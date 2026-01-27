Love
Grand Park Kodhipparu curates new ‘Romance in Paradise’ experience for couples
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, the contemporary island retreat set in the heart of the North Malé Atoll, has announced the launch of its Romance in Paradise offer — a thoughtfully curated couples’ experience debuting for the Valentine’s period and available for stays throughout the year.
Designed for couples seeking meaningful connection rather than occasion-led indulgence, Romance in Paradise invites guests to slow down, reconnect and celebrate love in one of the world’s most captivating natural settings — framed by luminous lagoons, soft white sands and endless Indian Ocean horizons.
At Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, romance is expressed through personalised moments and shared island experiences. Contemporary design blends effortlessly with the surrounding environment, creating a relaxed yet refined atmosphere where couples can enjoy time together in a way that feels natural, unhurried and deeply personal.
Set on a pristine island encircled by soft white sand and crystal-clear waters, the resort offers a sense of openness and ease, allowing romance to unfold organically. Days can be as tranquil or as adventurous as couples choose — from gliding across the lagoon by paddleboard and exploring vibrant marine life together, to quiet moments of reflection, wellness rituals for two and golden-hour sunsets by the ocean.
A signature highlight of Romance in Paradise is the resort’s Floating Deck experience — an intimate and unforgettable way to dine together on the open ocean. Couples sail gently into seclusion on a private floating deck, complete with plush daybeds, uninterrupted ocean views and a curated menu prepared and served by the resort’s chef. As the sun dips below the horizon and the Indian Ocean shifts through shades of gold and indigo, the experience offers a rare sense of privacy, presence and shared discovery.
Dining becomes a shared celebration with Romance in Paradise. Couples are invited to enjoy an intimate sunset dining experience in an inspired island setting, where carefully curated menus and attentive service are elevated by the rhythm of the ocean and the fading light of day.
Wellness is gently woven into the journey, with daily morning and evening yoga sessions offering couples the opportunity to reconnect in body and mind, guided by the natural pace of island life.
Offer Highlights Include:
- Daily Breakfast at The Edge – Start each day with a sumptuous spread of international and local delicacies in a relaxed island setting.
- Romantic Celebration Amenities on Arrival – Celebrate togetherness with a specially prepared cake, a bottle of wine, and a tropical fruit basket awaiting you in-villa.
- Sunset Rendezvous Private Dining – Share an intimate beachfront dinner as the sun dips below the horizon (advance reservation required).
- Non-Motorised Watersports Experience – Enjoy one hour of lagoon activities together — from paddleboarding to canoeing (advance reservation required).
- Yoga Sessions for Two – Rejuvenate with daily morning and evening shared yoga sessions — a perfect wellness ritual for balance and connection.
- Dedicated Lifestyle Host Service & Complimentary Wi-Fi – Ensuring personalised support and seamless connectivity throughout your stay.
Available exclusively for direct bookings via the resort’s official website, Romance in Paradise offers exceptional value for couples celebrating honeymoons, anniversaries or simply time together. Park Rewards members can enjoy additional savings of up to 15% on villa rates when signing up for free. “Romance in Paradise reflects our belief that the most meaningful luxury is time well spent together,” said Liz Smailes the Resort’s Director of Marketing. “This experience is designed to feel effortless and authentic — where connection, place and shared moments come together naturally, any time of year.”
The Romance in Paradise offer is available for stays up to 23 December 2026, with rates starting from USD 500 per night. For full details and reservations, guests are encouraged to book directly via the Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives website.
‘Rosé All the Way’: SO/ Maldives plans beachfront Valentine’s Day celebration
Love doesn’t arrive loudly at SO/ Maldives, it drifts in with the tide, glows at sunset, and lingers long after the last note of music fades. This Valentine’s Day, the island invites couples to slow down, lean in, and write their own love story in paradise with Rosé All the Way, an intimate beachfront celebration at Lazuli Beach on 14 February 2026.
As the sky blushes pink and the lagoon mirrors the stars, Lazuli Beach transforms into a romantic sanctuary. Soft candlelight flickers, a soulful live band sets the rhythm of the evening, and the gentle sound of waves becomes part of the melody. Here, time feels suspended just two hearts, one island, and a moment that belongs only to you.
Couples are treated to a thoughtfully curated four-course dining experience, paired with a bottle of rosé champagne, designed to be savoured slowly, sip by sip, course by course. Every detail is intentional, every moment effortless romance without rules, elegance without pretense.
Celebrate love starting on The Citronee Club Beach with Rosé All the Way, an exclusive Valentine’s Day dining experience:
- USD 380++ per couple for Bed & Breakfast guests
- USD 240++ per couple for Half Board, Full Board and All Inclusive guests
Valentine’s Day is not confined to a single setting it’s a feeling that can unfold anywhere. From quiet moments on your private villa deck to laughter by the pool or barefoot walks along the shore, the island becomes a canvas for love, painted in your own style.
