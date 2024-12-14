Celebration
Sheraton Maldives launches holiday festivities with Christmas Tree lighting
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa officially inaugurated its festive season on December 7, 2024, with the much-anticipated Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. This year, the resort embraced a dazzling festive theme of white, gold, and silver, enhanced by stunning decorations that transformed the property into a magical tropical winter wonderland.
The Christmas Tree lighting ceremony served as a symbol of joy, unity, and the holiday spirit. Guests gathered to witness the illumination of the sparkling tree, marking the beginning of a month filled with special celebrations, festive experiences, and the signature warm hospitality of the island.
During the event, Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, delivered a heartfelt speech, stating, “The holidays are about creating cherished memories and celebrating connections. We are delighted to welcome our guests to this magical celebration, where the spirit of the season comes alive against the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian setting.”
The festive atmosphere was further enriched by Christmas carols, carefully curated dining experiences, and a variety of seasonal treats. These offerings provided the ideal setting for families to create traditions, couples to enjoy romantic escapes, and guests to craft unforgettable holiday memories.
The celebrations continued with a series of exciting events, including the grand arrival of Santa Claus, a spectacular Christmas Gala Dinner on the beach, and a delightful Christmas Day Lunch. The festivities extended beyond Christmas, culminating in vibrant events leading up to a grand New Year’s Eve celebration.
This festive season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa promises endless cheer, unforgettable moments, and magical experiences. Combining timeless elegance with festive charm in a tropical paradise, the resort offers an unforgettable holiday where every moment sparkles with joy.
Celebration
A Soaring Festive: celebrate the season in style at Ifuru Island Maldives
This festive season, Ifuru Island Maldives invites guests to a tropical paradise celebration under the theme ‘A Soaring Festive.’ Taking place from December 21, 2024, to January 10, 2025, the event promises a vibrant, entertainment-filled program designed to create joy, excitement, and lasting memories.
Catering to diverse preferences, A Soaring Festive offers an array of experiences, from dynamic nightlife and unique performances to relaxed island vibes, ensuring there is something for everyone.
Renowned DJ Rawlo will headline the nightly entertainment, captivating audiences with high-energy performances and dynamic beats. Breaking away from conventional DJ stereotypes, Rawlo’s electrifying sets promise to keep guests dancing under the stars until late into the night.
Adding to the festive lineup, the talented duo Synthetic Seduction—comprising Evgeniya and Olcay—will deliver versatile performances, including soulful saxophone melodies, lively DJ sets, and engaging duo band shows. Whether guests are enjoying cocktails by the pool or dancing on the sand, this duo creates the perfect ambiance for both relaxation and high-energy fun.
For those seeking visual artistry, Jonas and Aygul will dazzle with awe-inspiring fire shows, mesmerising LED displays, skillful juggling acts, and elegant belly dancing. Their multi-faceted performances promise to light up the island with unforgettable entertainment.
Complementing the headline acts, ‘A Soaring Festive’ features a variety of activities designed to enhance the holiday experience. Guests can participate in beach games, competitions, and themed culinary events that celebrate the flavors of the season, ensuring a celebration filled with joy and excitement.
Celebration
Rejuvenate and relax: Thanksgiving wellness experience at Dusit Thani Maldives
Dusit Thani Maldives, celebrated for its unmatched luxury and Thai-inspired hospitality, extends an invitation to guests to begin the holiday season with an exclusive Thanksgiving Special Offer. Nestled in the tranquil beauty of Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort presents a wellness experience designed to inspire gratitude and relaxation.
The offering includes a 120-minute full-body treatment tailored to individual needs. Guests can choose between a nourishing body scrub to rejuvenate the skin or a soothing facial to restore a natural glow, complemented by a relaxing body massage. Priced at USD 210, the package is subject to a 10% service charge and 16% government tax. As an added gesture, guests receive a complimentary bottle of body oil, valued at USD 50, as a token of appreciation.
Located amidst turquoise lagoons and lush greenery, Dusit Thani Maldives provides a serene retreat and world-class wellness experiences through its renowned Devarana Wellness. The resort invites visitors to celebrate Thanksgiving with moments of self-care and relaxation, creating unforgettable memories in an atmosphere of holiday gratitude and indulgence.
Celebration
Stars, space, and celebration: Sirru Fen Fushi’s Christmas with NASA astronauts
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, situated in the pristine Shaviyani Atoll, is preparing to host a remarkable celestial celebration this Christmas. In collaboration with SpaceCat Astrotourism, the resort will welcome retired NASA astronaut Dominic A. Antonelli and Analog Astronaut Anisa Qureshi for a series of exclusive events beneath some of the world’s clearest, light-pollution-free night skies.
Renowned for its remote location and unspoiled natural surroundings, Sirru Fen Fushi is among the few destinations in the Maldives that offers visitors a truly dark night sky, where stars shine with unparalleled brilliance. This unique feature makes the resort an ideal destination for astronomy enthusiasts and those seeking a profound connection with the cosmos. This holiday season, not only will champagne glasses sparkle, but the resort’s night skies will also dazzle with the brilliance of stars—and the wisdom of astronauts who have ventured beyond Earth.
The festivities are set to commence on December 24th with a special Meet & Greet during the resort’s Christmas Cocktail Party. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with Dominic “Tony” Antonelli, a veteran NASA Space Shuttle pilot, and Anisa Qureshi, who will share insights from her inspiring experiences as an Analog Astronaut.
On December 25th, Antonelli will present a lecture titled ‘Seeing Home from Space’, offering a rare glimpse into how viewing Earth from space transforms perceptions of home and humanity.
The celebrations will continue on December 26th with Qureshi’s lecture, ‘My Analog Astronaut Mission Experience’, which will explore the rigorous training and exploration involved in preparing for the challenges of space. That evening, Qureshi will lead a stargazing event, ‘Beyond Exploration’, guiding participants through constellations and cosmic wonders while reflecting on humanity’s enduring quest to explore the unknown.
The event will conclude on December 27th with Antonelli’s talk, ‘Journey of a Space Shuttle Pilot’, providing an insider’s perspective on piloting the Space Shuttle and the technical marvels of human space exploration.
This partnership with SpaceCat Astrotourism represents another milestone for Sirru Fen Fushi, whose commitment to sustainability and connection with nature includes offering guests transformative experiences under the stars. The resort’s pristine night skies have become a defining feature of its charm, and this Christmas promises to strengthen that bond with the cosmos through the insights and expertise of two extraordinary astronauts.
Guests visiting Sirru Fen Fushi during this festive season will be invited to look beyond the horizon and into the universe, making this Christmas a memorable fusion of luxury, discovery, and awe-inspiring stargazing.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
New year of culinary excellence at Coco Bodu Hithi
-
News1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort gets Green Globe Certification for excellence in sustainability
-
Awards1 week ago
Universal Resorts’ Huvafen Fushi, Baros, Kurumba receive World Travel Awards 2024
-
Featured5 days ago
AIDA brings over 2,000 tourists to Maldives in major economic boost
-
Food6 days ago
Third ‘Two Hearts’ menu unveiled at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
-
Business1 week ago
Barcelo Nasandhura Malé to open in Q1 2025
-
News1 week ago
Niyama Private Islands Maldives goes platinum with Green Growth 2050 Certification
-
News1 week ago
Sweet start to festive season at Canareef Resort Maldives