JOALI BEING partners with Chef Kelvin Cheung for Lunar New Year residency

JOALI BEING has unveiled an exclusive culinary partnership with acclaimed Chef Kelvin Cheung, the award-winning pioneer of Third Culture cuisine, recognised by the MICHELIN Guide and MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants. Taking place from 18th to 22nd February, the collaboration invites guests to gather and celebrate renewal and togetherness through a thoughtfully curated culinary journey.

Born in Canada, raised in Chicago, and now based in Dubai, Chef Kelvin Cheung’s culinary philosophy is shaped by a life lived between cultures. Drawing from his Chinese heritage, North American upbringing, and classical French training, his cuisine reflects a deeply personal narrative rooted in memory, movement, and meaning. Thoughtful and instinctive, his approach speaks to balance, harmony, and intention — values that align naturally with both the spirit of Lunar New Year and JOALI BEING’s philosophy of well-living through conscious, considered experiences.

The collaboration is expressed through a curated programme of dining and culinary moments across JOALI BEING’s signature spaces. From shared dining experiences that celebrate cultural storytelling and togetherness, to immersive workshops at the Culinary Learning Centre, guests are invited to experience food not only as nourishment, but as a meaningful expression of creativity, presence, and joy. With world-acclaimed recognition and a career shaped by cultural exchange, Chef Kelvin Cheung brings a distinctive culinary voice to JOALI BEING’s well-living journey. Rooted in intention and sustainability, the partnership highlights thoughtfully sourced ingredients — both local and global — crafted with respect for the land, the ocean, and the shared moments created around the table.

Programme highlights include a series of exclusive dinners showcasing Chef Kelvin’s signature Third Culture creations, where flavours move seamlessly across borders and traditions, capturing the energy and optimism of the new year. Complementing these experiences, hands-on cooking classes invite guests to explore Chef Kelvin’s culinary perspective through interactive learning, while a dedicated kids-only cooking class encourages young guests to reimagine familiar dishes through playful experimentation. Inspired by Chef Kelvin’s own experiences cooking with his son, the class nurtures confidence, curiosity, and self-expression, allowing children and teens to discover food as a creative and personal journey.

Chef Kelvin Cheung’s residency forms part of JOALI BEING’s wider Lunar New Year celebrations, thoughtfully curated to honour tradition, renewal, and the joy of coming together. The programme begins with festive dining to welcome the new year, followed by a diverse calendar of culinary and cultural experiences — from hot pot gatherings and hands-on masterclasses to tea rituals and celebratory dining moments — unfolding across a two-week period. Designed for families and guests of all ages, the celebrations extend beyond the table to include wellbeing rituals, marine adventures, recreational sports, interactive workshops, and sunset gatherings, creating a holisti,c island-wide celebration rooted in connection and joy.

To complement the experience, guests travelling as families or groups may also explore JOALI BEING’s Residence Escape Offer, designed for extended stays in the island’s three- and four-bedroom residences. Created for unhurried living, the offer invites guests to mark the season through meaningful rituals, shared moments, and time spent together.

For full programme details, including Chef Kelvin Cheung’s culinary experiences, please visit the resort’s website. For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com.