And for those who dream beyond the expected, romance takes on new dimensions. Drift across the lagoon aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni, or descend beneath the surface for an underwater celebration, where silence speaks louder than words and love knows no boundaries.
This Valentine’s Day, forget the clichés. Follow the feeling. Paint your story in paradise Rosé All the Way, only at SO/ Maldives.
For more information or to book your perfect festive getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com.
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort curates timeless Valentine’s experiences with IVAR Jewellery
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has unveiled an intimate celebration of love through an exclusive collaboration with IVAR Jewellery, bringing together craftsmanship, emotion, and timeless romance in a refined island setting. Rooted in shared values of artistry and enduring beauty, the partnership invites guests to experience love as something continuous, evolving, and deeply personal.
Central to the collaboration is IVAR’s Infinity Collection, inspired by the circle as a symbol with no beginning and no end. Each piece reflects a quiet and enduring expression of love, designed to preserve fleeting moments in lasting form. The collection speaks to intimacy, connection, and the promise of forever, offering jewellery that is both meaningful and timeless.
IVAR’s creations draw on the rich traditions of Indian craftsmanship, reinterpreted through a contemporary design approach. Crafted by skilled artisans using time-honoured techniques, each piece balances heritage with modern elegance. Designed for daily wear and long-term appreciation, the jewellery is intended to accompany life’s most significant milestones and be treasured across generations.
Inspired by this philosophy, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has curated a series of romantic experiences that reflect the elegance and symbolism of the Infinity Collection. At Iridium Spa, couples are invited to enjoy a Romantic Spa Escape, an immersive sensory journey infused with rose geranium and rose quartz. Each treatment is designed to restore balance, deepen connection, and create moments of calm intimacy that extend beyond the spa.
As evening approaches, romance continues with Valentine’s dining experiences set beneath open skies and framed by the island’s natural beauty. Soft lighting, refined menus, and an unhurried atmosphere encourage couples to linger, connect, and celebrate togetherness. Every detail is composed to honour shared moments and the quiet luxury of presence.
For couples preparing to begin their next chapter, IVAR’s Solitaire Collection offers a classic expression of commitment. Defined by diamonds of exceptional brilliance and clarity, each piece reflects the purity of the promise it represents. Set within the surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives, weddings become personal celebrations where elegance, emotion, and artistry come together.
Through this collaboration, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and IVAR Jewellery invite guests to experience a love that is both effortless and profound, fleeting yet enduring, creating memories inspired by the infinite symbol that lies at the heart of the partnership.
Romantic island experiences await couples at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, romance forms an integral part of the island’s atmosphere, unfolding from the first light of sunrise to the calm of moonlit evenings. This Valentine’s season, the boutique resort is inviting couples to rediscover connection through a curated collection of experiences designed specifically for two. From early morning moments by the lagoon to evenings beneath the stars, each experience is created to celebrate intimacy, encourage togetherness and transform simple moments into lasting memories.
One of the signature experiences offered is the Sunrise Lagoon Breakfast, designed as a gentle beginning to the day in a tranquil setting. Breakfast is served directly over the water, allowing couples to enjoy the warmth of the early sun and the sound of the waves in a private and visually striking environment. The experience is intended for guests who wish to begin the day in a quiet and intimate way.
As evening approaches, couples may retreat to the Tranquillity Package, created for those seeking relaxation and renewal together. The experience takes place in one of the resort’s outdoor cabanas during the golden hour and begins with a traditional foot bath ritual. Guests may then choose between a Balinese massage or an Asian blend massage, followed by a relaxing foot treatment. The ritual concludes with a toast using a chilled bottle of sparkling wine, reflecting the resort’s focus on personalised service and romantic detail.
Nightfall introduces an exclusive date night through the resort’s Cinema by the Moonlight experience. Couples may choose from a floating cinema aboard a dhoni, a sunset cruise with a film, or a private dinner accompanied by champagne in a tailored setting. These experiences combine cinema with the natural beauty of the Maldivian night sky, offering personalised menus and locations designed for an intimate evening.
Throughout February, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef presents its Valentine’s Collection under the theme of Coastal Blush and Champagne Bubbles. The programme includes experiences such as a floating breakfast, signature cocktails, dedicated Valentine’s spa rituals, private lagoon dining and starlit movie nights. Each element is designed to encourage connection and create a relaxed and romantic atmosphere.
Together, these experiences form a season of calm, harmony and reflection for couples, with every detail intended to deepen the sense of escape and support meaningful reconnection at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.
