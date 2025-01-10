Featured
Luxury meets serenity: Anantara Kihavah’s bespoke residence escape
Anantara Kihavah Maldives has introduced a remarkable residence offer that redefines the essence of luxury living in the Maldives. Designed for discerning travellers, this exclusive experience blends unparalleled privacy, bespoke service, and world-class amenities in an idyllic island setting. Guests can choose from residences nestled within lush jungle surroundings, gracing pure white sands, or perched above the tranquil turquoise waters of the lagoon.
Each residence is thoughtfully designed to create a lifestyle unlike any other, combining elegance with smart comforts and modern entertainment. Guests are treated to thoughtful touches, including personalised pillow and soap menus, Elemis spa amenities, and an in-villa wine cellar, ensuring every moment feels indulgent. The 24-hour services of a dedicated Villa Host further elevate the experience, catering to every need and creating a seamless journey of luxury and relaxation.
The offer includes a four-night minimum stay in one of these exquisite residences, daily breakfast and dinner, and roundtrip private seaplane transfers, providing the utmost convenience. Guests can also embark on a one-time private yacht experience, complete with canapés, a bottle of champagne, and a secluded sandbank lunch. This unforgettable adventure is complemented by a one-time 90-minute spa treatment per person, offering rejuvenation in a serene setting, and a private stargazing experience under the Maldives’ crystal-clear night skies.
This exclusive offer embodies the resort’s philosophy of creating meaningful connections and cherished memories. Whether nestled in the lush gardens, relaxing on pure white sands, or marveling at the marine wonders from an overwater residence, Anantara Kihavah Maldives invites guests to immerse themselves in a five-star resort experience like no other.
Drink
Sundowners delivered: Avani+ Fares Maldives introduces Ambaa Adventure
Avani+ Fares Maldives, recently named Best Dive Resort 2024 by Travel Trade Maldives, offers guests a unique opportunity to embrace island life through the Ambaa Adventure. This innovative service features a traditional Maldivian dhoni sailing across the turquoise waters of Fares to deliver handcrafted cocktails directly to private overwater pool decks.
The service, named after the Dhivehi word for ‘cheers,’ embodies a celebration of life, connection, and unforgettable moments. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, guests staying in the resort’s Over Water Villas or exclusive two- and three-bedroom Sunset Over Water Pool Residences can look out for the yellow sail of the Ambaa boat gliding across the lagoon. Modelled after the traditional Maldivian dhoni, historically used for fishing and transport, the vessel blends local heritage with modern sophistication.
As the floating bar navigates around the island, guests can signal the captain by raising the Ambaa flag from their private decks. Once the boat docks, the onboard bartender crafts complimentary cocktails or mocktails, using vibrant flavours inspired by the beauty of the Maldivian reef.
Judd Rabbidge, General Manager at Avani+ Fares Maldives, remarked, “With the introduction of the Ambaa Adventure, we are bringing the essence of Maldivian hospitality directly to our guests’ villas. Surrounded by the endless ocean and stunning sunsets, this experience perfectly encapsulates Avani’s commitment to creativity, guest connection, and honouring local traditions.”
Guests can participate in the Ambaa Adventure while enjoying a 20% discount by booking the ‘Your Passport to Paradise’ offer, available for stays between 1 March and 22 December 2025.
Celebration
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives brings Holiday cheer: spectacular end to 2024
As the year came to a close, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives transformed into a festive wonderland, offering guests an unforgettable Christmas and New Year experience. With picturesque settings, sumptuous feasts, enchanting decorations, and vibrant entertainment, the celebrations created cherished memories for all who attended.
Culinary indulgence took centre stage during the festivities, as each resort presented an array of delectable dishes inspired by global and Maldivian traditions. Guests enjoyed an impressive selection of Christmas-themed buffets, live cooking stations, and decadent desserts, all perfectly paired with fine wines and tropical cocktails. The New Year’s Eve gala dinners were particularly noteworthy, featuring exquisite menus that provided a delightful conclusion to 2024.
