Chef Heiko Nieder brings two-Michelin-starred culinary artistry to Sirru Fen Fushi

This February, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, welcomes acclaimed chef Heiko Nieder for an exclusive gastronomic showcase celebrating culinary innovation, precision, and artistry kicking off The Michelin Series for 2026.

Recognised as one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs and the visionary culinary force behind The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Chef Heiko will headline two exceptional dining events designed for discerning travellers and food connoisseurs seeking a truly elevated island experience.

Events at a Glance:

14 February 2026: Four Hand Dinner with Chef Heiko x Chef Girish

In celebration of Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year, Chef Heiko Nieder joins Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an intimate Four-Hand Dinner, where two distinct culinary worlds meet in one extraordinary evening. Expect imaginative compositions, elevated island elegance, and a dining experience crafted to ignite the senses.

18 February 2026: Haute Cuisine Cooking Class with Chef Heiko Nieder

The celebration continues with a rare and intimate cooking class, where Chef Heiko will guide guests through two dishes, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his culinary philosophy and artistry.

18 February 2026: Chef Heiko’s Exclusive Signature Dinner & Cooking Class

Guests are invited to indulge in an exclusive four-course dinner featuring Chef Heiko’s signature dishes, showcasing his hallmark style: daring creativity balanced with refined technique.

Born in Germany in 1972, Chef Heiko is one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs and currently serves as Culinary Director at The Dolder Grand in Zurich. He completed his classical culinary training at the Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg, before refining his craft in some of Germany’s most respected kitchens, including Restaurant Le Canard in Hamburg, Hotel Zur Traube in Grevenbroich, and Restaurant Vau in Berlin. He further refined his culinary philosophy during five formative years at Restaurant L’Olivo in Bonn.

A multi-awarded culinary leader, Chef Heiko has received global recognition including:

GaultMillau “Discovery of the Year” in 2003

First Michelin Star (2004)

Two Michelin Stars awarded by The Michelin Guide.

GaultMillau “Chef of the Year” (2018)

Currently holding 19 GaultMillau points

In 2014, he launched THE EPICURE, The Dolder Grand’s prestigious international gourmet festival, now recognised globally as a culinary platform of excellence. In 2023, Chef Heiko published his first cookbook, “Heiko Nieder – The Restaurant,” which was met with wide critical acclaim. And most recently in November 2025 – Chef Heiko has released his newest cook book, “Heiko Nieder – Private Dining.” The publication offers an intimate insight into his personal approach to haute cuisine, private dining culture, and the philosophy behind creating bespoke, highly exclusive culinary experiences.

The Michelin Series is Sirru Fen Fushi’s signature calendar of culinary icons and global tastemakers, designed to deliver immersive reconnection through flavours and unforgettable dining journeys in the Maldives.