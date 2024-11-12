Action
Uncover the ocean’s secrets at Cinnamon Dhonveli
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives invites you to plunge into an underwater wonderland where adventure meets unparalleled beauty. As one of the Maldives’ most sought-after diving destinations, the resort offers access to breathtaking dive sites that showcase the incredible diversity of marine life, creating a unique dive experience that beckons adventurers from around the globe.
With the expertise of Dive & Sale Maldives, a trusted name in the diving industry for over 03 decades, guests are ensured a top-tier diving experience. Their seasoned instructors bring a wealth of knowledge and passion for the ocean, guiding you through renowned sites like Aquarium, HP Reef, Maldives Victory, Madi Miyaru Kan, Lankan Manta Point, Banana Reef, and Colosseum and much more. Each excursion reveals a vibrant underwater world filled with stunning corals and a kaleidoscope of fish, where graceful manta rays, majestic eagle rays, and playful turtles await your discovery.
The dedicated team from Dive & Sale Maldives enriches your diving adventures with insights into the intricate relationships within this underwater paradise, ensuring that your experience is not only thrilling but also educational. Their commitment to safety and marine conservation further enhances your dive, allowing you to explore with peace of mind while contributing to the preservation of this magnificent ecosystem.
At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, we believe in celebrating the beauty of our oceans while promoting sustainability and conservation. Our commitment to protecting the marine environment means that guests can dive with a sense of purpose, knowing they are contributing to vital conservation efforts.
Whether you are a seasoned diver or just starting your journey, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers a captivating blend of adventure, beauty, and serenity. Discover the depths of the Indian Ocean, create lasting memories, and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Maldives. For those seeking more than just an escape, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives invites you to uncover the wonders that lie beneath the waves, forging unforgettable moments in a world where nature’s beauty remains untamed and eternal.
Velassaru Maldives’ Coral Project invites guests to help rebuild Maldives’ reefs
Velassaru Maldives has announced the launch of the Velassaru Coral Project, a new initiative designed to engage guests in marine conservation while supporting coral restoration and promoting marine biodiversity. This immersive project allows guests to actively participate in building an artificial reef, fostering a deeper connection with the environment during their stay.
As part of this initiative, guests can purchase a coral frame, which is adorned with coral fragments collected and secured by Velassaru’s marine team. Each frame includes a personalised plaque, offering participants the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy in the Maldives. Over the following two years, guests receive biannual updates on the progress of their coral, with photos and videos documenting its growth and development.
Velassaru’s dedication to education ensures that participants understand the essential role coral reefs play in sustaining marine life and supporting local communities. Though they cover only a small fraction of the ocean floor, coral reefs are home to 25% of all marine species, providing shelter and sustenance to fish, invertebrates, and other sea creatures.
Certified and novice divers alike are invited to explore the artificial reef near the Immersion Dive Centre, where professional guides lead dives and offer insights into the coral regeneration process and the thriving marine ecosystem around the reef.
A highlight of this manmade reef is “The Dome,” an impressive 4-meter by 6-meter structure situated 10 meters below the water’s surface. Sunk on September 12, 2024, The Dome offers an accessible dive site for Velassaru guests to explore and nurture. During underwater excursions, divers are encouraged to monitor the health of the corals, maintaining fragments secured with zip ties and fishing line.
In addition to enhancing guest experiences, the Velassaru Coral Project aims to gather essential data for coral research. Each dive at the artificial reef includes an assessment of coral health, with detailed records on coral colour, size, and species. Regular checks also monitor environmental factors such as water temperature and quality, as even a two-degree rise can cause coral bleaching. The team will remain vigilant in observing common coral diseases like white syndrome and pests that threaten coral health.
Sharks have occasionally been sighted near smaller reefs close to the artificial site, and the Velassaru team hopes to see more shark sightings as coral and fish populations grow. These predators play a vital role in balancing the ecosystem and ensuring the health and diversity of the surrounding reefs.
All data collected from the Velassaru Coral Project will be shared with Coral Watch, a global database that compiles information on coral health and conservation efforts. Through this contribution, Velassaru guests are not only helping restore the Maldives’ reefs but are also supporting coral research and preservation worldwide.
By involving guests in this unique, hands-on experience, Velassaru Maldives aims to encourage coral growth, enhance marine biodiversity, and provide a meaningful, educational experience for all visitors. Together, these efforts contribute to a sustainable future for the oceans.
Ifuru Island Maldives introduces vibrant Water Park and expanded kids club activities
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced that the brand-new Water Park Facilities at the Coconut Kids Club are now officially open for guests. The much-anticipated launch on November 1, 2024, marks a new chapter in family-friendly entertainment at the resort.
Designed for children aged 4 to 12, the Coconut Kids Club now boasts a vibrant water park complete with interactive splash zones and playful water play areas. These exciting additions provide a safe and engaging space where children can enjoy endless aquatic adventures, while parents relax and unwind in the sun.
Alongside the new water park, the Coconut Kids Club continues to offer a daily schedule of fun and educational activities, including arts and crafts, games, and creative projects, offering children enriching experiences throughout their stay.
