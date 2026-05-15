Eid festivities come alive across CROSSROADS Maldives

This Eid Al-Adha, Crossroads Maldives invites families, residents and visitors to experience a vibrant celebration across the destination, with festive experiences taking place at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and The Marina at Crossroads Maldives.

Bringing together island leisure, family-friendly entertainment, beachside dining and lively social experiences, Crossroads Maldives promises an unforgettable Eid atmosphere for both in-house guests and local visitors alike.

Leading the celebrations, the newly refreshed SAii Beach Club at The Marina has unveiled its special Eid Al- Adha Family Packages, available from 20th May to 31st May 2026, offering the perfect seaside getaway for families looking to celebrate together during the festive season.

The Family Meal Package, priced at USD 130 net for two adults and two children, includes a complete Beach Club experience with meals at Beach Club outlets, soft beverages during meals, 30% savings on beverages and the Gelato Bar, full Beach Club access including pool and changing facilities, recreational activities, beach games, kids’ activities, live entertainment and complimentary Wi-Fi.

For guests looking to enjoy the facilities and festive atmosphere throughout the day, the Family Beach Club Entrance Package, priced at USD 30 net for two adults and two children, offers Beach Club access alongside 30% savings on food and beverages, live entertainment, recreational activities and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Adding to the festive excitement, guests can also enjoy lively karaoke sessions and exciting entertainment experiences at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, located within The Marina and easily accessible to locals and expatriates visiting Crossroads Maldives. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and waterfront setting, the venue will feature engaging Eid experiences perfect for families and groups of friends looking to celebrate in true Hard Rock Cafe style.

Across the destination, visitors can look forward to traditional festive Eid Al Adha entertainment, family activities, beachside moments, live music and interactive experiences, creating a lively and welcoming Eid atmosphere throughout the holiday period.

“We are delighted to welcome families, residents and visitors to celebrate Eid Al-Adha across Crossroads Maldives, where the spirit of togetherness comes alive through entertainment, dining and shared experiences,” said Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Crossroads Marina. “From family-friendly experiences at SAii Beach Club to vibrant Eid traditions, karaoke sessions and live entertainment across the destination, our aim is to create a festive and welcoming atmosphere that is accessible to both our resort guests and the local community, making Crossroads Maldives a place where everyone can come together and celebrate the joy of Eid.”

Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport and 30-minute complimentary ferry ride from Male’, Crossroads Maldives continues to position itself as one of the Maldives’ most accessible lifestyle destinations, seamlessly blending resorts, dining, entertainment and family-friendly experiences all within one connected destination.