Drink
Sundowners delivered: Avani+ Fares Maldives introduces Ambaa Adventure
Avani+ Fares Maldives, recently named Best Dive Resort 2024 by Travel Trade Maldives, offers guests a unique opportunity to embrace island life through the Ambaa Adventure. This innovative service features a traditional Maldivian dhoni sailing across the turquoise waters of Fares to deliver handcrafted cocktails directly to private overwater pool decks.
The service, named after the Dhivehi word for ‘cheers,’ embodies a celebration of life, connection, and unforgettable moments. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, guests staying in the resort’s Over Water Villas or exclusive two- and three-bedroom Sunset Over Water Pool Residences can look out for the yellow sail of the Ambaa boat gliding across the lagoon. Modelled after the traditional Maldivian dhoni, historically used for fishing and transport, the vessel blends local heritage with modern sophistication.
As the floating bar navigates around the island, guests can signal the captain by raising the Ambaa flag from their private decks. Once the boat docks, the onboard bartender crafts complimentary cocktails or mocktails, using vibrant flavours inspired by the beauty of the Maldivian reef.
Judd Rabbidge, General Manager at Avani+ Fares Maldives, remarked, “With the introduction of the Ambaa Adventure, we are bringing the essence of Maldivian hospitality directly to our guests’ villas. Surrounded by the endless ocean and stunning sunsets, this experience perfectly encapsulates Avani’s commitment to creativity, guest connection, and honouring local traditions.”
Guests can participate in the Ambaa Adventure while enjoying a 20% discount by booking the ‘Your Passport to Paradise’ offer, available for stays between 1 March and 22 December 2025.
Cooking
Angsana Velavaru unveils revamped dining experiences
Angsana Velavaru is ushering in a new era of culinary discovery with refreshed dining spaces and reinvented gastronomic offerings. Nestled amidst the turquoise waters of the Maldives, the resort now features three distinctive restaurants and two vibrant bars, inviting guests to indulge in global flavours while enjoying reimagined settings designed for relaxation and indulgence.
The resort’s revitalised restaurants and bars showcase contemporary interiors and an inviting ambiance that reflect the island’s natural beauty. Whether guests seek tranquility or vibrant social gatherings, Angsana Velavaru offers the ideal backdrop for dining experiences that captivate the senses.
Azzurro Restaurant & Bar, perched above crystal-clear waters, serves Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with a modern twist. Its revamped menu caters to diverse palates, featuring vegetarian options tailored for Indian guests alongside a carefully curated selection of Pan-Asian dishes. From the artistry of its new à la carte offerings to breathtaking views of the horizon, Azzurro provides a culinary journey that delights guests from lunch through dinner.
For an intimate and immersive dining experience, Funa offers a tranquil escape over the water. Accessible by reservation, this exclusive venue presents Pan-Asian delicacies prepared in an open kitchen. Whether enjoying sunset cocktails or private cooking classes, Funa’s serene ambiance, complemented by the soothing sounds of the waves, creates the perfect setting for private and memorable dining moments.
At the vibrant heart of the resort’s dining scene is Kaani Restaurant, where Maldivian and international cuisines converge. From hearty breakfasts to themed buffet nights, Kaani takes diners on a global culinary voyage. Special events, such as Pasta Sundays and Mongolian Saturdays, celebrate flavours from around the world, ensuring every meal is an unforgettable feast.
The resort’s bars have also been reimagined to enhance leisurely moments. The Kuredhi Pool Bar provides a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy craft cocktails and casual bites, including pizza, pasta, and burgers. Activities such as morning water aerobics and weekly evening entertainment, ranging from movie nights to karaoke and DJ performances, bring a lively rhythm to the laid-back poolside setting. Whether lounging by the pool or dancing under the stars, Kuredhi caters to all tastes and moods.
To celebrate its refreshed dining offerings, the resort is extending a special invitation to travellers with 25% savings on the best available rates, including a complimentary all-inclusive meal plan. Guests on the All-Inclusive Dine or All-Inclusive Premium plans can enjoy curated breakfasts, leisurely lunches, and decadent dinners, complemented by unlimited beverages at the resort’s bars. From the first sip of morning coffee to the clink of glasses beneath a starlit sky, the experience embodies the vibrant essence of the Maldives.
Angsana Velavaru’s curated culinary offerings ensure that every guest, from adventurous food enthusiasts to discerning diners, finds something to savour. From casual beachfront meals to refined dining with spectacular views, the resort celebrates the vibrant tastes of the Maldives. Every dish is thoughtfully crafted to delight all palates, ensuring guests create cherished memories. Whether dining by the shore or under the stars, the resort offers a true taste of the Maldives.
Cooking
Seb’s Farm: RAAYA by Atmosphere’s sustainable culinary haven
RAAYA by Atmosphere has unveiled its latest addition, Seb’s Farm, an outlet inspired by the castaway adventurer Seb and rooted in sustainability. This new venue promises to captivate guests with its culinary offerings and sustainable approach.
