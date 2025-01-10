Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives brings Holiday cheer: spectacular end to 2024

As the year came to a close, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives transformed into a festive wonderland, offering guests an unforgettable Christmas and New Year experience. With picturesque settings, sumptuous feasts, enchanting decorations, and vibrant entertainment, the celebrations created cherished memories for all who attended.

Culinary indulgence took centre stage during the festivities, as each resort presented an array of delectable dishes inspired by global and Maldivian traditions. Guests enjoyed an impressive selection of Christmas-themed buffets, live cooking stations, and decadent desserts, all perfectly paired with fine wines and tropical cocktails. The New Year’s Eve gala dinners were particularly noteworthy, featuring exquisite menus that provided a delightful conclusion to 2024.

The festive atmosphere was enhanced by breathtaking decor throughout the resorts. Twinkling fairy lights, intricately crafted ornaments, and shimmering Christmas trees added a magical touch, beautifully set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Each resort embraced the festive theme in its own unique way, creating a warm and joyous ambiance that immersed guests in the holiday spirit.

Entertainment options ensured the celebrations were filled with excitement. Live performances and cultural experiences added vibrant energy to the festivities. Children were not forgotten, as fun-filled activities, games, and a special visit from Santa Claus made the season especially magical for families.

Building on the success of this year’s celebrations, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives invites travellers to plan their next holiday in the Maldives. With upcoming events such as Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, Summer Escapes, and year-end celebrations, the resorts promise more incredible experiences tailored to make every occasion memorable. Guests are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming events and exclusive offers to ensure their next visit is unforgettable.