The festive atmosphere was enhanced by breathtaking decor throughout the resorts. Twinkling fairy lights, intricately crafted ornaments, and shimmering Christmas trees added a magical touch, beautifully set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Each resort embraced the festive theme in its own unique way, creating a warm and joyous ambiance that immersed guests in the holiday spirit.
Entertainment options ensured the celebrations were filled with excitement. Live performances and cultural experiences added vibrant energy to the festivities. Children were not forgotten, as fun-filled activities, games, and a special visit from Santa Claus made the season especially magical for families.
Building on the success of this year’s celebrations, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives invites travellers to plan their next holiday in the Maldives. With upcoming events such as Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, Summer Escapes, and year-end celebrations, the resorts promise more incredible experiences tailored to make every occasion memorable. Guests are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming events and exclusive offers to ensure their next visit is unforgettable.
Celebration
Fall in love again at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ third annual Month of Love
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced its third annual ‘Month of Love,’ a celebration dedicated to romance, connection, and cherished memories. Scheduled from February 1 to 28, 2025, the resort invites couples to escape to a tropical paradise and experience a thoughtfully curated series of intimate activities.
According to Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, the Month of Love offers couples an opportunity to create unforgettable memories amidst the stunning beauty of the Maldives. He highlighted the resort’s commitment to designing experiences that celebrate love, including romantic dinners under the stars and intimate wellness retreats, aimed at helping couples reconnect and unwind in magical moments together.
The resort offers exquisite dining experiences tailored for couples, such as:
- A Taste of Love: A six-course culinary journey with optional wine pairings in an elegant setting.
- Love Birds Under the Stars: A magical four-course dinner on the beach under a canopy of stars.
Couples can rejuvenate and reconnect through wellness experiences, including:
- Couples’ Massage Workshop: Guided sessions on relaxation techniques by expert therapists from Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala.
- Couples’ Rejuvenating Combo: A day filled with wellness-focused activities such as yoga, ice baths, and peaceful sunset sessions.
For those seeking excitement and adventure, the resort offers:
- Romantic Sunset Parasailing: A chance to soar above turquoise waters with professional drone-captured views.
- Love Boat Excursion: A private sandbank visit combined with a vibrant reef snorkelling experience.
- Sunset Jet Ski Tour: An exhilarating ride across sparkling waters during sunset.
To celebrate love and milestones, the resort presents:
- ‘Marry Me” Proposal: A curated beachfront dinner with floral decorations, a celebratory cake, and a romantic turndown service.
- Underwater Proposal or Wedding Ceremony: A unique underwater experience featuring scuba kits, a master of ceremonies, and a ring exchange beneath the waves.
- Elopements & Vow Renewals: Intimate beachfront ceremonies paired with a candlelit dinner, romantic bubble bath, and personalised details.
Couples can preserve their love story through a ‘Couples’ Beach Photoshoot’, featuring professionally captured moments against the stunning Maldivian backdrop.
The Island Romance Package enhances the romantic getaway with accommodations in the villa of choice, daily buffet breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café, personalised in-villa welcome amenities, and an indulgent breakfast in bed. Couples can enjoy a beach picnic lunch, an intimate beach dinner setup, and complimentary access to non-motorised water sports. Certified divers can also take advantage of up to two complimentary scuba dives per person daily. Prices for this package start at USD 475++ per night for two adults, with flexible cancellation up to seven days before arrival.
From underwater proposals to vow renewals, sunset cruises, or candlelit beach dinners, every experience during the Month of Love at Kandooma Maldives has been meticulously crafted to create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
World’s biggest giveaway featuring 52 Maldives holidays kicks off
-
News1 week ago
Reimagined paradise: New era for W Maldives
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Art in the tropics: vibrant celebration at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
-
Celebration1 week ago
Ring in prosperity and joy at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives this Lunar New Year
-
Cooking5 days ago
Seb’s Farm: RAAYA by Atmosphere’s sustainable culinary haven
-
Celebration6 days ago
Amilla Maldives’ 70s-inspired New Year’s bash lights up the island
-
Featured6 days ago
New Year’s miracle: turtle hatchlings grace Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
-
Action6 days ago
Naomi Cavaday hosts exclusive tennis camp at JA Manafaru