Seb’s Farm offers an enchanting dining experience under the Maldivian stars, featuring rustic wooden tables adorned with fresh blooms and seasonal produce. The ambiance combines the ocean breeze with soft, natural melodies, creating a unique celebration of the island’s natural bounty. The concept is designed for those seeking authentic flavours and a deeper connection to nature.
Located at the heart of Raaya Island, Seb’s Farm includes vegetable plots, fruit orchards, fragrant herbs, a hydroponic garden, and a poultry farm. The farm-to-table approach highlights sustainability and culinary craftsmanship. Every dish and beverage incorporates ingredients sourced directly from the organic farm and local fisheries, with the menu showcasing the best of seasonal produce.
The Seb’s Farm Signature Menu includes Maldivian specialties such as RAAYA Fish Soup, a slow-cooked dish infused with curry leaves and Maldivian chili, and Kanamadhu Chocolate Fudge, a Maldivian almond cake served with coconut ice cream. For refreshment, the craft cocktail and mocktail menu is a highlight, featuring creations like Seb’s Florals, made with cucumber juice and lime, and Raa Gin, infused with passionfruit and strawberry.
Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere, emphasised the importance of Seb’s Farm as more than just a dining venue. “In today’s fast-paced world of multitasking, long screen times, and city stress, people feel increasingly anxious and disconnected. Gardening, as supported by numerous studies on horticulture therapy, can significantly uplift the spirit. At Seb’s Farm, we offer guests an immersive experience, including exclusive farm tours, gardening sessions, and personalised culinary masterclasses. Cocktail enthusiasts can also craft drinks using fresh herbs and fruits from the farm.”
Chef Putu Alit Wijana, Executive Chef at RAAYA by Atmosphere, highlighted the sustainability focus: “Every meal at Seb’s Farm begins with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Our daily catch is supplied by local fishermen, and we are dedicated to providing a farm-to-table experience that supports the environment and our community.”
Seb’s Farm incorporates an in-house composting system that transforms food waste into fertile soil, which is used in the farm and gardens and shared with neighbouring islands. The farm also utilises water conservation practices, including rainwater collection and filtration systems, while harnessing solar energy and implementing zero-waste kitchen initiatives to minimise environmental impact.
RAAYA by Atmosphere, a five-star resort under the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand, is a picturesque 45-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport. It features 167 beach and overwater villas, along with six diverse dining options that blend local traditions with global flavours.
Drink
Toast to inclusion, innovation, new beginnings at SAii Lagoon Maldives
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton at CROSSROADS Maldives is raising the bar with spiritueux sans alcohol . The destination has introduced Sober Spirits, a range of premium alcohol-free distilled spirits, at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and key dining venues across The Marina. This innovative initiative promises indulgence without the compromise, catering to those who love the craft of spirits and cocktails but prefer to skip the buzz. Offering a sophisticated twist with alcohol-free indulgence, Sober Spirits brings everyone to the table for an unforgettable festive celebration this year at CROSSROADS Maldives.
Crafted with precision and passion, Sober Spirits Gin 0.0% and Rum 0.0% bring the depth, complexity, and aromatic experience of classic spirits to the table. It calls to be enjoyed neat, paired with mixers, or stirred into inventive mocktails and prove that indulgence does not require compromise. Adding to the lineup is the globally celebrated Lyre’s Amaretti Non-Alcoholic, bringing a nutty and sweet sophistication to the sober sipping experience.
“At CROSSROADS Maldives, we celebrate diversity—not just in cultures, but in choices. The introduction of Sober Spirits across our resort and restaurants is our way of embracing inclusivity, ensuring that every guest, whether they drink alcohol or not, can raise a glass and savour the moment,” adds Ahmed Jalaludeen- Food & Beverage Manager at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.
The magic behind Sober Spirits lies in its meticulous crafting process. Born in the heart of France, these spirits undergo an initial distillation before the alcohol is gently removed using state-of-the-art techniques. The result? A flavour profile so authentic, it is hard to believe it is alcohol-free.
Guests at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and dining hotspots of the Marina – Kinkao, Jiao Wu, and Kebab & Kurry will now have the chance to experience this first-of-its -kind offering. Raise a glass to a zero-proof Mojito, savour the herbaceous notes of a G&T, or enjoy the pure simplicity of Sober Spirits on the rocks for a truly extraordinary moment. With the arrival of Sober Spirits, CROSSROADS Maldives is not just leading the conversation on alcohol-free luxury—it is redefining it.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
World’s biggest giveaway featuring 52 Maldives holidays kicks off
-
News1 week ago
Reimagined paradise: New era for W Maldives
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Art in the tropics: vibrant celebration at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
-
Celebration1 week ago
Ring in prosperity and joy at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives this Lunar New Year
-
Cooking5 days ago
Seb’s Farm: RAAYA by Atmosphere’s sustainable culinary haven
-
Celebration6 days ago
Amilla Maldives’ 70s-inspired New Year’s bash lights up the island
-
Featured6 days ago
New Year’s miracle: turtle hatchlings grace Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
-
Action6 days ago
Naomi Cavaday hosts exclusive tennis camp at JA Manafaru