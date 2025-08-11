Featured
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils magical holiday celebrations
This festive season, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas will offer guests a journey of connection, wonder and celebration, inspired by the four natural elements: earth, water, fire and air. A series of thoughtfully curated experiences will capture the spirit of the season and the beauty of the island, creating a magical escape for both couples and families.
Christmas celebrations will begin with the lighting of the island tree and Santa’s arrival in true Kihavah style. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, guests will enjoy beachfront feasts, sunset cocktails and joyful family gatherings.
Younger guests will be treated to a host of festive activities, from gingerbread house decorating to a children’s pirate cruise exploring local islands, as well as a friendly wall-climbing challenge.
As the year draws to a close, New Year’s Eve will invite guests to celebrate beneath the stars with cosmic-themed cocktails by the sea, followed by a Gala Dinner featuring world-class cuisine, live cooking stations and vibrant entertainment, culminating in a spectacular countdown under the Maldivian night sky.
On 7 January, Orthodox Christmas will be marked with a serene celebration inspired by the element of water, offering oceanfront dining, soulful live music and moments of quiet reflection.
Throughout the festive period, guests will also be able to enjoy signature experiences such as a sunset wine tasting on a private sandbank and a five-course coral-aged wine dinner at SEA, the world’s only underwater wine cellar. Complementing these will be grounding island activities, rejuvenating wellness rituals and culinary delights, all designed to reconnect guests with nature, loved ones and themselves.
With its breathtaking setting, newly reimagined Beach Pool Villas and exceptional holiday programme, Anantara Kihavah promises an unforgettable seasonal celebration in luxury and style.
Cooking
Gourmet pizza takes centre stage at COLOURS OF OBLU with Chef Marco Piccini
Placing unique customer experiences at the heart of its brand identity, COLOURS OF OBLU values fun and relaxation on holiday as much as the indulgence and entertainment found across its portfolio of four stunning resorts.
In line with the vibrant spirit of the OBLU guest experience, the resorts, part of Atmosphere Core, have announced a forthcoming collaboration with renowned Italian pizza chef Marco Piccini. From 22 September to 3 October, Chef Marco will bring his distinctive blend of tradition and craftsmanship to the Maldives through a series of pop-up pizza dining events and more.
Chef Marco, CEO of ‘Mako Pizza’, is far more than a pizza maker. Specialising in live show cooking and exclusive event catering, he is celebrated for creating bespoke culinary experiences using organic dough, long fermentation methods, and premium flours. Each event he curates is a performance in itself, blending flavour, artistry, and storytelling.
This will mark Chef Marco’s debut in the Maldives. Atmosphere Core’s Vice President of Food & Beverage, Anupam Banerjee, expressed the brand’s enthusiasm, noting that the team constantly seeks artisanal culinary experiences that entertain as much as they please the palate. He highlighted Chef Marco’s commitment to the origins and quality of each ingredient, and his passion for sharing the history of his country’s national dish, emphasising that great pizza begins with the dough.
On a whirlwind tour of North Malé Atoll, Chef Marco will host a series of pop-up pizza dining events and speciality Chef’s Menu concepts, beginning at OBLU NATURE Helengeli, continuing to OBLU SELECT Sangeli, and concluding at the couples-only OBLU SELECT Lobigili. During his visit, he will work closely with the resorts’ culinary teams, providing them with a rare opportunity to master the art of traditional pizza-making. Guests will also be invited to join interactive sessions, learning to create handcrafted pizzas from scratch.
Raised in Sovigliana-Vinci with roots in Grosseto and Empoli, Chef Marco inherited his love for cooking from his mother, Mara. He studied culinary arts at the Enriques Institute in Castelfiorentino and gained experience in acclaimed restaurants including Borgo Allegro, Castelfalfi Resort, and Milan’s Michelin-starred JOIA.
In 2019, his collaboration with chef Fabrizio Marino—another celebrated Italian chef who works with Atmosphere Core—led to the opening of Pizza Del Popolo, San Miniato’s first vegetarian bakery-pizzeria, dedicated to organic, locally sourced produce and authentic regional flavours.
For Chef Marco, pizza is a passion that comes from the soul, more an art form than a simple culinary process. Having showcased his craft across Europe, he sees the Maldives as an extraordinary new destination for his events. He expressed his excitement at sharing his expertise with guests and kitchen teams, while also learning from the island chefs about their own specialities and local cuisine.
Featured
Le Méridien Maldives hosts SSI’s ambitious global training video production
In August 2025, SSI, the world’s leading business-based dive training agency, embarked on an ambitious multi-week video shoot at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa in partnership with Sub Oceanic Maldives. The large-scale production will deliver a series of updated, high-quality training videos, lifestyle visuals and brand content to be shared with divers and dive professionals across the globe. More than a filming project, the initiative represents a strategic alliance between luxury hospitality, elite dive training and professional media production, with the aim of promoting diversity in the diving community and elevating how dive education is delivered worldwide.
