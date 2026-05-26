News
Centara Ras Fushi Maldives offers relaxed daycation with dining and watersports
Located in North Malé Atoll, just a short speedboat journey from Velana International Airport, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, an adults-only resort, has introduced a day escape shaped by turquoise waters, ocean breezes, and uninterrupted time together. Designed for those seeking a relaxed island setting away from the everyday, this adults-only daycation experience blends dining, leisure, and oceanfront indulgence into one seamless escape.
From the moment you arrive, the island unfolds at its own gentle rhythm. Spend the day moving between crystal-clear lagoons, beachfront moments, and shared dining experiences, while unlimited special beverages and all-inclusive lunch and dinner create an effortless atmosphere of connection and celebration.
Beyond the shore, guests may explore the surrounding waters with snorkelling gear, non-motorised watersports, and selected water activities included throughout the experience. For groups of ten guests or more travelling together, a complimentary day-use villa provides a private space to relax, refresh, and unwind between moments by the sea.
The day visit experience is designed for those looking to gather, unwind, and experience the beauty of the Maldives through a day of relaxed island living. The package is priced at USD 150 net per person, with return speedboat transfers available at USD 99 net per person.
For reservations and further information, contact +960 797 6851 or alimo@chr.co.th.
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W Maldives brings fast-growing sport of padel to the island
W Maldives has introduced the FIT Padel Court, a dynamic open-air sporting space that brings one of the world’s fastest-growingsports to the island in signature W style.
Set within the resort’s lush greenery, the FIT Padel Court is more than just a game. Designed as both a sporting arena and social hub, it welcomes beginners and seasoned players alike to rally, connect, and compete in an effortlessly vibrant setting. Open daily and availablefor private bookings, the court brings a fresh rhythm to island days, blending movement with moments that matter.
Elevating the experience further, the resort’s FIT team completed an intensive training with the Asia Pacific Padel Academy (APPA), the region’s leading institution for padel education and coach development. Designed to sharpen both technical precision and on-court strategy, the program ensures that every guest interaction is guided by knowledge, confidence, and an intuitive understanding of the game.
Led by a certified coach and national athlete, Karyn Emeralda, the training immersed the team in the fundamentals of technique, tactical play, and smart positioning, equipping them to deliver engaging, high-quality sessions tailored to every level. From first-time players discovering the sport to those looking to refine their edge, guests can now tap into beginner-friendly sessions and social matches designed to spark both skill and connection.
“Padel is more than a sport, it is a social movement, and we are excited to bring that energy to the island,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “With the launch of the FIT Padel Court and a team trained to guide and inspire, we are creating an experience that is equal parts playful, dynamic, and elevated. It is about giving our guests new ways to move, connect and feel the pulse of the destination.”
As part of W Maldives’ ever-evolvingapproach to fitness and lifestyle, the FIT Padel Court reflects a broader commitment to experiences that are immersive, social, and distinctly of the moment. Here, every serve is set against a soundtrack of ocean waves, every match unfolds under Maldivianskies, and every guest is invited to play their way.
For those looking to extend the experience, the Original Wave maker package offers the perfect invitation to stay longer and dive deeper. With a minimum stay of four nights, the package includes seaplane transfers and a half-board meal plan for two adults, ensuring a seamless and elevated island getaway.
For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or connect with the resort’s team at reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
News
Grand Park Kodhipparu celebrates nine years with immersive summer campaign
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives marks its ninth anniversary with the launch of Summer Lagoon Living—a new seasonal campaign inspired by longer stays, meaningful connection, vibrant marine life and a slower rhythm of island living.
Designed to celebrate the soulful side of summer in the Maldives, the campaign repositions the season as a time for deeper experiences, restorative travel and immersive island living.
The celebration is intentionally timed to include World Oceans Day, as the campaign also reflects the resort’s continued commitment to ocean conservation and the protection of the house reef that has become central to the guest experience over the past nine years. Throughout the campaign, guests will also be encouraged to engage more consciously with the marine world surrounding the island, reinforcing the importance of protecting fragile reef ecosystems for future generations.
Summer Lagoon Living introduces a special anniversary stay featuring the ‘Every Third Night OnUs’offer, inviting both returning guests and first-time visitors to spend more time immersed in the lagoon lifestyle that defines the resort experience. Valid for new bookings with stays through to the end of October 2026, the offer has been intentionally designed to encourage greater flexibility for travellers seeking either shorter regional escapes or longer, more restorative island journeys.
Set just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has evolved over the past nine years into one of the Maldives’ most recognised boutique island resorts—known for its contemporary overwater villas, award-nominated spa and restaurants, vibrant house reef and thoughtful approach to modern luxury hospitality.
