Fuvahmulah triumphs at 2024 DRT show as Best Shark Diving spot

Snorkeling at Kandolhu Maldives provides an exceptional underwater experience, renowned for its vibrant, well-preserved coral formations and diverse marine life. The house reef serves as a sanctuary for various marine species, including colourful fish, sea turtles, reef sharks, and the occasional eagle ray, ensuring each snorkelling session is uniquely engaging. The sight of hawksbill turtles gliding gracefully through the water is particularly enchanting, creating an unforgettable highlight. Schools of snappers, fusiliers, and moorish idols move in harmonious formations, completing the vivid underwater scenery.

Kandolhu’s distinction lies not only in the richness of its marine ecosystem but also in the expertise and dedication of its local guides and instructors. These professionals offer personalised guidance, ensuring that participants of all experience levels, from beginners to seasoned snorkelers, feel at ease and confident. The resort strongly emphasises eco-friendly practices, encouraging guests to use reef-safe sunscreens and avoid touching or disturbing marine life to protect the reef’s delicate balance. This mindful approach enables a respectful and enjoyable exploration of the underwater world while preserving it for future generations.

The house reef at Kandolhu is easily accessible from both the beach and jetty, making it ideal for spontaneous snorkelling at any time of day. Strategically placed life rings around the island add an extra layer of safety, providing peace of mind for those exploring the waters. The resort’s dedication to conservation is evident through regular reef cleanups, which contribute to maintaining the ecosystem’s health and vibrancy. Kandolhu invites visitors to immerse themselves in this captivating underwater paradise, where every dive celebrates the ocean’s splendour and fosters a deeper connection with nature.