Culture
Eid al-Adha at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa blends family togetherness with island luxury
This season, as families from across the globe gather to honour the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites multi-generational travellers to celebrate the spirit of sacrifice, gratitude, and togetherness on the pristine shores of Shaviyani Atoll. Embracing the essence of this holy celebration, the resort has curated a deeply meaningful Eid experience, seamlessly aligned with its ongoing “Family Fun Summer” offer, giving loved ones the perfect framework to slow down, connect, and nourish the soul in an island sanctuary.
An Eid Culinary Awakening at Aailaa
Celebrating the occasion with gastronomic elegance, the resort’s vibrant all-day dining venue, Aailaa, will be transformed into a festive sanctuary alive with the warmth and spirit of Eid. Guests can look forward to a special Eid corner during breakfast, featuring traditional morning delicacies. As the day unfolds, a curated festive menu takes centre stage, showcasing rich, comforting flavours such as Chargrilled Lamb Chops and Beef Kofta Kebab.
The specialty of the day belongs to a true masterpiece: the ROYAL PRELUDE – Slow-Cooked Lamb Paya Shorba. A traditional, gelatinous aromatic broth simmered overnight, it is infused with Kashmiri saffron, delicate herbs, and finished with a golden, crispy onion garnish, offering a deeply comforting taste of heritage.
Spaces Crafted for Togetherness
At the heart of the experience is a commitment to providing a space for families to be truly present. The resort’s Overwater Duplex Villas and Two-Bedroom Duplex Beach Villas with Pool serve as private havens of comfort, specifically designed to cater to the nuances of multigenerational living. These sanctuaries are complemented by the intuitive care of Thakuru service and the freedom of complimentary bicycles, allowing guests to explore the island’s lush landscapes at a leisurely, intentional pace.
The journey extends beyond the villa, offering a curated collection of activities that celebrate the spirit of discovery. Younger guests are invited to the Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, with over 100 programs to spark curiosity and play. For a deeper connection to the environment, the JW Garden provides a tranquil setting for families to engage in culinary classes, offering a literal ‘farm-to-table’ experience that fosters a deeper harmony with the natural world.
The journey extends beyond the villa, offering a curated collection of activities that celebrate the spirit of discovery. Younger guests are invited to the Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives with over 100 programs spark curiosity and play. For a deeper connection to the environment, the JW Garden provides a tranquil setting for families to engage in culinary classes, offering a literal ‘farm-to-table’ experience that fosters a deeper harmony with the natural world.
Family Sun Summer Package
Designed for ultimate connection, the Family Fun Summer package offers a comprehensive escape with a USD 300 resort credit to be used toward spa treatments, signature dining, or island adventures. The experience includes daily breakfast, along with three-course lunches and dinners for two adults and children under 12 at select venues. Families can also enjoy a signature floating breakfast in the privacy of their villa.
For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s website.
Culture
Eid al-Adha at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort to feature Arabian BBQ and island experiences
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites guests to celebrate Eid al-Adha on 27 May 2026 with a thoughtfully curated collection of island experiences inspired by togetherness, reflection, wellbeing, and celebration. Set against the serene backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s Eid programme embraces the spirit of the occasion through beachfront dining, wellness journeys, artistic expression, and family moments designed for guests of all ages.
The evening’s celebrations will feature a special Management Cocktail at Café Umi Beach, welcoming guests to gather for sunset refreshments and relaxed island conversations by the shore. As the evening unfolds, guests may continue the celebration with the Arabian BBQ Beach Dinner, an atmospheric beachfront dining experience featuring Arabian-inspired flavours accompanied by live music, DJ entertainment, and a captivating fire performance beneath the stars.
For guests seeking moments of restoration and mindful wellbeing during the Eid holiday, AVI Spa will present a series of personalised wellness experiences led by visiting practitioner Dr Afsana Aradhana Ghyas. Designed to encourage balance, relaxation, and inner calm, the tailored holistic therapies offer a meaningful opportunity for guests to reconnect and recharge within the tranquillity of the island setting. Guests may also enjoy a complimentary 30-minute massage with selected facial or body therapy experiences throughout the celebration period.
Adding a creative dimension to the celebrations, the resort will also host a resin art experience inspired by ocean textures and Eid traditions. From live artistic showcases to interactive workshops, guests will have the opportunity to create handcrafted keepsakes reflecting the beauty and spirit of the occasion.
Families celebrating Eid at the resort can also look forward to a variety of island activities throughout the day, including a Middle Eastern breakfast experience, afternoon tea, beach games, and a special Eid pajama party for younger guests at Planet Trekkers.
Located in the heart of Raa Atoll, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is the Maldives’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, offering elevated island experiences through personalised service, curated dining, wellness, and meaningful family moments.
Culture
Eid Al-Adha celebrations come alive at The Standard, Maldives
The Standard, Maldives invites guests to embrace a vibrant island celebration of Eid Al-Adha filled with rich cultural traditions, festive culinary experiences, and rejuvenating wellness rituals, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Blending playful energy with meaningful moments of connection, the resort creates a dynamic festive atmosphere where guests can truly celebrate, unwind, and immerse themselves in the spirit of the occasion.
The celebrations begin on 27 May 2026 with a Maldivian-inspired Eid Welcome Lunch at Kula, where guests are invited to indulge in a thoughtfully curated spread of fresh seafood, coconut-infused delicacies, and island spices that capture the essence of local flavours and the joy of togetherness. As the afternoon unfolds, the energy shifts to the Main Pool, where the lively Sip & Splash Pool Party brings the celebration to life. Set against an upbeat tropical atmosphere, guests can enjoy the vibrant rhythms of Bodumas and the captivating movements of Maali dance, creating an immersive cultural experience by the water. Throughout the day, specially curated alcohol-free elixirs are available across all outlets, offering refreshing creations that complement the festive spirit.
