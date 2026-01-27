Cooking
Chef Heiko Nieder brings two-Michelin-starred culinary artistry to Sirru Fen Fushi
This February, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, welcomes acclaimed chef Heiko Nieder for an exclusive gastronomic showcase celebrating culinary innovation, precision, and artistry kicking off The Michelin Series for 2026.
Recognised as one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs and the visionary culinary force behind The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Chef Heiko will headline two exceptional dining events designed for discerning travellers and food connoisseurs seeking a truly elevated island experience.
Events at a Glance:
14 February 2026: Four Hand Dinner with Chef Heiko x Chef Girish
In celebration of Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year, Chef Heiko Nieder joins Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an intimate Four-Hand Dinner, where two distinct culinary worlds meet in one extraordinary evening. Expect imaginative compositions, elevated island elegance, and a dining experience crafted to ignite the senses.
18 February 2026: Haute Cuisine Cooking Class with Chef Heiko Nieder
The celebration continues with a rare and intimate cooking class, where Chef Heiko will guide guests through two dishes, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his culinary philosophy and artistry.
18 February 2026: Chef Heiko’s Exclusive Signature Dinner & Cooking Class
Guests are invited to indulge in an exclusive four-course dinner featuring Chef Heiko’s signature dishes, showcasing his hallmark style: daring creativity balanced with refined technique.
Born in Germany in 1972, Chef Heiko is one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs and currently serves as Culinary Director at The Dolder Grand in Zurich. He completed his classical culinary training at the Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg, before refining his craft in some of Germany’s most respected kitchens, including Restaurant Le Canard in Hamburg, Hotel Zur Traube in Grevenbroich, and Restaurant Vau in Berlin. He further refined his culinary philosophy during five formative years at Restaurant L’Olivo in Bonn.
A multi-awarded culinary leader, Chef Heiko has received global recognition including:
- GaultMillau “Discovery of the Year” in 2003
- First Michelin Star (2004)
- Two Michelin Stars awarded by The Michelin Guide.
- GaultMillau “Chef of the Year” (2018)
- Currently holding 19 GaultMillau points
In 2014, he launched THE EPICURE, The Dolder Grand’s prestigious international gourmet festival, now recognised globally as a culinary platform of excellence. In 2023, Chef Heiko published his first cookbook, “Heiko Nieder – The Restaurant,” which was met with wide critical acclaim. And most recently in November 2025 – Chef Heiko has released his newest cook book, “Heiko Nieder – Private Dining.” The publication offers an intimate insight into his personal approach to haute cuisine, private dining culture, and the philosophy behind creating bespoke, highly exclusive culinary experiences.
The Michelin Series is Sirru Fen Fushi’s signature calendar of culinary icons and global tastemakers, designed to deliver immersive reconnection through flavours and unforgettable dining journeys in the Maldives.
Cooking
JOALI BEING partners with Chef Kelvin Cheung for Lunar New Year residency
JOALI BEING has unveiled an exclusive culinary partnership with acclaimed Chef Kelvin Cheung, the award-winning pioneer of Third Culture cuisine, recognised by the MICHELIN Guide and MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants. Taking place from 18th to 22nd February, the collaboration invites guests to gather and celebrate renewal and togetherness through a thoughtfully curated culinary journey.
Born in Canada, raised in Chicago, and now based in Dubai, Chef Kelvin Cheung’s culinary philosophy is shaped by a life lived between cultures. Drawing from his Chinese heritage, North American upbringing, and classical French training, his cuisine reflects a deeply personal narrative rooted in memory, movement, and meaning. Thoughtful and instinctive, his approach speaks to balance, harmony, and intention — values that align naturally with both the spirit of Lunar New Year and JOALI BEING’s philosophy of well-living through conscious, considered experiences.
The collaboration is expressed through a curated programme of dining and culinary moments across JOALI BEING’s signature spaces. From shared dining experiences that celebrate cultural storytelling and togetherness, to immersive workshops at the Culinary Learning Centre, guests are invited to experience food not only as nourishment, but as a meaningful expression of creativity, presence, and joy. With world-acclaimed recognition and a career shaped by cultural exchange, Chef Kelvin Cheung brings a distinctive culinary voice to JOALI BEING’s well-living journey. Rooted in intention and sustainability, the partnership highlights thoughtfully sourced ingredients — both local and global — crafted with respect for the land, the ocean, and the shared moments created around the table.
Programme highlights include a series of exclusive dinners showcasing Chef Kelvin’s signature Third Culture creations, where flavours move seamlessly across borders and traditions, capturing the energy and optimism of the new year. Complementing these experiences, hands-on cooking classes invite guests to explore Chef Kelvin’s culinary perspective through interactive learning, while a dedicated kids-only cooking class encourages young guests to reimagine familiar dishes through playful experimentation. Inspired by Chef Kelvin’s own experiences cooking with his son, the class nurtures confidence, curiosity, and self-expression, allowing children and teens to discover food as a creative and personal journey.
Chef Kelvin Cheung’s residency forms part of JOALI BEING’s wider Lunar New Year celebrations, thoughtfully curated to honour tradition, renewal, and the joy of coming together. The programme begins with festive dining to welcome the new year, followed by a diverse calendar of culinary and cultural experiences — from hot pot gatherings and hands-on masterclasses to tea rituals and celebratory dining moments — unfolding across a two-week period. Designed for families and guests of all ages, the celebrations extend beyond the table to include wellbeing rituals, marine adventures, recreational sports, interactive workshops, and sunset gatherings, creating a holisti,c island-wide celebration rooted in connection and joy.
