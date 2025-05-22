News
Revolutionary relaxation: Anantara Kihavah unveils Maldives’ first magnesium spa treatments
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils a transformative new chapter in wellness with the launch of the Maldives’ first Magnesium-based spa treatments, redefining holistic healing for the modern traveller. In partnership with “Of The Islands”, a pioneering wellness brand that harnesses the power of the world’s only natural source of pure magnesium chloride—extracted 1,500 metres below ground in the Netherlands—Anantara Kihavah introduces a wellness concept where science, nature and emotional reconnection converge in a single, immersive experience.
Perched above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Anantara Kihavah’s overwater spa features six serene treatment rooms, the perfect location for rejuvenation and restoration. Already celebrated for its diverse menu of Ayurvedic therapies, energy and sound healing, the spa now introduces a curated collection of five magnesium-infused treatments designed to restore balance, vitality and inner calm.
Unlike traditional massages that focus purely on relaxation, this new generation of treatments supports the body on a cellular level. Magnesium is essential to more than 300 vital functions in the human body, from muscle recovery and cardiovascular health to improved sleep and nervous system balance. While oral supplements allow for only limited absorption, these treatments use transdermal magnesium, the most effective way for the body to absorb and benefit from this essential mineral. Delivered through the skin during massage, scrub, and soaking rituals, the body receives immediate, targeted replenishment in its most natural form.
Each of the five new treatments has been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of today’s wellness seekers. From a full-body massage that boosts immunity and relieves tension, to a 90-minute ritual combining a magnesium scrub with a replenishing massage using magnesium butter, each experience fuses therapeutic benefit with sensory delight. Other highlights include a signature holistic ritual with a facial component, a dynamic coffee-magnesium scrub with gel massage, and a deeply calming magnesium salt bath for guests seeking stillness and renewal.
“With the introduction of this partnership, we are thrilled to elevate holistic wellbeing to new heights at Kihavah. This marks the first stage of our evolution, where we integrate magnesium wellness products to enhance our offerings. Our commitment to providing comprehensive health and wellness solutions is stronger than ever, and we are excited to embark on this journey towards better wellbeing for all our guests,” said Ratheesh Parambil, Director of Spa & Wellness at Anantara Kihavah.
Ideal for those recovering from long-haul travel, high-performance activity, or the demands of a fast-paced urban lifestyle, these new rituals go beyond aromatherapy to offer results-driven healing rooted in nature and modern science. From deep rest to muscular repair, magnesium is the silent force behind true balance and now, a centerpiece of Anantara Kihavah’s elevated approach to wellbeing.
By introducing magnesium-based treatments to the Maldives for the first time, Anantara Kihavah continues to set new standards in luxury wellness. Here, on an island where the ocean meets the sky and time slows, guests are invited to embark on a journey of renewal, where stress melts away, and the mind, body and soul return to harmony.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives: Your all-inclusive island escape
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives has introduced a limited-time seasonal offer designed for travellers looking to immerse themselves in a fully curated, no-planning-required escape. As recent travel trends show, over 70% of leisure travellers now prefer all-inclusive holidays for the ease, value, and peace of mind they offer especially when planning longer stays. In response to this growing demand, the resort’s ‘All You Need is All Inclusive’ package invites guests to step into a seamless week of tropical indulgence, where even the journey begins in comfort with round-trip seaplane transfers and VIP lounge access included.
Crafted for stays of seven nights or more in Water Bungalows and above room categories, the experience is priced at USD 6,999 nett for double occupancy, and is available for bookings from 20 May to 30 September 2025, with travel valid from 1 June to 31 October 2025.
The All You Need is All Inclusive package has been thoughtfully crafted to take the stress out of holiday planning allowing guests to arrive, unwind, and simply live in the moment. From the moment you land, every detail is taken care of. Guests can enjoy Premium All-Inclusive privileges, featuring unlimited beverages that include international house brand spirits and wines, handcrafted cocktails, refreshing mocktails, soft drinks, fruit juices, mineral water, and a curated selection of teas and coffees. Whether you’re toasting the sunset with a chilled glass of wine or starting your morning with coffee overlooking the lagoon, every sip is part of the experience.
The indulgence continues with a four-course beach dinner, where ocean breezes, flickering candlelight, and the sound of waves set the stage for a seafood or steak feast under the stars. A 45-minute Balinese spa treatment at the serene Mandara Spa offers a moment of stillness and renewal, while unlimited laundry ensures effortless comfort throughout the week. Beyond the resort, guests can explore the surrounding atoll through a guided island hopping adventure, discovering the rhythm of Maldivian life, or enjoy the magic of a dolphin-watching cruise at sunset, where playful pods glide through golden waters. This is a complete escape designed to leave you feeling lighter, freer, and deeply connected to the island.
Travellers who are members of Cinnamon DISCOVERY, the brand’s loyalty programme under the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), will receive additional benefits during their stay. These include double DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) earned and redeemed, special member rates, exclusive offers on curated experiences, and welcome amenities such as tropical fruits, wine, chocolate, and personalised notes from the management. Depending on the membership tier, guests may also enjoy room upgrades, early check-ins, and late check-outs, all subject to availability.
