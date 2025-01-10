Luxury meets serenity: Anantara Kihavah’s bespoke residence escape

Anantara Kihavah Maldives has introduced a remarkable residence offer that redefines the essence of luxury living in the Maldives. Designed for discerning travellers, this exclusive experience blends unparalleled privacy, bespoke service, and world-class amenities in an idyllic island setting. Guests can choose from residences nestled within lush jungle surroundings, gracing pure white sands, or perched above the tranquil turquoise waters of the lagoon.

Each residence is thoughtfully designed to create a lifestyle unlike any other, combining elegance with smart comforts and modern entertainment. Guests are treated to thoughtful touches, including personalised pillow and soap menus, Elemis spa amenities, and an in-villa wine cellar, ensuring every moment feels indulgent. The 24-hour services of a dedicated Villa Host further elevate the experience, catering to every need and creating a seamless journey of luxury and relaxation.

The offer includes a four-night minimum stay in one of these exquisite residences, daily breakfast and dinner, and roundtrip private seaplane transfers, providing the utmost convenience. Guests can also embark on a one-time private yacht experience, complete with canapés, a bottle of champagne, and a secluded sandbank lunch. This unforgettable adventure is complemented by a one-time 90-minute spa treatment per person, offering rejuvenation in a serene setting, and a private stargazing experience under the Maldives’ crystal-clear night skies.

This exclusive offer embodies the resort’s philosophy of creating meaningful connections and cherished memories. Whether nestled in the lush gardens, relaxing on pure white sands, or marveling at the marine wonders from an overwater residence, Anantara Kihavah Maldives invites guests to immerse themselves in a five-star resort experience like no other.