To complement the experience, guests travelling as families or groups may also explore JOALI BEING’s Residence Escape Offer, designed for extended stays in the island’s three- and four-bedroom residences. Created for unhurried living, the offer invites guests to mark the season through meaningful rituals, shared moments, and time spent together.
For full programme details, including Chef Kelvin Cheung’s culinary experiences, please visit the resort’s website. For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com.
Cooking
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI to host Janice Wong’s ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ experience
The whispers of innovation are sweetening the Maldivian air once more as THE OZEN COLLECTION heralds the celebrated return of culinary visionary, Janice Wong. This April, the pristine shores of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will again become a canvas for her genius, hosting the exclusive ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ pop-up from the 27th to the 29th. Here, against the iconic overwater backdrop of the resort’s world-class outlets, CUVÉE, ORIGINꓱ and Vista del Mar, indulgence is redefined transformed into an immersive journey of edible artistry and sublime flavour.
The ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ pop-up will present a meticulously curated series of exclusive engagements. From intimate masterclasses for adults, where the alchemy of chocolate is unveiled, to engaging guided cooking activities for children, and a bespoke Cacao Bonfire Meditation Ceremony with Chef Janice Wong combining a guided sound healing session and an intention-setting ritual with a cacao-infused culmination, the programme is designed to enchant every guest.
Leading the series is Chef Janice Wong, a visionary often hailed as Asia’s “Queen of Desserts.” Over a celebrated 18-year career, Chef Janice has revolutionised the world of patisserie, transforming desserts into multi-sensory works of art. Her eponymous restaurant, 2am:dessertbar, became a global phenomenon, earning her two consecutive spots on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list and establishing her as a formidable force in the industry.
“My passion for culinary art has always been driven by a desire to test the limits of dessert making,” said Chef Janice Wong. “At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, chocolate becomes more than a confection, it is a medium where art meets design and mindfulness. Each creation is thoughtfully composed to encourage presence and curiosity, inviting guests to engage their senses and experience dessert as a moment of balance, creativity and wellbeing within this tranquil island environment.”
The event also underscores Atmosphere Core’s continued dedication to curating world-class gastronomic experiences. Anupam Banerjee, Vice President of Food & Beverage for Atmosphere Core, remarked, “Hosting a culinary artist of Janice’s calibre once again is a testament to our ongoing mission to deliver unparalleled, memorable moments to our guests. This collaboration reflects our company vision that true gastronomy transcends indulgence – it becomes a ritual of wellness, weaving artistry and nourishment into every experience. Her innovative approach aligns perfectly with our vision for OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI as an invitation to savour health, joy and artistry in every bite.”
This highly anticipated 2026 series builds upon the resort’s distinguished legacy, a narrative woven from pioneering gastronomy, the restorative wellness of ELE|NA Elements of Nature and deeply engaging guest experiences. Since its inception, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has masterfully curated moments where artistic expression and world-class hospitality converge, establishing an unwavering precedent for excellence that defines the very ethos of THE OZEN COLLECTION.
Cooking
Patina Maldives, Khyber unite for Holi festival dining experience
This Holi, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands welcomes iconic Indian restaurant Khyber for a three-night takeover that brings the spirit of the festival to life through shared tables, bold flavours and joyful connection.
Rooted in craft and culture, the collaboration brings together two brands that value authenticity, thoughtful hospitality and meaningful experiences. Khyber’s time-honoured recipes from India’s North-West Frontier meet Patina’s design-led, modern sensibility, creating a dining moment that feels both grounded and forward-looking.
More than a pop-up, the takeover is a celebration of heritage meeting place. Set against the Indian Ocean, guests are invited to gather, connect and mark Holi in a way that feels communal and elevated.
A name that for over five decades has embodied heritage and excellence, Khyber has become a cultural landmark, welcoming global travellers, dignitaries and tastemakers from around the world, including Shakira, Brad Pitt and, most recently, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
“This association with Patina Maldives is a celebration of elevated hospitality,” said Sudheer Bahl and Ishaan Bahl, Founders of Khyber. “Both brands share a commitment to authenticity, excellence and crafting memorable experiences that go beyond expectations. With Khyber’s enduring legacy rooted in Indian heritage and culture, we are honoured to bring this rich narrative to one of the world’s most acclaimed resorts.”
Adding to the celebration, Tom Bray, Director of Lifestyle at Patina Maldives, shared, “This is about bringing people together through flavour, colour and easy island energy.”
Taking place from 3 to 5 March the experience features a festive menu designed to be shared and savoured, capturing the warmth and generosity of Holi.
To book email reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com, tel. +960 4000555, or visit the resort’s website.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Ambani family members holiday in Maldives again
-
Featured1 week ago
Pulse Hotels & Resorts unveils eco-chic Eri Maldives in North Malé Atoll
-
Featured1 week ago
Endless Summer awaits at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
-
Featured1 week ago
From Lunar New Year to Easter: Sirru Fen Fushi reveals seasonal line-up
-
Cooking1 week ago
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives hosts Campania Wine Dinner with Mastroberardino
-
Featured1 week ago
The Standard, Maldives unveils romantic Valentine’s Day experiences
-
News1 week ago
Maldives named among world’s top destinations in Tripadvisor’s 2026 awards
-
Featured5 days ago
Romantic island experiences await couples at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef