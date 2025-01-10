Sundowners delivered: Avani+ Fares Maldives introduces Ambaa Adventure

Avani+ Fares Maldives, recently named Best Dive Resort 2024 by Travel Trade Maldives, offers guests a unique opportunity to embrace island life through the Ambaa Adventure. This innovative service features a traditional Maldivian dhoni sailing across the turquoise waters of Fares to deliver handcrafted cocktails directly to private overwater pool decks.

The service, named after the Dhivehi word for ‘cheers,’ embodies a celebration of life, connection, and unforgettable moments. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, guests staying in the resort’s Over Water Villas or exclusive two- and three-bedroom Sunset Over Water Pool Residences can look out for the yellow sail of the Ambaa boat gliding across the lagoon. Modelled after the traditional Maldivian dhoni, historically used for fishing and transport, the vessel blends local heritage with modern sophistication.

As the floating bar navigates around the island, guests can signal the captain by raising the Ambaa flag from their private decks. Once the boat docks, the onboard bartender crafts complimentary cocktails or mocktails, using vibrant flavours inspired by the beauty of the Maldivian reef.

Judd Rabbidge, General Manager at Avani+ Fares Maldives, remarked, “With the introduction of the Ambaa Adventure, we are bringing the essence of Maldivian hospitality directly to our guests’ villas. Surrounded by the endless ocean and stunning sunsets, this experience perfectly encapsulates Avani’s commitment to creativity, guest connection, and honouring local traditions.”

Guests can participate in the Ambaa Adventure while enjoying a 20% discount by booking the ‘Your Passport to Paradise’ offer, available for stays between 1 March and 22 December 2025.