Travellers can unlock these added perks by signing up for Cinnamon DISCOVERY prior to making their reservation at loyalty.cinnamonhotels.com.
For couples or solo travellers seeking a stress-free getaway that combines fine dining, ocean exploration, and wellness experiences in one of the Maldives’ most scenic settings, the All You Need is All Inclusive offer at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives presents a complete holiday, thoughtfully wrapped into one seamless escape.
Unforgettable Maldives escapes this Eid at Centara Hotels & Resorts
Eid Al Adha is just around the corner, making it the perfect time to take a well-deserved break. Set against a backdrop of turquoise waters and powder-soft beaches, and blending Centara’s signature Thai hospitality with authentic Maldivian charm, these four unique properties, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, promise to take your celebration to new heights. Just a short flight from the UAE, travellers can bask in immersive island experiences, underwater adventures, exquisite dining, rejuvenating wellness experiences, and so much more.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
As the newest addition to Centara’s Maldivian portfolio, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives completes The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a multi-island destination that promises a truly distinctive holiday experience. A short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, this refined beachfront resort offers unparalleled privacy, elegantly appointed villas, world-class dining, and immersive activities set against the natural splendour of the Indian Ocean. Guests can also unwind at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, where locally harvested oils, restorative herbs, and centuries-old Thai and Ayurvedic healing traditions come together in rituals designed to soothe the senses and restore inner balance.
To celebrate Eid Al Adha, Centara invites guests to secure their next escape with its Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Available on bookings made until 30th June 2025 for stays between now and 15th October 2025, enjoy a relaxing 4-night stay while only paying for 3, or extend your escape with Stay 7, Pay 5. To make your stay that extra bit special, this incredible offer also includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary bubbly and couples’ massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, plus extra perks for CentaraThe1 members and more.
Booking dates: From now until June 30th
Stay dates: From now until October 15th, 2025
Offer: Pay for 3 nights and stay for 4 OR pay for 5 and stay for 7
Additional benefits:
- Upgrade to the Half Board Plus meal plan when booking a Room with Breakfast
- Club access
- Complimentary bubbly at Sunset Social on the first evening of the stay, with 2 glasses per 2 guests
- One couple’s spa treatment at Cenvaree Retreat
- Choice of a nighttime handline fishing trip or sunset dolphin cruise
- Additional 15% discount and triple points for CentaraThe1 members
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is also situated within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, completing this multi-island wonderland. In contrast with its sister property, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, this underwater-themed resort is part of Centara’s renowned Mirage brand and offers a vibrant, family-centric escape filled with endless entertainment, diverse dining, a dedicated kids’ club, Games Room, and the acclaimed SPA Cenvaree alongside a colourful Candy Spa for children. At the heart of the resort is a spectacular outdoor water complex featuring a swimming pool, kids’ pool, lazy river, and playful splash zone, making it an unforgettable destination for guests of all ages.
Experience an unforgettable family escape this Eid Al Adha with a limited-time Stay 3, Pay 2 offer at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. Savour every moment with every third night complimentary between now and November as you settle into one of 145 stylish, beach-inspired rooms, each featuring a dining table and a private outdoor bathtub, jacuzzi, or pool. Dive into non-stop fun with thrilling activities, an exciting kids club, a tropical lazy river, and relaxing treatments at the world-class SPA Cenvaree, plus playful mini treatments for little ones at the Candy Spa.
Don’t miss out and make the most of your well-deserved long weekend, Maldivian style, with boundless fun and adventure for guests of all ages at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.
Booking dates: From now until June 30th
Stay dates: From now until November 30th, 2025
Offer: Every third night is complimentary from now until November! – Stay 3 Pay 2, Stay 6 Pay 4, Stay 9 Pay 6 and more
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
Accessible by a short speedboat ride, this idyllic island retreat is an adults-only haven, blending indulgence and tranquillity in equal measure. Relish a secluded island escape as you reconnect and rejuvenate in a private beachfront villa, savour a romantic candlelit dinner on the beach, or simply soak up the sun beside the sparkling lagoon. Ideal for couples, honeymooners, or groups of friends, guests can also explore vibrant marine life through snorkelling or enjoy resort-wide activities, beach games, and water sports.
This Eid Al Adha, reboot, recharge, and rejuvenate with a one-of-a-kind getaway at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. This adults-only island paradise invites guests to bask in the Maldivian sunshine with 30% off on all villas and 45% off for CentaraThe1 Members. To begin your unforgettable sojourn in style, guests can enjoy 50% off on transfers for stays of 2 to 4 nights, plus guests staying in an opulent Overwater Villa will be treated to a bottle of sparkling grape and a fruit basket upon arrival.
To make your escape even more unforgettable, savour the resort’s world-class dining experiences with 20% off food and drinks throughout your stay or savour a succulent 3-course poolside dinner, available for guests on Half Board and above. Additionally, take advantage of 10% off water sports and excursions alongside complimentary snorkelling, pedalo, and kayaking, allowing you to make cherished memories with loved ones. Finally, a visit to Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives would not be complete without a pampering session at SPA Cenvaree, where guests can enjoy buy one, get one on select treatments.