The anniversary season also arrives as the resort awaits the results of multiple international travel award nominations recognising its boutique resort experience, vibrant house reef, award-nominated spa and restaurants, water villa stays and evolving philosophy of Connected Island Luxury.
“Our ninth anniversary feels especially meaningful because we are not only celebrating the journey of the resort itself, but also how luxury travel has evolved over that same time,” says General Manager, Raffaele Solferino.
“I have had the privilege of being part of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives since before the island welcomed its very first guests in 2017. Over the years, we have seen travellers increasingly seek something more intentional—experiences that create emotional value, genuine connection and a sense of wellbeing, rather than luxury defined purely by excess. Today, our vision of Connected Island Luxury reflects that evolution. It is about helping guests leave feeling better than when they arrived, while remaining deeply connected to the extraordinary natural environment surrounding the island—especially the ocean and house reef that make this destination so special.”
Throughout the Summer Lagoon Living season, guests will discover curated experiences inspired by island life at its most relaxed and immersive—from reef snorkelling and ocean adventures to sunset dining, wellness rituals, beach cinema evenings and moments designed to reconnect guests with both themselves and the natural beauty of the Maldives.
The resort’s house reef continues to play a central role within the campaign narrative, particularly as summer months in the Maldives are often associated with richer marine encounters, including turtles, reef sharks and stingrays frequently spotted close to shore and directly from many of the villas.
Flexible Island Escapes Through October 2026
“As travel patterns continue to evolve, we wanted to create an offer that provides guests with greater flexibility around how they choose to experience the Maldives,” says Director of Marketing Liz Smailes.
“The structure of the offer allows guests to extend their stay in a way that feels natural and rewarding. Because the offer can be repeated throughout the same reservation, it works equally well for both short-haul breaks and long-haul travel over six nights or more.”
As summer unfolds across the Maldives, Summer Lagoon Living positions the season not as an off-peak alternative, but as one of the most visually cinematic, emotionally restorative and naturally vibrant times to experience island life—where slower days, richer marine encounters and meaningful moments take centre stage.
Celebrate Summer in the Maldives
Designed for forward planning, Every Third Night On Us provides both immediate value and future flexibility, allowing travellers to secure more time, more experiences and a slower rhythm of island living well in advance.
For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s website.
Cooking
Kandima Maldives celebrates Eid with Maldivian culture, dining and entertainment
This Eid ul Adha, Kandima Maldives will be marking this meaningful time of the year with a three-day on-island programme, Eid at Kandima: A Maldivian Island Celebration, running from 25 to 28 May 2026. The programme brings together Maldivian cultural experiences, festive dining, and evening entertainment across the resort’s key venues.
The celebration opens on 25 May with Maldivian Mondays, the resort’s ongoing cultural series, anchored at Breeze Beach. The evening opens with Coconut Chronicles, an immersive storytelling performance rooted in Maldivian heritage, accompanied by a delicious spread of local snacks, fresh refreshments, and handcrafted coconut carts, alongside a live Bodu Beru performance, the traditional Maldivian drumming that has long been the heartbeat of island celebration.
Eid day itself, 26 May, begins at the table – where travellers will find a generous spread of Maldivian morning staples added to the special breakfast corner at Zest. Highlights include Barabo and Curry Leaf Mas Huni, alongside the classic preparation, served with both traditional Chapati and Coconut Chapati.
From that morning through to 28 May, guests can also enjoy a seasonal Baklava and Spanish Latte pairing at Deli and the lakeside Aroma cafe, a small but considered nod to the broader festive spirit running across the island.
Come evening, Zest will be transformed to host the Eid Special BBQ featuring seafood and meat selections, before moving to Breeze for an Arabian Night celebration, complete with a dazzling fire aerobatics and dance performance, live music from The Kabans, and a DJ set that keeps the energy flowing.
Special Culinary Spotlight: Chef Omar Allibhoy x Kandima
Omar Allibhoy, a celebrated chef and founder of the UK’s Tapas Revolution restaurant group and having worked at Gordon Ramsay’s Maze, will also be hosting a sunset live cooking demonstration on 27 May as a visiting partner. Working alongside Executive Chef Ivan, he will also be developing a limited-time-only Spanish-Maldivian fusion dish at Azure, Kandima’s atmospheric a-la-carte restaurant, which will continue to feature in Azure’s menu for three months following the collaboration, meaning guests travelling to Kandima through the summer can still experience a taste of the moment long after the visit itself.
As part of his visit, Omar will also join Kandima in unveiling the newly-renovated agricultural area of Fresh Labs, the resort’s on-island growing space with hydroponic planters, where freshly cultivated herbs and fruits will be incorporated into island cuisine and guest beverages as the space moves into full operation, where the resort is planning to also launch new foraging experiences and farm visits for guests.
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