Situated in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers an eco-conscious island sanctuary surrounded by 50 world-class dive sites. Its vibrant reefs and diverse marine life made it the ideal choice for SSI’s latest production. The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to marine education and exceptional guest experiences. General Manager Thomas Schult expressed pride in hosting the project, noting the resort’s thriving reef ecosystem as a perfect setting for professional dive content and for guests seeking to explore the underwater world.
Le Méridien’s alignment with SSI’s values of ocean conservation, marine education and engaging dive programmes strengthened its appeal as a partner. Guests are able to immerse themselves in the marine environment through curated diving and snorkelling activities offered by Sub Oceanic Maldives, the on-site SSI Training Center.
At the heart of the collaboration is Sub Oceanic Maldives, known for its professionalism, expertise and enriching guest experiences. The team has been instrumental in coordinating logistics, selecting locations, managing safety and assisting with underwater filming. Head of Operations Florian Gansl spoke warmly of the project, joking that the abundance of turtles on the resort’s house reef might frequently wander into shots. Two Sub Oceanic instructors, Alejandro Embid Ruiz de Conejo and Chun-Ping “Pyng” Lin, are also featured in the production, bringing local insight and technical expertise to the screen.
Earlier this year, SSI held a global casting call for instructors worldwide, receiving an overwhelming response. Six professionals were selected for their diving expertise, skill in demonstrating techniques and ability to inspire others while representing diverse ages, backgrounds and genders. The cast includes Alejandro Embid (Spain), Kornel Toth (Hungary), Gordos Mateo Gojunco (Philippines), Sita Angela Jaekel (Indonesia), Chun-Ping “Pyng” Lin (Taiwan) and Jacinta Kimani (Kenya), each bringing unique experience and cultural perspective to the project.
The shoot focuses on three main content areas: detailed skill demonstration videos to enhance SSI’s training materials, authentic diving footage showcasing the Maldives’ reefs and marine life, and lifestyle content capturing the complete dive travel experience, from preparation to post-dive relaxation. Behind-the-scenes moments are also being documented for future release, offering a glimpse into the teamwork, planning and passion behind the production.
More than a visual refresh, this initiative forms part of SSI’s long-term strategy to modernise dive education and provide its global professional network with engaging, up-to-date resources. The partnership between SSI, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa and Sub Oceanic Maldives exemplifies how world-class training, hospitality and dive operations can combine to promote eco-conscious travel, marine education and inspiring storytelling, encouraging the next generation of divers.
Featured
Tiny flippers, big journey: sea turtles hatch at Alila Kothaifaru
A magical scene is unfolding at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, as the island becomes a nurturing ground for the next generation of marine life — sea turtle hatchlings. With four active nests currently incubating, guests and marine enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the emergence of these tiny creatures, expected to align with the next full moon.
Following a recent successful hatching, the remaining three nests have been identified as belonging to Green Sea Turtles — one of the largest sea turtle species inhabiting tropical and subtropical waters. Renowned for their smooth, heart-shaped carapaces and their herbivorous diet of seagrass and algae, these gentle marine giants play a vital role in sustaining healthy coral reefs and marine ecosystems. One additional nest is believed to belong to a Hawksbill turtle, although this has yet to be confirmed.
“Sea turtles are fascinating creatures. They lead largely solitary lives and migrate thousands of kilometres between their feeding and nesting grounds,” explains Fernanda Cortina Escalante, the resort’s resident Marine Biologist. “It’s incredibly special to witness this phase of their life cycle so closely here on our island.”
Turtle reproduction is an intricate and delicate process. These ancient mariners return to the very shores on which they were born to lay their eggs, usually under the cover of darkness. Female turtles dig nests in the sand, where the eggs incubate for 45 to 70 days before the hatchlings instinctively head towards the sea.
Green Sea Turtles can live between 60 and 80 years, grow up to 1.5 metres in length, and weigh as much as 300 kilograms. Their remarkable physiology allows them to hold their breath for up to five hours while resting, an impressive adaptation to life in the ocean.
“Hosting these nests provides us with a unique opportunity to educate guests about sea turtle conservation and promote greater awareness of marine biodiversity,” says Camille Berger, Euro-Divers Manager at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “We feel fortunate to share this meaningful experience with guests from across the globe.”
The resort places a strong emphasis on conservation, working closely with its in-house marine biologist to monitor and protect the nesting sites.
“A new generation of sea turtles has officially embarked on its journey into the ocean, with 61 tiny hatchlings recently making their way from nest to sea,” shares Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.
“Moments like these remind us of both the beauty of nature and the responsibility we bear in preserving this extraordinary ecosystem. It is a true honour to be part of the journey of these magnificent creatures.”
Guests staying at the resort may have the rare opportunity to witness a live hatching — an unforgettable experience of nature at its most raw and awe-inspiring.
Trending
