Discover abundance of sharks at Hulhumale Entrance: dive experience to remember

Hulhumale Entrance, also known as Foah-Male, is quickly becoming a popular destination for shark divers. This dive point, located in the Maldives, is known for its abundance of shark species, including tiger sharks, hammerhead sharks, spinner sharks, and grey reef sharks. In addition to the sharks, divers can also spot more than a hundred stingrays swimming around the area.

The dive point was created by the dumping of fish guts from a nearby fish factory, which attracted a variety of marine life to the area. The depth at Hulhumale Entrance is around 25-30 metres, making it a suitable location for experienced divers. However, the underwater visibility is not always the best due to the number of boat movements in the area.

We recently had the opportunity to explore Hulhumale Entrance with Raajje Divers, a dive centre based in Male that is headed by Hussein Sobah and his experienced team of divers. Raajje Divers offers a personalised diving experience for divers, catering to their individual needs and preferences.

One of the things that stood out to us during our dive was the sheer number of sharks that we saw. From the moment we descended into the water, we were surrounded by these majestic creatures. It was truly an awe-inspiring sight to see so many different shark species swimming around us.

In addition to the sharks, we also had the opportunity to spot a variety of other marine life, such as stingrays, schools of fish, and various types of coral. The diversity of the underwater world at Hulhumale Entrance is truly remarkable.

Overall, our experience diving at Hulhumale Entrance was one that we will never forget. The abundance of shark species and the personalised diving experience provided by Raajje Divers made for a truly unforgettable diving experience. If you’re looking for a new dive point that offers the chance to see a wide variety of shark species, Hulhumale Entrance is definitely an incredible experience for shark enthusiasts.