Book now and spoil yourself and a loved one with an unparalleled escape at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives.
Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Offer:
- 45% off on all villas for CentaraThe1 Members
- 30% off for non-members
- 50% off on transfers with a minimum 2 nights to a maximum 4 nights
- Sparkling grape & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater villas
- One 3-course poolside dinner under the stars for Half Board Plus and above
- Buy one and get one on select spa treatments
- Special evening turndown service with bed decoration on arrival night
- 20% discount on Food & Beverage from all outlets’ a la carte menu
- 10% discount on water sports and excursions
- Complimentary use of Snorkelling gear, pedalo, and kayak
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection
Escape to Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, where Thai-inspired hospitality meets the raw beauty of a pristine island surrounded by vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life. Choose from 112 beachfront and overwater villas, then dive into unforgettable adventures like snorkelling along the colourful house reef and exploring a nearby shipwreck teeming with nurse sharks, rays, and lemon sharks. The expert dive centre team is on hand to guide couples, families, and adventure seekers alike through these wonders, all while sharing ways to help preserve the reef’s natural ecosystem.
Escape the ordinary with an unforgettable stay at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, with 45% off Flexible Rates for CentaraThe1 members and 30% off seaplane transfers, as well as endless perks and exciting experiences around every corner. From the moment you arrive to find handmade chocolates and fresh tropical fruit in your villa, you’ll know you’re somewhere special. Spend your days snorkelling vibrant reefs, paddling through crystal-clear waters, or exploring the island’s lush surroundings, then unwind with a buy-one-get-one spa treatment or sip cocktails with 20% off across all à la carte dining venues.
Families can look forward to a complimentary picnic lunch, while couples enjoy an intimate three-course dinner under the stars. Alternatively, enhance your stay further with floating breakfasts served in your private pool, beautifully decorated beds on arrival night, and generous savings on water sports, and more. With free stays and meals for little ones aged 6 and under, and complimentary access to snorkelling gear, kayaks, and pedalos, this island retreat offers everything you need for a truly magical Maldivian escape this Eid Al Adha.
Booking dates: From now until January 14th, 2026
Stay dates: From now until January 14th, 2026
Offer:
- 45% off Flexible Rates on all meal plans for CentaraThe1 Members
- 30% off on seaplane transfers for all persons with a minimum stay of 2 to 6 nights until January 10th, 2026 all
- Homemade chocolates & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater and Club Pool Villas
- One free picnic lunch – for the whole family (Half Board Plus and above) or one 3-course private beach dinner under the stars for couples (Half Board Plus and above)
- Buy one and get one on select spa treatments
- Kids 6 years and below Stay & Eat for Free as per the meal plan booked by parents
- 20% special discount on indulging floating breakfast (Only in Club pool villas)
- Special evening turn-down service with bed decoration on arrival night
- 20% discount on Food & Beverages in all outlets on the à la carte menu
- 10% discount on Water Sports and Excursions
- Complimentary use of snorkelling gear, pedalo, and Kayak
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Make Eid al-Adha fashion statement at SO/ Maldives
This Eid Al Adha, SO/ Maldives is turning tradition into a trend, delivering haute holiday vibes with a curated celebration where luxury meets legacy. Nestled like a jewel in the Emboodhoo Lagoon and just a sleek 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, the avant-garde island escape invites fashion-forward travellers to celebrate Eid with flair, flavour, and a full dose of fabulous.
This isn’t your typical island holiday, it’s Eid, SO/ style. With 80 impeccably designed beachfront and overwater villas, including ultra-chic two- and three-bedroom sanctuaries with private pools and panoramic ocean views, the island sets the stage for an ultra-glam getaway. Whether you’re lounging poolside or stepping out in resort wear that turns heads, every moment is designed for the style-conscious soul.
Wellness gets a couture twist at SO/ Maldives’ Wellness Camp, where tailored Eid spa packages offer indulgence from head to toe. Think a 45-minute head massage paired with a 45-minute foot massage, because feeling fabulous starts with relaxation. Whether you’re resetting solo or in good company, it’s self-care that speaks your language.
Families and friends find moments to create and connect with fashionably fun daytime experiences. While little ones dazzle in their own creative workshops, painting, crafting, and decorating festive delights, adults indulge in Pottery Experience sessions or beachside henna art that doubles as a wearable keepsake.
As the sun dips below the horizon, Lazuli Beach sets the perfect scene for a delightful family-sharing menu, bringing loved ones together over exquisite flavors. As twilight deepens, the Sunset Arabic Tea Ritual unfolds, an elegant moment of tradition complemented by a selection of decadent sweets, all enjoyed under the enchanting Maldivian night sky.
And for the thrill-seekers with an appetite for adventure? The water sports team at SO/ Maldives delivers fashionably fierce fun. From swimming with sharks to dolphin cruises and jet-ski jaunts, your Instagram feed is about to get a whole lot hotter.
This Eid, SO/ Maldives invites you to celebrate in style, with soul, serenity, and a splash of sparkle. Because on this island, Eid isn’t just a tradition. It’s a statement.