As evening arrives, the celebration continues with Surf & Turf Dinner at Kula, where an abundant spread of premium seafood and expertly grilled specialties creates a memorable culinary journey. The night then transitions into a rich cultural showcase at Todis Bar, where the rhythmic sounds of a traditional Boduberu performance, paired with local dance, bring Maldivian heritage to life in an energetic and captivating setting. For those seeking a more relaxed ambiance, the Shisha Lounge by the beach offers an inviting retreat, where guests can unwind with premium shisha, traditional Arabic coffee, and soft ambient lighting under a starlit sky. The experience is priced at USD 65 per person, inclusive of the shisha and coffee.
On 28 May 2026, the festivities continue with Bodu Eid, a celebration that pays tribute to authentic Maldivian traditions and local culture. Guests are invited to enjoy a Fisherman’s Catch dining experience at Kula, where freshly prepared seafood reflects the island’s deep-rooted connection to the ocean. As day transitions into evening, an Arabic-style seafood set dinner at Kula Beach unfolds into an elegant beachfront experience, where Middle Eastern flavours are seamlessly paired with the natural beauty of the Maldivian shores, complemented by a curated selection of hot and cold mezze. All set within a warm, inviting atmosphere enriched by traditional décor and coastal charm at USD 95 per person, served from 6:30 until 9:30 pm. The celebration concludes with a magical Cinema Under the Stars experience, where guests can relax on the beach and enjoy a film in an intimate and atmospheric setting beneath the night sky.
Complementing the festive programming, The Standard Spa introduces special wellness treatments available from 24 to 31 May 2026, offering guests a chance to reconnect through indulgent and restorative rituals. The Spa Indulgence Eid Edition is a thoughtfully curated 120-minute journey that begins with a gentle steam experience, preparing the body for a traditional Royal Hammam cleansing ritual. This is followed by a deeply relaxing full-body massage using fragrant frankincense oil, known for its calming and grounding properties, designed to ease tension and restore a sense of balance and well-being. Beyond spa treatments, guests can further enhance their stay through immersive wellness activities such as Healthy Drink Classes at the overwater Tonic Bar, where creativity and nutrition come together in a refreshing and engaging experience, as well as Traditional Yoga sessions tailored for modern living, inviting guests to reconnect with both body and mind in a serene island setting.
With its unique approach to lifestyle hospitality, The Standard, Maldives offers more than just a getaway, it presents a celebration of modern island living. By seamlessly blending cultural heritage, culinary creativity, wellness experiences, and laid-back luxury, the resort creates a distinctive and memorable setting for Eid Al-Adha. Guests are invited to embrace the festive spirit, connect with loved ones, and create unforgettable moments in a destination that redefines celebration in paradise.
Culture
Eid festivities come alive across CROSSROADS Maldives
This Eid Al-Adha, Crossroads Maldives invites families, residents and visitors to experience a vibrant celebration across the destination, with festive experiences taking place at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and The Marina at Crossroads Maldives.
Bringing together island leisure, family-friendly entertainment, beachside dining and lively social experiences, Crossroads Maldives promises an unforgettable Eid atmosphere for both in-house guests and local visitors alike.
Leading the celebrations, the newly refreshed SAii Beach Club at The Marina has unveiled its special Eid Al- Adha Family Packages, available from 20th May to 31st May 2026, offering the perfect seaside getaway for families looking to celebrate together during the festive season.
The Family Meal Package, priced at USD 130 net for two adults and two children, includes a complete Beach Club experience with meals at Beach Club outlets, soft beverages during meals, 30% savings on beverages and the Gelato Bar, full Beach Club access including pool and changing facilities, recreational activities, beach games, kids’ activities, live entertainment and complimentary Wi-Fi.
For guests looking to enjoy the facilities and festive atmosphere throughout the day, the Family Beach Club Entrance Package, priced at USD 30 net for two adults and two children, offers Beach Club access alongside 30% savings on food and beverages, live entertainment, recreational activities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Adding to the festive excitement, guests can also enjoy lively karaoke sessions and exciting entertainment experiences at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, located within The Marina and easily accessible to locals and expatriates visiting Crossroads Maldives. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and waterfront setting, the venue will feature engaging Eid experiences perfect for families and groups of friends looking to celebrate in true Hard Rock Cafe style.
Across the destination, visitors can look forward to traditional festive Eid Al Adha entertainment, family activities, beachside moments, live music and interactive experiences, creating a lively and welcoming Eid atmosphere throughout the holiday period.
“We are delighted to welcome families, residents and visitors to celebrate Eid Al-Adha across Crossroads Maldives, where the spirit of togetherness comes alive through entertainment, dining and shared experiences,” said Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Crossroads Marina. “From family-friendly experiences at SAii Beach Club to vibrant Eid traditions, karaoke sessions and live entertainment across the destination, our aim is to create a festive and welcoming atmosphere that is accessible to both our resort guests and the local community, making Crossroads Maldives a place where everyone can come together and celebrate the joy of Eid.”
Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and 30-minute complimentary ferry ride from Male’, Crossroads Maldives continues to position itself as one of the Maldives’ most accessible lifestyle destinations, seamlessly blending resorts, dining, entertainment and family-friendly experiences all within one connected destination.
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