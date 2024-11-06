Top tennis celebrities set to shine at LUX Tennis Star events in Maldives

From December 10th to 14th, Siyam World Maldives will host an unforgettable event for tennis enthusiasts and sports lovers. In collaboration with LUX Tennis, the resort welcomes former World No. 7 and Wimbledon Champion Marion Bartoli for an exciting LUX Tennis Star Event, featuring private lessons, group clinics, and a Meet & Greet with the tennis legend.

After establishing itself as a premier destination for football camps and hosting some of the sport’s greatest players, Siyam World is now shifting focus to tennis, with Marion Bartoli as the latest star to join its roster of sports icons. Guests will have the opportunity to step onto the court with Bartoli herself, gaining insights and tips from one of the sport’s best, whether they’re experienced players or beginners looking to improve their skills.

In collaboration with LUX Tennis, the resort offers a diverse range of tennis activities, from private one-on-one lessons to energetic group clinics, catering to all levels of players. Additionally, a Complimentary Meet & Greet session provides fans with the chance to take photos, engage in conversation with Bartoli, and hear about her inspiring journey from professional player to tennis icon.

Marion Bartoli is a celebrated former professional tennis player from France, known for her unique playing style and remarkable career achievements. She captured the prestigious Wimbledon Championships singles title in 2013, becoming the sixth player in the Open Era to win the title without dropping a set. Bartoli was also a Wimbledon finalist in 2007 and reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2011. Throughout her career, she earned seven singles and three doubles titles on the WTA Tour. Recognised for her unconventional approach, she played with both hands on her forehand and backhand, distinguishing her from traditional players. Bartoli reached her career-high ranking of World No. 7 on January 30, 2012, and returned to this ranking on July 8, 2013, following her Wimbledon victory.