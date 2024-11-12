Uncover the ocean’s secrets at Cinnamon Dhonveli

Velassaru Maldives has announced the launch of the Velassaru Coral Project, a new initiative designed to engage guests in marine conservation while supporting coral restoration and promoting marine biodiversity. This immersive project allows guests to actively participate in building an artificial reef, fostering a deeper connection with the environment during their stay.

As part of this initiative, guests can purchase a coral frame, which is adorned with coral fragments collected and secured by Velassaru’s marine team. Each frame includes a personalised plaque, offering participants the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy in the Maldives. Over the following two years, guests receive biannual updates on the progress of their coral, with photos and videos documenting its growth and development.

Velassaru’s dedication to education ensures that participants understand the essential role coral reefs play in sustaining marine life and supporting local communities. Though they cover only a small fraction of the ocean floor, coral reefs are home to 25% of all marine species, providing shelter and sustenance to fish, invertebrates, and other sea creatures.

Certified and novice divers alike are invited to explore the artificial reef near the Immersion Dive Centre, where professional guides lead dives and offer insights into the coral regeneration process and the thriving marine ecosystem around the reef.

A highlight of this manmade reef is “The Dome,” an impressive 4-meter by 6-meter structure situated 10 meters below the water’s surface. Sunk on September 12, 2024, The Dome offers an accessible dive site for Velassaru guests to explore and nurture. During underwater excursions, divers are encouraged to monitor the health of the corals, maintaining fragments secured with zip ties and fishing line.

In addition to enhancing guest experiences, the Velassaru Coral Project aims to gather essential data for coral research. Each dive at the artificial reef includes an assessment of coral health, with detailed records on coral colour, size, and species. Regular checks also monitor environmental factors such as water temperature and quality, as even a two-degree rise can cause coral bleaching. The team will remain vigilant in observing common coral diseases like white syndrome and pests that threaten coral health.

Sharks have occasionally been sighted near smaller reefs close to the artificial site, and the Velassaru team hopes to see more shark sightings as coral and fish populations grow. These predators play a vital role in balancing the ecosystem and ensuring the health and diversity of the surrounding reefs.

All data collected from the Velassaru Coral Project will be shared with Coral Watch, a global database that compiles information on coral health and conservation efforts. Through this contribution, Velassaru guests are not only helping restore the Maldives’ reefs but are also supporting coral research and preservation worldwide.

By involving guests in this unique, hands-on experience, Velassaru Maldives aims to encourage coral growth, enhance marine biodiversity, and provide a meaningful, educational experience for all visitors. Together, these efforts contribute to a sustainable future for the oceans.