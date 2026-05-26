Centara Ras Fushi Maldives offers relaxed daycation with dining and watersports

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives marks its ninth anniversary with the launch of Summer Lagoon Living—a new seasonal campaign inspired by longer stays, meaningful connection, vibrant marine life and a slower rhythm of island living.

Designed to celebrate the soulful side of summer in the Maldives, the campaign repositions the season as a time for deeper experiences, restorative travel and immersive island living.

The celebration is intentionally timed to include World Oceans Day, as the campaign also reflects the resort’s continued commitment to ocean conservation and the protection of the house reef that has become central to the guest experience over the past nine years. Throughout the campaign, guests will also be encouraged to engage more consciously with the marine world surrounding the island, reinforcing the importance of protecting fragile reef ecosystems for future generations.

Summer Lagoon Living introduces a special anniversary stay featuring the ‘Every Third Night OnUs’offer, inviting both returning guests and first-time visitors to spend more time immersed in the lagoon lifestyle that defines the resort experience. Valid for new bookings with stays through to the end of October 2026, the offer has been intentionally designed to encourage greater flexibility for travellers seeking either shorter regional escapes or longer, more restorative island journeys.

Set just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has evolved over the past nine years into one of the Maldives’ most recognised boutique island resorts—known for its contemporary overwater villas, award-nominated spa and restaurants, vibrant house reef and thoughtful approach to modern luxury hospitality.

The anniversary season also arrives as the resort awaits the results of multiple international travel award nominations recognising its boutique resort experience, vibrant house reef, award-nominated spa and restaurants, water villa stays and evolving philosophy of Connected Island Luxury.

“Our ninth anniversary feels especially meaningful because we are not only celebrating the journey of the resort itself, but also how luxury travel has evolved over that same time,” says General Manager, Raffaele Solferino.

“I have had the privilege of being part of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives since before the island welcomed its very first guests in 2017. Over the years, we have seen travellers increasingly seek something more intentional—experiences that create emotional value, genuine connection and a sense of wellbeing, rather than luxury defined purely by excess. Today, our vision of Connected Island Luxury reflects that evolution. It is about helping guests leave feeling better than when they arrived, while remaining deeply connected to the extraordinary natural environment surrounding the island—especially the ocean and house reef that make this destination so special.”

Throughout the Summer Lagoon Living season, guests will discover curated experiences inspired by island life at its most relaxed and immersive—from reef snorkelling and ocean adventures to sunset dining, wellness rituals, beach cinema evenings and moments designed to reconnect guests with both themselves and the natural beauty of the Maldives.

The resort’s house reef continues to play a central role within the campaign narrative, particularly as summer months in the Maldives are often associated with richer marine encounters, including turtles, reef sharks and stingrays frequently spotted close to shore and directly from many of the villas.

Flexible Island Escapes Through October 2026

“As travel patterns continue to evolve, we wanted to create an offer that provides guests with greater flexibility around how they choose to experience the Maldives,” says Director of Marketing Liz Smailes.

“The structure of the offer allows guests to extend their stay in a way that feels natural and rewarding. Because the offer can be repeated throughout the same reservation, it works equally well for both short-haul breaks and long-haul travel over six nights or more.”

As summer unfolds across the Maldives, Summer Lagoon Living positions the season not as an off-peak alternative, but as one of the most visually cinematic, emotionally restorative and naturally vibrant times to experience island life—where slower days, richer marine encounters and meaningful moments take centre stage.

Celebrate Summer in the Maldives

Designed for forward planning, Every Third Night On Us provides both immediate value and future flexibility, allowing travellers to secure more time, more experiences and a slower rhythm of island living well in advance.

For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s website.