“We’re delighted with the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our guests,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “It’s wonderful to see families creating joyful memories together, and we’re thrilled to be part of that experience.”
The new water park is now open, inviting young guests to explore and enjoy, as Coconut Kids Club fosters a vibrant, family-oriented atmosphere where quality time and unforgettable moments are central.
Top tennis celebrities set to shine at LUX Tennis Star events in Maldives
LUX Tennis, a leading tennis management company, offers exclusive world-class tennis experiences for luxury hotels and private clients globally. Their signature LUX Tennis Star Events bring renowned tennis, padel, and pickleball celebrities to partner resorts, including 12 prestigious properties in the Maldives.
With over 30 LT Star Events held annually, LUX Tennis delivers an impressive lineup of tennis stars, allowing guests to experience world-class tennis in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations. As a top tennis management company, LUX Tennis brings elite tennis stars to the Maldives, creating unforgettable experiences for guests. The upcoming events feature 12 distinguished tennis celebrities who will attend exclusive LT Star Events over the coming months.
Upcoming LUX tennis star events in the Maldives
- Holger Rune, Former World No. 4, at JOALI Maldives – November 13th – November 15th, 2024: Holger Rune, a 21-year-old tennis prodigy from Denmark, achieved a career-high ATP ranking of No. 4 in 2023. Known for his explosive, all-court game, he has claimed four ATP titles, including the 2022 Paris Masters 1000, and reached the finals of the Rome and Monte Carlo Masters 1000 tournaments, as well as the quarterfinals of Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Rune is one of the most exciting young talents on tour.
- Karolína Plíšková, Former World No. 1, at Sirru Fen Fushi, Maldives – November 10th – November 19th, 2024: Karolína Plíšková, from the Czech Republic, is known for her powerful serve and aggressive style. She reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in July 2017 and has won several WTA titles, including the 2016 WTA Finals. Plíšková also reached the US Open final that same year and boasts a career-high doubles ranking of No. 11.
- Denis Shapovalov, Former World No. 10, at Jumeirah Maldives – November 10th – November 13th, 2024: Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov, who reached a career-high ATP ranking of No. 10, is celebrated for his explosive, aggressive style of play. Known for his iconic one-handed backhand, he has represented Canada in major tournaments and captivated fans since his breakthrough in 2017.
- Mirjam Björklund, Former World No. 123, at Jumeirah Maldives – November 10th – November 13th, 2024: Swedish professional Mirjam Björklund, known for her competitive spirit, achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 123 in 2023. She has multiple ITF titles to her name and continues to climb the rankings with her powerful, determined game.
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Former World No. 21, at Patina Maldives – November 11th – November 17th, 2024: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, a Spanish player who achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 21, is known for his tenacity and dynamic game. He has won several ITF and ATP Challenger titles, reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open, and secured his first ATP doubles title at the 2020 Chile Open.
- Jiří Lehečka, Former World No. 23, at Sirru Fen Fushi – November 13th – November 23rd, 2024: Czech player Jiří Lehečka has reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 23. With an ATP title at the 2024 Adelaide International and multiple ATP Masters quarterfinals, he is recognised as one of the rising stars in global tennis.
- Iga Świątek, Current World No. 2, at One&Only Reethi Rah – November 14th – November 23rd, 2024: Polish tennis player Iga Świątek, who won the French Open in 2020 and 2022, became the first Polish player to secure a Grand Slam singles title. She also reached World No. 1 and is currently ranked No. 2. Renowned for her powerful baseline play, she is considered one of the best players of her generation.
- Ugo Humbert, Current World No. 14, at One&Only Reethi Rah – November 21st – November 23rd, 2024: Ugo Humbert, a French professional, is known for his powerful serve and aggressive playing style. He achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 13 in March 2021 and is currently ranked No. 14. Humbert’s impressive run to the finals of the 2024 ATP Masters 1000 in Paris boosted his position on the ATP ladder.
- Angelique Kerber, Former World No. 1, at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas – November 27th – December 8th, 2024: Angelique Kerber, a former World No. 1, has won three Grand Slam titles: the Australian Open, US Open, and Wimbledon. Known for her powerful game, Kerber is widely regarded as one of the sport’s greats.
- Marion Bartoli, Former World No. 7, at Siyam World, Maldives – December 9th – December 14th, 2024: Marion Bartoli, the 2013 Wimbledon champion, is known for her unique style and competitive prowess. She clinched her Wimbledon title without losing a set, solidifying her place in tennis history.
- Julia Görges, Former World No. 9, at Finolhu, Maldives – January 7th – January 14th, 2024: German tennis player Julia Görges, who achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 9 and No. 12 in doubles, enjoyed a standout career with seven WTA titles and a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon. She also represented Germany in the Fed Cup and the 2012 Olympics before retiring after a successful career.
- Wesley Koolhof, Former World No. 1 in Doubles, at Finolhu, Maldives – January 7th – January 14th, 2024: ATP doubles star Wesley Koolhof, a former World No. 1, has won 19 ATP doubles titles, including a 2023 Wimbledon title. Koolhof, a two-time US Open finalist and Davis Cup competitor, has also represented the Netherlands in two Olympic Games.
