dawn Sim for guest experiences
-
Featured1 week ago
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives aligns festive events with World of Care commitments
-
Awards1 week ago
Ifuru Island Maldives claims five major titles at the 2025 World Luxury Awards
-
Awards1 week ago
Grand Park Kodhipparu celebrates trio of honours at 2025 World Luxury Awards
-
News1 week ago
SAii Lagoon Maldives brings Retro Tropicana vibes to festive season
-
News1 week ago
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives strikes right chord this festive season with ‘Beach, Baubles & Beats’
-
Meditation5 days ago
Journey to restorative wellness: Amilla Maldives hosts renowned visiting practitioners